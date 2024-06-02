Superhero movies didn't start gaining widespread acclaim until the late 2000s and early 2010s. There's no denying that the introduction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe helped skyrocket the genre toward success, but that doesn't mean there weren't some superhero adventures just as deserving of love before its arrival. Although some of these films remained underrated for over a decade after release, these often overlooked classics are some of the most rewatchable superhero movies ever made.

Nowadays, early 2000s superhero movies like 2002's Spider-Man and the beginning of the expansive X-Men franchise are considered easy go-to's for a binge-watch session or a reliable rewatch of an old favorite. They're easy to put on in any situation, and no matter how many times they've already been watched, they will always provide an awe factor. From the aforementioned Marvel classics to DC superhero origins and animated Disney Pixar adventures, these ten genre icons from the beginning of the 1st century are, and will always be, some of the most rewatchable from the decade.

10 'Superman Returns' (2006)

Directed by Bryan Singer

Batman and Superman are undeniably two of DCs most notably famous characters. Their stories have been told numerous times with varying levels of success in TV and movies. In 2006, X-Men director Bryan Singer waved goodbye to the mutant world and traded his Marvel roots for the more noir tones of DC when Superman Returns hit theaters.

The film garnered a mixed reception but primarily received positive feedback from audiences. It follows the titular Kryptonian (Brandon Routh) as he attempts to thwart infamous DC villain Lex Luthor's (Kevin Spacey) devious plan to take over North America. The movie was the first Superman depiction since the finale of the 1978-1987 film series. It brought back a character so cherished among superhero fans that audiences couldn't wait to see what happened in it. It may not be the best film ever, but there'll never be a bad time to return to the beginning of the 21st-century Superman story.

9 'Bolt' (2008)

Directed by Chris Williams, Byron Howard

Bolt is one of the most criminally underrated animated movies of the 21st century. It centers on a TV star dog with the titular name (John Travolta) who gets separated from his young owner and costar, Penny (Miley Cyrus). Bolt has spent his life on the set of his show and believes he is the super dog he portrays on television. The problem is those fictionalized powers don't exist in the real world.

The film becomes a tale of self-discovery for the adorable pup and is one of the most down-to-earth and heartwarming pieces of animation from the 2000s that didn't get as much love or praise as it deserved. Stunning visuals and a story that's easy to go back to for an umpteenth time make 2008s Bolt one of the best and most underappreciated cinematic gems of the noughties.

8 'X-Men' (2000)

Directed by Bryan Singer

Summer 2000 saw the introduction of one of the most expansive superhero franchises when the beginning of the X-Men film universe exploded onto cinema screens. Before Iron Man, Captain America, and The Avengers debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Charles Xavier's School for the Gifted paved the way for what one captivating superhero movie could become.

Starring Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, and Ian McKellen, among others, the first installment in the X-Men universe took audiences on a new action-packed adventure that sparked the creation of a multi-movie franchise now made up of thirteen films. X-Men may have some dated effects and fight choreography, but it remains one of the best early looks into the world of superhumans and mutant abilities, a pretty perfect introduction to the new world.

7 'Iron Man' (2008)

Directed by Jon Favreau

Where would the MCU be without its iconic first installment? Iron Man premiered in 2008 to widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences. Kickstarting what would become the highest-grossing film franchise ever, the MCU's first movie introduced viewers to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and his titular alter ego.

It became more successful than anyone could've imagined, grossing over $500 million at the worldwide box office and remaining the third highest-rated MCU movie to date with a 90%+ approval on Rotten Tomatoes. Deserving of its success, Iron Man is just an all-around fun superhero action film with a plot that can grip its audiences no matter how many times one watches. Who wouldn't want to return to where it all began with the exciting opening to the MCU's Phase One?

6 'Batman Begins' (2005)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Batman Begins is the first in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight saga. Acclaimed for its consistency and bold approach, The Dark Knight is one of those trilogies where every installment is as successful as the other, and its beginning is one of the best introductory films in a superhero franchise.

The character has been around for decades, with dozens of media appearances since his creation, but those under Nolan's direction have gone down as some of the best by far. Batman Begins is among the easiest superhero movies to rewatch. Its traditional stuntwork, focus on its lead's story, and an irresistible revitalizing of the classic Batman stories make it more than effortless to love for any fan of the character.

