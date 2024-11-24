If there's anything that superhero films bring to audiences that they'll always remember, it's their amazing fight scenes. Whether it's Spider-Man doing everything he can to protect the innocent, the X-Men fighting mutant threats, or Batman taking out the criminals of Gotham City, superhero films have some of the best action in cinema.

Fight scenes in superhero cinema can be some of the memorable parts of the films they're included in. The best fight scenes are not only exciting and engaging but give genuine meaning to the story and characters within them. These qualities not only allow these scenes to be memorable for their striking visuals but also for their impact on the plot. A good action scene can be one of the most important scenes in a film if done right. These are the most thrilling battles in superhero cinema, ranked by how impactful they are and how iconic they have become since first coming out.

10 Spider-Man vs. Green Goblin

'Spider-Man' (2007)

The first film of the Sam Raimi Spider-Man films needed to show audiences that the character could work on screen, and it did so with flying colors. One of the best parts of the film is the absolutely brutal and intense final battle between Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) and Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe); it's bloody, hard-hitting, and explosive.

Spider-Man gets the absolute crap kicked out of him, and it ends with Goblin getting stabbed through the gut and dying. The Web-Slinger gets a bomb explosion right to the face, Goblin gets a wall dropped on him, and every punch and kick sounds like they're breaking bones. It's a wonderful scene that serves as the perfect cherry on top of this already great film, featuring some of the finest acting in any superhero movie.

9 Batman vs. Superman

'Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

The entire appeal of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was the titular match. The topic of who would win in this fight has been discussed among comic book fans for years, so the film certainly had some very high expectations to fulfill. When it was finally time for the Caped Crusader and the Last Son of Krypton to go mano-a-mano, the scene was absolutely thrilling.

Adapting the now-iconic battle from The Dark Knight Returns: Part 2, the encounter between Batman (Ben Affleck) and Superman (Henry Cavill) is the highlight of this otherwise misguided and uneven movie. The fight, especially in the director's cut, is intense, and audiences can practically feel every punch and hit. Batman gets the slight edge, being more than prepared to exploit the Man of Steel's weaknesses, utilizing Kryptonite against him and ultimately, albeit controversially, winning the fight.

8 Iron Man vs. Thanos

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

The face-off between Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Thanos (Josh Brolin) was something that Marvel Studios had been leading to since Stark began having dreams of the Mad Titan's next invasion dating back to Iron Man 3 an Avengers: Age of Ultron. Tony spent years perfecting his Iron Man armor to finally meet the villain on the field, and the situation was mutual, as Thanos eventually revealed that he, too, knew about Stark: "You're not the only one cursed with knowledge."

The two fought hard, and while Iron Man eventually lost, he gave Thanos quite the run for his money, being the only human Avenger to draw blood from the powerful alien. The best part is that no one was sure if the armored Avenger was going to make it out of the duel, especially when he was eventually stabbed. In a movie full of memorable fight scenes, Iron Man's encounter with Thanos is iconic and mortifying.

7 Logan vs. X-24

'Logan' (2017)

Grittier and more hardcore than other superhero films, Logan is among the most thrilling superhero movies ever made. However, the final battle between Logan (Hugh Jackman) and X-24 (Jackman) is hardcore and brutal and ends with the horrific death of the three-clawed mutant. He's covered in bullet holes and is eventually thrown and pierced through a tree trunk.

With how gory and harrowing the battle is, it's a given that it's so exhilarating. Logan is hailed as one of the best superhero films of all time, and this fight sequence is a perfect example of why. It's brutal, raw, and honest, getting even more dynamic when the kids get involved, and new powers are at play. Hugh Jackman's performance is astounding, further elevating this glorious fight.

6 The War for Earth

'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

One of the best fight scenes in superhero cinema comes at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame. The final war for Earth is a gigantic spectacle that successfully includes every major player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and gives everyone the attention they need to complete their arcs without becoming too crowded or confusing.

The fight features multiple match-ups and has solidified itself as one of the most memorable superhero fight scenes of all time. Everyone in the scene brings their A-Game while going against one of the greatest and most overpowered villains in the MCU. With the entire world at stake, the thrills are to the max, and numerous cheer-worthy scenes had theaters erupting like football stadiums.