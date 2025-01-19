Big names like Batman and Spider-Man had seen considerable success on the big screen in the past, but the 2010s brought mainstream success to superheroes like never before. The Marvel Cinematic Universe absolutely dominated the box office during the decade, but the DC Extended Universe provided strong opposition alongside the X-Men franchise. At the same time, movies like Megamind and Kick-Ass were providing fun twists on the genre's already long-established tropes.

However, while there were plenty of superhero movies released during the 2010s, not every one is an absolutely essential watch for any fan of cinema. Some, like Avengers: Endgame, require too much build up to be fully enjoyed on their own, while others, like Aquaman, were huge at the box office, but simply aren't that good. But the following films stand out for being some of the best examples of the genre released during the decade. These are the 10 essential superhero movies of the 2010s, ranked based on how enjoyable they'd be to the average viewer, as well as their overall level of impact.

10 'X-Men: First Class' (2011)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn

Image via 20th Century Studios

Starring an entirely new cast and set long before the events of the first X-Men, 2011's X-Men: First Class was initially intended to be a full reboot for the franchise. The first two films were successful with audiences and critics alike, but 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand was a disappointing conclusion to the trilogy and 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine was a truly terrible spin-off, damaging the franchise's reputation. Luckily, First Class gave the series the critical rejuvenation it needed, while also pleasing fans by telling an interesting story that depicts Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) forming the X-Men.

While X-Men: First Class isn't as impactful as some of the other superhero films released in the 2010s, its notable simply for successfully rebooting the X-Men franchise, rebuilding audience interest and allowing future releases like X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse to properly compete with Marvel and DC's releases. It's an exceedingly enjoyable watch, owing to Vaughn's direction as well as excellent performances from the entire cast, with McAvoy being a notable highlight. The fact that it's such a solid superhero movie, without being bogged down by connections to the rest of the franchise like its two follow-ups were, cements First Class as an essential watch from the period.

9 'Wonder Woman' (2017)

Directed by Patty Jenkins

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The DCEU's output in the 2010s was never particularly successful critically, but Wonder Woman was a rare bright spot for the MCU's biggest competitor. At its center is Diana Prince (Gal Gadot), the title hero and Princess of Themyscira, the secluded island home of the Amazon women. After American Air Force pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) crash lands on the island, Diana becomes entangled in World War I, fearing that it is part of a greater conflict involving the deity Ares (David Thewlis).

At the time of its release, Wonder Woman was notable for being the first woman-led superhero film in either of the two major cinematic universes. Its financial success played a key role in helping studios finally shed the outdated notion that audiences wouldn't show up for a superhero movie with a woman as the lead, making it an especially important film within the genre. It's also a genuinely enjoyable movie that, while occasionally veering a little too close to the first Captain America, helped to reinvigorate the DCEU after the disappointing critical response to both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad.

Wonder Woman Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 30, 2017 Director Patty Jenkins Cast Chris Pine , Gal Gadot , Connie Nielsen , Robin Wright , Danny Huston , David Thewlis , Saïd Taghmaoui , Ewen Bremner , Eugene Brave Rock , Lucy Davis , Elena Anaya , Lilly Aspell , Lisa Loven Kongsli , Ann Wolfe , Ann Ogbomo , Emily Carey , James Cosmo , Wolf Kahler , Alexander Mercury , Martin Bishop , Flora Nicholson , Pat Abernethy , Freddy Elletson , Sammy Hayman , Michael Tantrum Runtime 141 minutes Character(s) Steve Trevor , Diana Prince / Wonder Woman , Hippolyta , Antiope , Ludendorff , Sir Patrick / Ares , Sameer , Charlie , The Chief , Etta , Dr. Maru , Young Diana (8) , Menalippe , Artemis , Phillipus , Diana (12) , Field Marshall Haig , German Commander , German Lieutenant , Kaiser Wilhelm II , Marie , Photographer , Trench Sentry Writers Allan Heinberg Producers Charles Roven , Geoff Johns , Richard Suckle , Stephen Jones , Zack Synder , Deborah Snyder , Jon Berg , Wesley Coller , Steven Mnuchin Expand

8 'Deadpool' (2016)

Directed by Tim Miller

Image via 20th Century Studios

At the time of its release, Deadpool was a uniquely comedic entry in a major superhero franchise. In it, mercenary Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds), also known as Deadpool, goes on the hunt for Francis (Ed Skrein), the man who mutated and physically scarred him under the guise of treating his cancer. What follows is one of the funniest superhero movies of all time, bursting with hilarious quips, fourth wall breaks and comedic jabs at other X-Men films.

Much of the film's financial success could be attributed to the casting of its lead. Reynolds is perfect in the role, combining his signature charisma and snark to keep Wade Wilson hilarious and likable through every over-the-top act of violence he commits. It became the single highest-grossing R-rated film of its time, effectively proving to studios that a big-budget R-rated superhero film could be financially viable. Admittedly, Deadpool's appeal isn't universal, but for those in tune with its crass comedic sensibilities, it's hard to make a better superhero movie recommendation.

7 'Black Panther' (2018)

Directed by Ryan Coogler

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Black Panther is the 18th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a massive box office success. Released shortly before Avengers: Infinity War, but functioning mostly as a stand-alone, Black Panther focuses on T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), the title hero initially introduced to audiences in Captain America: Civil War, as he becomes the king of Wakanda, and is quickly challenged to defend the throne from his cousin, Erik Stevens (Michael B. Jordan), otherwise known as Killmonger.

Black Panther is widely regarded as one of the best superhero films of the 2010s, largely because of how effectively it sets itself apart from its contemporaries. Most notably, the film was more willing than most superhero films to explore compelling themes regarding race and social justice, making it extremely culturally relevant. At the same time, Boseman quickly became a fan favorite as T'Challa, while Killmonger is largely regarded as one of the MCU's best villains, largely because of Jordan's performance. All of this and more contributed to Black Panther becoming the first superhero film to earn itself a nomination for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, solidifying it as an absolutely essential watch for any fan of the genre.

6 'Chronicle' (2012)

Directed by Josh Trank

Image via 20th Century Studios

Chronicle was a wholly original found footage superhero film following Andrew Detmer (Dane DeHaan), Matt Garetty (Alex Russell) and Steve Montgomery (Michael B. Jordan), three teenagers who discover a mysterious crystal underground and subsequently develop telekinetic abilities. Over time, they strengthen their powers together, but Andrew, burdened by a troubled home life, begins to use them for darker purposes.

Two large factors that make Chronicle such a stand-out are its writing and performances. The friendship between Andrew, Matt and Steve feels totally authentic, with the dialogue smartly leaning into their immaturity rather than hiding from it. Russell and Jordan are great, but DeHaan delivers the film's best performance, perfectly portraying Andrew's turn as the troubled boy slowly gives in to his violent tendencies. It wasn't nearly as big of a hit as the franchise fare released around the same time, but Chronicle is an incredibly unique take on traditional hero and villain origin stories, cementing it as a superhero film that everyone should see at least once.