5 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

The Dark Knight is the best Batman film ever made in the eyes of many critics and fans. With a staggering 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, the 2008 addition to the extensive list of Batman films will undoubtedly remain on its podium for years to come.

Completely negating the stereotype that all sequels are doomed to fail, the second film in the Dark Knight trilogy took the world by storm. It received considerable praise for its fitting tone, style, and performances, especially that of Heath Ledger, who earned numerous high-end award nominations for his portrayal of the Joker. The Dark Knight became the highest-grossing film of its release year and broke multiple records. The first comic book movie to garner such accolades and success, the film remains fresh and thrilling today, thanks to its engaging narrative, quotable screenplay, and the timeless performances of its committed cast.

4 'Spider-Man' (2002)

Directed by Sam Raimi

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies are some of the most rewatchable of all the superhero films. They're entertaining, action-packed, and, nowadays, incredibly nostalgic. The original trilogy means more to fans than anybody could've ever expected, and they continue to hold a special place in the hearts of fans across the globe more than two decades after release.

The first installment, while popular, isn't necessarily the one most people will gravitate toward —its 2004 sequel is perhaps the one favored by most. However, 2002's Spider-Man is where the live-action story of the Friendly Neighborhood web-slinger began his on-screen depictions. The narrative is dynamic and earnest, unashamed of its comic book origins and willing to have fun with its premise. For that reason, Spider-Man is one of the most reliable go-to's for a rewatch, not to mention one of the most enjoyable comic book adaptations in the medium's history.

3 'X2' (2003)

Directed by Bryan Singer

X2: X-Men United has been dubbed the best X-Men movie by many fans of the franchise. Its pacing, fight sequences, performances, and worldbuilding are spot-on, making it hard to beat for many viewers. Unsurprisingly, it's often the superhero movie many return to.

Serving as a sequel to its three-year-old predecessor, X2's plot focuses on the mutants at Xavier's (Patrick Stewart) mansion as they team up to prevent William Stryker (Brian Cox) from unleashing Cerebro in a genocidal attack against every mutant on Earth. Improved special effects and fight sequences make it enthralling — the opening sequence with Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming) remains one of the finest action setpieces in superhero cinema. With a story that'll captivate no matter how many times one has seen it makes X2 stand out as a force to be reckoned with. It's not hard to see why this film is the most acclaimed of the X-Men original trilogy.

2 'The Incredibles' (2004)

Directed by Brad Bird

One of the most universally loved Pixar animations to ever come out, 2004's The Incredibles remains a revered masterpiece in the eyes of Disney fans around the world even twenty years later. Directed by Brad Bird with the voice talents of Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson, and Jason Lee, The Incredibles tells the story of a superhero family following an event that causes them to go underground and work in the shadows.

As the film progresses, it becomes a visually stunning animated tale full of humor, wit, and an entertaining plot that provides audiences with a fun family adventure that everyone can enjoy. The Incredibles is one of the highest-rated and highest-grossing Pixar films, and it's not hard to see why it's so successful. It features the perfect blend of stunning animation, heartwarming family drama, and exciting superpowered action, resulting in one of the most irresistible and rewatchable movies in superhero history.

1 'Spider-Man 2' (2004)

Directed by Sam Raimi

For many Marvel fans and comic book enthusiasts, Sam Raimi's second in his original trilogy is the best superhero movie for many reasons. The film follows the classic Spider-Man villain Doctor Octopus, better known as Doc Ock (played by Alfred Molina), as Tobey Maguire's iconic web-slinger attempts to prevent him from destroying New York with his Fusion Reactor.

Whether it's the meme-ability, its multi-award nominated and Academy Award-winning special effects, or its enthralling plot, 2004's Spider-Man 2 is, without a doubt, a masterpiece of heroic cinema. Its rewatchability is one thing but without the success of the second live-action Spidey adventure, who knows how much the direction of this franchise could have wavered? Aside from the instantly recognizable train scene reeling people in, the film is one of the easiest to pop on for a nostalgic trip down 2000s Spidey Lane.