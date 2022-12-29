The wonderful thing about superhero movies is the wide range of settings, from the deepest parts of the ocean to the very outer edges of the universe. Or universes (apologies, Marvel and DC — dropped the ball momentarily). Superhero TV shows, on the other hand, haven’t ventured as far as their big-screen kin. Krypton, Smallville and Gotham are three comic book settings to have appeared on both film and TV, while Knowhere made its TV debut in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Yet there are so many other locales that could be visited on the small screen that, to date, have only appeared in theaters. Locations where their past, present, and maybe even future could be further developed and brought to life over and above what's seen in the multiplex.

The MCU Multiverse

Image via Marvel Studios

Okay, technically the Disney+ series What If... counts. Still, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teased a number of different universes, but only utilized a few. There are a number of story possibilities in the multiverse of Marvel Comics: Earth-90214, the Noir universe; Earth-311, set in the 1600s; or Earth-982, the 2099 universe. Really, the scope of what could be used for television is only limited by the creativity of show runners.

Canada

Image via 20th Century Fox

That's right, the home of maple syrup, Tim Horton's, and hockey, conspicuously absent from any Marvel features to date. 2000's X-Men introduces Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in Alberta, Canada, and then minimal contact with the Great White North. The Wolverine connection could be an interesting angle to explore, but an MCU series built around the Canadian Marvel superhero group Alpha Flight would easily tie into the MCU, while expanding its scope to include British Columbia all the way east to Newfoundland.

New Asgard

Image Via Disney

New Asgard is introduced in Avengers: Endgame, and revealed as a tourist Mecca in Thor: Love and Thunder. So how did it go from humble town to Disneyland? A TV series could follow that journey or, even better, explore New Asgard's future — is everyone in the town happy with this direction, does it warrant membership in NATO or the UN, how do the residents adapt to life on Earth after having been in a mystical city for years, or is King Valkyrie's (Tessa Thompson) leadership ever challenged?

Metroville/Municiberg

It's actually surprising that Disney hasn't explored Metroville or Municiberg, two locations featured in The Incredibles and its sequel The Incredibles 2, in a television series. A series that focuses on the exploits of supers in the days before the Super Relocation Act, and/or a series that follows the adventures of the supers introduced in The Incredibles 2 as they work in a new world that has revoked the Act, is practically a no-brainer, slam dunk for the mega-Mouse corporation. Not gonna lie — it would be awesome to see Captain Capitalist or Gazerbeam in action!

Detroit

More specifically, the Detroit of the near future, as seen in 1987's RoboCop. Even more specifically, a near-future Detroit that's explored in much better quality than the graveyard of failed series' - live-action and animated - derived from the hit film. Like a Gotham, it would be interesting to see how Detroit devolved from the Motor City of today to its crime-ridden future, where "I'd buy that for a dollar" elicits laughter from its population. Or, more logically, how it gets cleaned up again.

Mega-City One

We've ventured into Mega-City One twice on film, once in the critically derided 1995 flop Judge Dredd with Sylvester Stallone, and then again in the significantly better 2012 release Dredd with Karl Urban as the infamous judge. Unlike the others on this list, there was movement on a TV series set in Mega-City One, the creatively named Judge Dredd: Mega-City One, but traction on it was derailed by the pandemic, and to date there's been no indication of a timeframe for release. A shame, really, as a series set in the world of Judge Dredd, with a focus on how living in Mega-City One takes its toll on its citizens, would be fascinating to see.

London

The London we see in V for Vendetta is under a fascist, totalitarian regime sometime in the future. But how did it get there? Another ideal instance where a series can chart the descent of London, and the UK in general, from the freedom of democracy to the absence of it. London alone is virtually a character unto itself, making the impact of it being sullied much deeper than, say, Glasgow.

Metro City

Metro City, or Metrocity as Megamind (Will Ferrell) calls it, hasn't been revisited since 2010's Megamind. Now, as we live in a world that is only too quick to build up heroes and tear them down again, the time would be right to explore how the citizens of the city have adjusted to the former villain taking the role of Metro City's hero. And just how is Megamind adjusting to the role himself? An animated series that continues the story could see the growth of Megamind as hero, and the challenges he faces when the city is attacked, with the temptation to join in the attack at odds with who he's become.

Atlantis/Talokan

Image via Marvel Studios

Atlantis, as seen in DC's Aquaman, and Talokan from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Two kingdoms that share an environment under the waters. How cool would it be to have one, or both, explored on TV? What do the citizens do day-to-day? How did they come to be? What is it they do to keep their locations secret, apart from Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) going postal? Where do they interact and fit in among the nations of the world (Atlantis), or do they ever (Talokan)?

Themyscira

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Another locale that would seemingly be ripe for television, from the world of the DCU's Wonder Woman. The created world of Themyscira is rich in customs, its people highly-trained combatants, and architecture that throws back to Ancient Greece. A series that features the creation of that world, from the why and how it separated from the outside world, to the ascension of Hippolyta as queen, to the birth of Diana (Gal Gadot), would be incredible.