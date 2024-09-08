In the 21st Century, superhero films are pretty much the biggest and most anticipated of each year. Whether it's because they provide an escape for audiences, inspire them to be better, or provide excellent action sequences to keep them entertained, superhero films have cemented themselves into the hearts of people everywhere. Movies like Avengers: Endgame and The Batman have received critical and commercial success, proving the genre is far from over.

The late 20th century saw the rise of comic book-based movies and set the foundations of what superhero films could and would be. Indeed, there would be no Marvel Cinematic Universe without the movies that came before it from directors like Tim Burton and Stephen Norrington. And, while the available options might not be the embarrassment of riches we have today, they are still more than enough to prove the genre is far more versatile than many would believe. These are the best superhero movies of the 20th century, timeless gems that are even better in hindsight.

10 'Mystery Men' (1999)

Directed by Kinka Usher

As usual with superhero films (especially 20th-century ones), supervillain Casanova Frankenstein (Geoffrey Rush) threatens to destroy Champion City and also the world's greatest superhero, Captain Amazing (Greg Kinnear). Thus, it's up to a band of incompetent and misfit superheroes to stop the supervillain, but their sheer ineptitude leads to countless comedic moments through and through.

Mystery Men isn't what many would consider an objectively quality film, but many can't deny that it is a very entertaining watch, falling under the "so bad, it's good" realm of films. It's not so bad, though, and certainly far from irredeemable. There are genuinely great moments and more than a few plot beats in the film that keep it entertaining outside the comedy. Mystery Men is a classic rewatch when one wants a good mix of superheroes and comedy.

9 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' (1990)

Directed by Steve Barron

The Heroes in a Half Shell made their big-screen debut in 1990 and made a mark on the audiences of the time. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie was rip-roaring fun that balances a grounded, gritty feeling while still being extremely comedic and fun, perfectly fitting for the turtles. Honoring one of the most popular kids' franchises, it's a film that anyone of any age can manage to enjoy upon watching.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a perfect representation of the 90s and the perfect way to kick off the decade. The funky beats, wacky action, bombastic performances, and practical turtle suits are campy and just a little creepy. While it's not perfect, it's a classic film that cannot go unmentioned. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles showed that superhero films can be both fun and serious at the same time without ruining the tone.

8 'Darkman' (1990)

Directed by Sam Raimi

While he is most well known for his work in the iconic Spider-Man trilogy, many may not know that Sam Raimi got his start in the superhero genre all the way back in 1990. In Spider-Man, Raimi got the chance to flex some of his horror roots, but in Darkman, he really showed them off. The film follows scientist Peyton Westlake (Liam Neeson), who is burned alive and returns to exact revenge on those who did it to him.

Darkman finds Raimi taking a lot of inspiration from classic monster horror films and using that to make Peyton Westlake a monster in his own right. Not to mention, the gory sight of Darkman's face after it's horrifically burned is gross and chilling in so many ways. Darkman is one of the first examples of how well Raimi can blend tones and balance them to prove effective and be of quality, resulting in one of the creepiest superhero movies.

7 'Superman II' (1980)

Directed by Richard Lester

It was never going to be easy to follow up on the first Superman film; with how well it was received and the mark it made all over the world, expectations were high for Superman II. Thankfully for DC and director Richard Lester, the film is a wonderful sequel and follows up the first film with excellence and grace. Superman II sees General Zod (Terence Stamp) come to Earth to take over the planet, just as Clark Kent decides to give up his powers so he can live a normal life with Lois Lane (Margot Kidder).

While not perfect (it's very slow during the first act), Superman II easily convinces audiences all over again that a man can fly. The conflict between Superman and Zod is wonderful, thanks to their basic similarities and polarizing differences. Superman II provides a compelling narrative and makes their sequences together thrilling, delivering a worthy sequel that honors its groundbreaking predecessor.

6 'The Mask' (1994)

Directed by Chuck Russell

While Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles may be balanced with comedy and drama, The Mask is a superhero film that leans much more into comedy. With an astounding performance from the legendary Jim Carrey, The Mask became one of the most memorable films of the 90s. It's so goofy that it feels like a live-action cartoon, and that is part of what makes the film so great; it has no shame in being fun and goofy.

The Mask is abundantly over the top in all the best ways possible: it's one of the most defining films of Carrey's career, not to mention Cameron Diaz's breakthrough project. It's iconic and memorable, thanks to how entertaining it is to watch, no matter how many times someone has seen it. The Mask is refreshing, hilarious, and wild, bordering on lunacy; no other actor besides Carrey could've made it work as well.

5 'Batman Returns' (1992)

Directed by Tim Burton

The sequel to the absolutely iconic first Tim Burton Batman film, Batman Returns finds Michael Keaton's Batman back at it again when The Penguin (Danny DeVito) and Max Shreck (Christopher Walken) team up to finally bring down the Batman. Not only that, but the new and mysterious vigilante, Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer), pops up in Gotham City as a dark mirror to Batman.

Batman Returns was received quite well, especially for being a follow-up to the massively successful first Batman film (because it's no easy task to craft a good sequel to such a successful film). Fans fell in love with the new characters added to the Tim Burton Batman mythos, adding a lot of new variety to the world that kept people engaged and entertained throughout the two-hour runtime. Walken's Shreck is among the most underrated characters in any Batman movie, and Pfeiffer delivers an outright Oscar-worthy turn as the broken yet fascinating Catwoman.

4 'The Crow' (1994)

Directed by Alex Proyas

Ask anyone, and they will tell you that The Crow is a certified classic, not just because of Brandon Lee's tragic passing but also for its quality as well. It also felt quite refreshing and truly original, which is a huge reason why the new, much safer iteration is getting so much flak. The Crow follows a musician named Eric Draven (Brandon Lee), who, along with his loving wife, is brutally murdered. But Eric is given the chance to get revenge on those who killed her when he mysteriously rises from the grave on the anniversary of their death.

Both when it was released and to this very day, The Crow has received wonderful reviews and remains a total classic that is worth returning to, even decades later. It's a gritty and dark superhero flick that proves that the genre is more than just guys in capes doing good. Indeed, superhero films can be dark vigilantes seeking justice in a different way, and The Crow is perhaps the best example.

3 'Batman' (1989)

Directed by Tim Burton

Before Marvel took over the superhero film landscape, DC reigned supreme over the superhero space. Aside from the iconic Christopher Reeve Superman films, Batman is a huge reason for the superhero genre's early popularity, dating back to the 1960s series. Burton's Batman introduced a lot of audiences to the character and helped make him an even more popular character than he was before. The world of Gotham City became a landscape everyone fell in love with, and for good reason.

A huge part of this success came from the wonderful vision of Tim Burton, a revolutionary director who was perfectly suited for a character like Batman. With his classic goth/noir vibe, he set a standard for what Batman movies can and should look like. Plus, it is the home of one of the most iconic Batman lines: "I am Batman."

2 'Superman' (1978)

Directed by Richard Donner

Superman is the film that basically started it all and the first superhero film to truly capture the minds and hearts of audiences all across the world. Superman is one of the most influential and groundbreaking projects of the 20th century and an outright perfect superhero movie. While films like Batman may have paved the way to get superhero films where they are today, Superman made that path possible in the first place.

Superman opened to incredibly high praise. It became the most defining depiction of the Man of Steel, thanks to the late Christopher Reeve and his iconic performance. The visual effects are incredible for 1978, the performances are top-tier, and the story is thoughtful yet simple enough that it's palatable for everyone in the family. To this day, Superman remains the standard against which all future Man of Steel movies are measured, with none coming close to its level.