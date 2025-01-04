Undoubtedly, superhero films have been the dominant genre for the last 15 years, with MCU films typically taking the top spot at the box office monthly and yearly. It seemed, like the Westerns back in the 1950s and 60s, that this era would never end, with profits only ever getting larger. However, when we look back at the year just gone by, 2024 has unquestionably been a bad one for the superhero genre. Multiple movies have been released following these heroes or anti-heroes, and most of them, barring an exception here or there, have been catastrophic failures, both critically but, more importantly for studios, financially.

This has led many to claim that there is superhero fatigue and that audiences are simply bored with the genre. Therefore, like Westerns did, these types of movies seem bound to fade away. However, I believe this misses the point of the silver lining to this dark cloud looming over the genre. Yes, films like Venom: The Last Dance flopped financially when their predecessors of similar quality made much more money. But that doesn't mean audiences won't go and see a superhero film they believe has promise and true quality, and that is the lesson to take away from 2024 for studios. Make better films; don't just rely on the genre.

Nearly Every Superhero Film in 2024 Failed Critically and Financially

The Crow (22%), Joker: Folie à Deux (31%), and Hellboy: The Crooked Man (39%) along with 3 Sony superhero movies: Kraven the Hunter (16%), Venom: The Last Dance (41%), and Madame Web (11%) were all received with awful Rotten Tomatoes scores, as is represented in their respective brackets. Crucially, there are not many—even fans of the comic book characters the films are based on—who would argue these releases were quality. Not only were the critics and fans unhappy, but the box office was not there to save any of these films, with all of them losing massive amounts of money. For example, Joker 2 only grossed $206 million on a $200 million budget, and Madame Web only made $100 million when it reportedly, via Collider, needed $200 million to break even.

However, this is not to say there is superhero fatigue, which would mean audiences are sick of the genre as a whole. There were successes this year, with Deadpool & Wolverine not only being well-received by critics but also making $1.3 billion this year, but that is certainly the exception, as only one of seven of the aforementioned examples did well. It makes sense to look at the quality of the films dropping and the box office not being there to save them this time, as in the past it has done, when even mediocre films like Venom made decent amounts, over $800 million compared to The Last Dance’s $167 million.

Studios Must Accept They Cannot Simply Make Superhero Films and Expect Success

Far be it for someone to tell large studio executives such as Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige how to run their companies, but, simply put, superhero films can no longer rely on simply being part of the genre that everyone goes to see at the cinema. That era has, whether people like it or not, passed, and the shiny new toy is no longer shining. People want good superhero films that live up to Avengers: Endgame or Christopher Nolan's Batman films, the same way they want good comedies, dramas, and documentaries if they are going to go and pay hard-earned money to go see them.

It may be the worst year for superhero films yet, but it might just be the year that solidifies the genre as here to stay and hopefully demanding a higher quality of film moving forward. Yes, nearly every superhero film failed critically and financially this year, but this does not meet the criteria necessary to consider this a fatigue of audiences with the genre. If audiences were sick of the genre, then even quality pieces would be ignored as they would still follow the same tropes and boring characters. But that isn't what is happening, with Deadpool & Wolverine proving the genre still has legs under it. It may sound strange, but good movies with studio backing and marketing will make money, and 2024 prove