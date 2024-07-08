The superhero genre quickly expanded to be the biggest ticket seller to this day. It has a massive draw, a big budget, mass appeal, incredible moments, and star power. Superheroes can embody many things: a symbol of peace and hope, a warning to villains, or just straight-up entertainment. These are the things that draw people to superheroes and make them so important in today's landscape.

Actors themselves can make the characters and even sell tickets if they're a household name. Because of this, the casting seems to get better and better, with the actors perfectly embodying the role, almost like they were meant to play it. While there are many great castings, this list solely focuses on superheroes, no villains or side characters, even though J.K. Simmons is probably the best casting in a superhero movie ever.

10 Jason Momoa as Aquaman

First Appearance: 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

Image via DC Studios

Making his debut as Aquaman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Jason Momoa would later earn himself a standalone movie that is still one of the DCEU's best flicks. Momoa is known for his long hair and muscled physique, which lands him many roles as villains or intimidating characters. The Aquaman movie was the first leading role for the character and proved he could handle the silver screen.

While Momoa might not be the spitting image of the comics or even act the same, he single-handedly made the character relevant in a sea of hatred for the man who can only talk to fish. The main reason for the hatred was because he was "lame" compared to the rest of the Justice League, but Momoa turned the character a complete 180 and made him a badass hero capable of so much more than fans

thought.

9 Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow

First Appearance: 'Iron Man 2' (2010)

Image via Marvel

The fan-favorite comic character, Black Widow, finally made her debut in Iron Man 2, where Scarlett Johansson played her. It took over a decade after her debut to finally star in her standalone movie, Black Widow. Unfortunately, the movie didn't live up to fans' standards and was much too late for one of the most iconic characters in the MCU.

Despite Marvel not knowing what to do with the character, Johansson gave the role her all to help create one of the most recognizable characters in the franchise. Her costume, appearance and demeanour were all accurate to the source material, and she even added deeper elements to the character to make her stand out more. However, Johansson confirmed that she has retired from the MCU after her last movie.

8 Brandon Lee as Crow

First Appearance: 'The Crow' (1994)

Image via Paramount Home Entertainment

While many know Brandon Lee for his father, Bruce Lee, and his unfortunate passing, Lee was on the path to stardom and boasted impressive acting skills and martial arts talent. He never got to star in many movies, but he sure left an impression on the ones he was in. The Crow is based on the graphic novel of the same name and is receiving a remake featuring Bill Skarsgård set for release sometime in 2024.

Lee perfectly embodies Crow's character and has proved that he isn't just an action star but can deliver emotional performances and be a drama actor. He has the emotional range to feel hatred, sorrow, empathy, and grief to create an authentic character true to the source material. The Crow is Lee's best movie and performance, which makes it all the more unfortunate that fans were robbed of a future star in the industry.

7 Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

First Appearance: 'X-Men' (2000)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Hugh Jackman and Wolverine have become synonymous. As the figurehead of the X-Men franchise and the most iconic mutant, Wolverine is in many movies, including most X-Men films and his own, which focuses on the characters' past. Despite having a wonderful sendoff in Logan, Jackman returns in the newest Deadpool movie that is sure to break box office records.

Like Momoa's Aquaman, Jackman didn't quite fit the bill for Wolverine, mainly because of the height difference. Despite this, Jackman created the most well-known version of the character and still incorporated many mannerisms and overall personality. Many fans can't imagine a Wolverine that isn't Jackman because he has been the only live-action version, although that may change after his next appearance in Deadpool and Wolverine.

6 Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier

First Appearance: 'X-Men' (2000)