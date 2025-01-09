While the superhero movie genre has pretty much taken over the planet and the entirety of Hollywood, not every film is perfect. Even if the quality is alright (it mostly isn't), not every superhero effort can be a big, billion-dollar MCU blockbuster. Sometimes, a project will hit theaters and absolutely crash and burn at the box office. There are times in which this comes as a huge surprise, but more often than not, a major superhero failure is seen coming from miles away.

Some movies are pretty much set up to underperform from the very beginning, and while it's unfortunate, not every piece of media can be a winner. Whether it be because it's based on a character that no one knows about or because of the reputation the film/franchise had prior to release, these movies were always destined to be commercial flops, to the point where no one batted an eye when they eventually were.

10 'Elektra' (2005)

Directed by Rob Bowman

Image via 20th Century Studios

After the mixed reception of Daredevil, no one expected it to get a sequel. What was more surprising than it getting a follow-up was the fact that it was surrounding a character that seemingly "died" in the movie. So, many could have easily predicted that when Elektra was announced, it was doomed to failure.

Not only was it a sequel to a movie that not many people liked, but it was about a character that not many people resonated with. All these factors made it pretty obvious that Elektra was not going to be a big box-office success, even with superstar Jennifer Garner helming the protagonist's role. People were happy to see her surprising cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, but that doesn't make her movie any less of a critical and commercial embarrassment.

9 'The Flash' (2023)

Directed by Andy Muschietti

Image via Warner Bros.

There was a mountain of things up against The Flash before it was released in 2023. It was the next film in the notorious DC Extended Universe, a franchise that people were already aware was ending to make way for James Gunn's new DCU. Not to mention, there was a plethora of real-world drama surrounding the movie's star, Ezra Miller, prior to the film's debut.

All these controversies created a perfect storm of mixed-to-negative thoughts about The Flash, which, most likely, led to not many coming out to see it. Feeling like a lost cause of a movie, and with ethical questions surrounding the support of Miller, the project was dead on arrival, well within its grave before it could even take its first steps. The Flash didn't even end up being much of an entertaining DC film, anyway, which only cemented its already bad reputation.

8 'New Mutants' (2020)

Directed by Josh Boone

Image via 20th Century Studios

New Mutants was stuck in what's called "production hell" for quite some time before it actually caught any steam. Being in the works since 2014, the film went through many news cycles over the years, with people wondering if it was ever going to be made. By this point, the Fox Marvel universe was dead in the water already, and there was essentially no way of saving it, so many didn't see the point in going to see the movie in the first place.

The premise of New Mutants was actually so interesting, which makes the failure even more disappointing. However, the marketing didn't do this poor movie any favors either, not doing a great job of capturing the more compelling parts of the project, which didn't entice audiences very much to begin with. But this underrated team definitely deserves a comeback, especially because actors like Anya Taylor-Joy were perfect choices for their respective roles.

7 'Wonder Woman 1984' (2020)

Directed by Patty Jenkins

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

What makes the flop of Wonder Woman 1984 so surprising is the fact that the first film, Wonder Woman, was actually pretty good. Its future defeat at the box office became very apparent in the months leading up to its release. The big sequel was put at an immediate disadvantage by the fact that it was being released in a very troublesome era for Hollywood, given the worldwide pandemic.

To make matters more unfortunate for Wonder Woman 1984, the early pre-release reviews were not great. Sadly, not even the beloved Pedro Pascal entering the DCEU as its villain could save the Wonder Woman sequel from its very apparent fate. No one wanted to go out into theaters and risk getting sick, which is very understandable, especially when the film didn't sound that good to begin with. Bizarre narrative choices and a day-and-date release on Max only spelled doom for this misguided sequel.