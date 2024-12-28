Superhero cinema has been a juggernaut of the entertainment industry for well over a decade, but 2024’s array of genre fare swayed, somewhat unconvincingly, from the refreshing and vibrant to the woeful, derivative, and unwatchable. Just nine superhero movies were released in theaters across the year, and the dwindling prospects of the genre were not at all helped by the inactivity of the DCEU as it regroups and readies to launch anew in 2025 or the MCU’s uncharacteristic quietness beyond Deadpool & Wolverine.

A lot of the films that filled the void are, sadly, among the worst releases of the year. However, there has been the odd diamond in the rough, wonderfully creative and fun-loving superhero flicks that have given some cause for celebration in one of the dourest years the genre has seen in a very long time. Covering all the triumphs and tribulations, this is how every superhero cinematic release faired in 2024.

9 'Madame Web' (2024)

Directed by S J Clarkson

Not only the worst superhero film of 2024, but one of the most disgraceful releases of the year as well, Madame Web was lambasted upon release and has come to be viewed as one of the worst movies the genre has ever seen. It is the origin film of Madame Web (Dakota Johnson), a paramedic who comes into the possession of clairvoyant abilities and psychic powers following an accident. As she fights to rescue three young women from a mysterious enemy who wants to kill them, she must also face dark truths from her own past.

Its monotonous plotting and awkward execution are only the beginning of its issues, with Madame Web also suffering from abysmal visual effects, a bizarre displacement in early 2000s media, and inelegant editing that is often jarring if not completely confusing. As a movie in and of itself, it manages to fail in every one of its pursuits. As a possible ignition point for a new franchise, it is hopefully dead on arrival.

8 'The Crow' (2024)

Directed by Rupert Sanders

There is no small amount of irony in the fact that a film about revival, which is itself a revival of a cult classic, suffers due to a lack of liveliness and pulse on screen. Having been stranded in development hell since 2008, the remake of The Crow was finally released in August this year only to be met with universal derision and contempt as its rehashed story of supernatural vengeance failed to resonate.

The film is rife with flaws from the outset, but the major woes concern the story’s atrocious pacing, the glum and mind-numbing visual display that is absent anything exciting or unique, and the lack of chemistry between stars Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs that robs the movie of much of its central drama. Whereas the 1994 film was a dark spectacle, this one is merely a bleak bore that contains the occasional flourish of action excitement that lasts just long enough to—quite mercilessly—rouse audiences from their stupor.

7 'Kraven the Hunter' (2024)

Directed by J. C. Chandor

Following such an underwhelming year of superhero releases, anticipation grew for the December release of the long-awaited Kraven the Hunter, with hopes that it could break the malaise that had befallen mainstream superhero entertainment. Sadly, it only became emblematic of how the genre faired in 2024, with the villain origin story criticized for its clunky story progression and its abysmal visual effects that actively distract viewers when they should be immersed in the action sequences if nothing else.

Not even the usual wicked appeal of seeing ultra violence in a superhero spectacle can elevate Kraven the Hunter beyond its damning pitfalls. In the grand scheme of the Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU), it feels just as random and out-of-place as most of the other films in the ill-fated franchise. If there is one small mercy to be found in the film’s release, then it may be that it appears to be the final nail in the coffin of Sony’s faltering efforts to launch their own superhero saga.

6 'Hellboy: The Crooked Man' (2024)

Directed by Brian Taylor

Hellboy: The Crooked Man is one of those movies that tries to compensate for its utter lack of script integrity or storytelling structure by throwing everything it possibly can at the screen. The end result is a banal and bombastic B-movie blockbuster that prefers excess to precision, and while there is a certain charm to the film’s approach on occasion, it ultimately drowns out its horror and action elements in a flood of monotony.

It may not be a huge surprise that it pales in comparison to Guillermo del Toro’s take on the Dark Horse Comics’ antihero, but the fact that it on par with 2019’s Hellboy is telling of its overall quality. Granted, Hellboy: The Crooked Man has enough personality to be well clear of the worst superhero offerings of 2024, and features an impressive leading performance from Jack Kesy, but it is still an awkward cacophony of narrative sterility and misguided inspirations that will soon be forgotten, if it hasn’t been already.

5 'Joker: Folie à Deux' (2024)

Directed by Todd Phillips

A contentious though anticipated sequel to a polarizing story of violence and stardom, Joker: Folie à Deux transpires two years after the events of its predecessor, following Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) as he stands trial for his murders. It is certainly a striking viewing experience, but one can’t help but wish the vibrant sideshows on display contributed more to propelling the story, which remains stagnate for large stretches and robs the movie of much of its urgency.

This lack of drive led to a stream of negative reviews and saw the film flop at the box office, which was itself a shock considering 2019’s Joker was the first R-rated movie to cross $1 billion. There are parts of the film that work, however, with Lady Gaga thriving as the unpredictable Harleen Quinzel, while the story’s broad focus on celebrity culture surrounding violent criminals has some intrigue. It isn’t enough to elevate the film beyond mediocrity, but it does give it a certain zest that the worst superhero flicks of the year desperately lacked.