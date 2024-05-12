Within the last several decades, Hollywood has put an increased emphasis on adapting comic book properties as major blockbuster films. The term “superhero fatigue” has become more common recently as a result of some major box office disasters; however, there are more than a few successes that indicate that the genre isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Critics and audiences are often aligned in their tastes, with films like Joker and Black Panther grossing over $1 billion and earning Academy Award nominations for Best Picture. However, some superhero movies that critics detested have received better reactions from audiences.

Defining the “critic and audience” divide can be difficult, as critics are inherently movie fans to begin with. However, hardcore comic book fans may judge an adaptation differently based on their preordained knowledge of the source material, while a critic who judges a film purely on its merits may go into a screening with different expectations. Rotten Tomatoes has several examples of superhero movies that critics found terrible, but audiences enjoyed, proving that things are never black and white.

10 ‘Blade’ (1998)

Critic score 59%, Audience score 78%

Blade is one of the most influential comic book movies of all time. Released over a decade after the notorious failure of Howard the Duck, the film proved that Marvel movies had the potential to be blockbuster successes. Blade failed to earn a “fresh” rating from critics but still sits well with a 78% approval rating from audiences, who clearly were enthusiastic about the film and Wesley Snipes' performance.

In hindsight, Blade may not have appealed to critics who were interested in seeing a subversive take on the vampire movie genre and may not have done enough to distinguish itself from other action films starring Snipes. However, comic book fans were excited about seeing one of their characters lifted perfectly from the page. In an era where superhero movies were less common, Blade’s existence was a novelty.

9 ‘Blade II’ (2002)

Critic score 57%, Audience score 68%

Blade II conjured similar reactions from critics as its predecessor and narrowly avoided the “fresh” label. Although the audience reaction was somewhat cooler, fans still gave Blade II a positive rating of 68%. Blade II is arguably a less focused film compared to its predecessor and doesn’t contain as much of the expansive worldbuilding. Nonetheless, the presence of Ron Perlman and an eclectic cast of supporting characters may have been enough to satisfy hardcore Marvel fans.

It was unlikely that critics unimpressed with the first Blade would have been any more positive about its sequel, and Blade II may seem like a disappointment in the career of director Guillermo del Toro. The acclaim that del Toro received for his previous horror films Mimic and The Devil’s Backbone may have saddled Blade II with sizable expectations that were difficult to live up to.

8 ‘Constantine’ (2005)

Critic score 46%, Audience score 72%

Although Deadpool and Logan broke ground by proving that R-rated comic book movies could be commercial successes, Constantine was released in an era where dark and violent superhero movies were far less common. Critics were unimpressed with the moody atmosphere and downbeat performance by Keanu Reeves, but Constantine earned positive marks from audiences and drew a strong cult following.

The film’s strong visual continuity with the source material may have drawn the praise of comic book fans, as it seemed unlikely that the film would ever see the light of day. Despite opening itself up to potential sequels with a post-credit stinger, Constantine was a financial disappointment that failed to kickstart a new franchise for Warner Bros. and DC. Nonetheless, it did establish Francis Lawrence as a filmmaker to watch; his subsequent work in The Hunger Games franchise was well-received among audiences and critics alike.

7 ‘Man of Steel’ (2013)

Critic score 56%, Audience score 75%

It’s hard to think of another comic book movie that has been as divisive as Man of Steel. Zack Snyder’s bold reimagining of the Superman mythology took a dark, violent take on Clark Kent (Henry Cavill) and featured a significant level of urban destruction. The disturbing nature of the action may have rubbed critics the wrong way, as Man of Steel only narrowly avoided getting labeled “fresh.”

While audiences were generally more receptive, the controversial decision to show Superman killing General Zod (Michael Shannon) remains polarizing. Snyder is a filmmaker who rarely fails to provoke debate; critics have generally been unimpressed by his flatly written characters and shallow themes, but he has a loyal fanbase that appreciates the stylized art style and kinetic action scenes. Snyder’s subsequent DC films were as divisive as Man of Steel, leading to a full reboot that will begin next year with a brand new take on Superman.

6 ‘Venom’ (2018)

Critic score 30%, Audience score 80%

The notion of a spinoff of the Spider-Man franchise that didn’t actually feature the webslinger seemed like a disastrous idea, particularly after the negative reception to Topher Grace’s version of Eddie Brock in Spider-Man 3. However, Venom was a surprising audience crowd-pleaser and an unexpected box-office smash.

Audience enthusiasm was high enough that Tom Hardy returned for the sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and is set to reprise his role for a third entry in the series slated for release this fall. Alas, critics may have been confused by the tone of Venom, as the film turns into more of a “buddy comedy” than a traditional superhero movie. While the clash of influences may have made the film impenetrable to some, audiences were clearly entertained by the wild slapstick comedy that the Venom franchise has epitomized.

5 ‘Eternals’ (2021)

Critic score 47%, Audience score 77%

Although the MCU was once thought to be “untouchable,” Eternals became the first Marvel film to receive a “rotten” rating from critics. However, audiences were far more receptive to Chloé Zhao’s epic adaptation, with some arguing that Eternals is a misunderstood gem. It’s easy to see why critics had such high expectations; Zhao was coming off the success of Nomadland, and many were expecting her to make one of the best films in the franchise’s history.

Despite the more positive reactions from audiences, Eternals has not had a significant impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Development of a sequel has seemingly stalled, and the new threat introduced in the film’s post-credit scene has yet to be addressed by the MCU. However, the film’s release amidst the COVID-19 pandemic may have led to some short-sighted decisions on the part of Marvel Studios.

4 ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ (2023)

Critic score 46%, Audience score 82%

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was considered a shocking disappointment in comparison to its predecessors. While both Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp had been well-received by critics and audiences alike, Qunatumania was a box office disappointment that earned nasty reviews from critics. Nonetheless, audiences were still enamored with Paul Rudd’s comedic take on Scott Lang, as the film received an impressive audience approval rating of 82%.

Critics seemed to be put off by Quantumania's clumsy, confused tone as the film tried, and failed, to take the series in a slightly darker direction. The frequent allusions to other installments in the “Multiverse saga” may have made it even more difficult for non-Marvel aficionados to bridge an emotional connection with the material. Quantumania also suffered from crushing expectations, as it was the introduction of the MCU's next Big Bad; sadly, it couldn't rise to the challenge.

3 ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ (2021)

Critic score 57%, Audience score 84%

Like its predecessor, Venom: Let There Be Carnage proved divisive due to its sharply comedic tone. Audiences appreciated the absurdist elements of Andy Serkis’ film, which reflected Venom's robust comic book history. However, critics were more negative in their reception of the film’s glaring pacing issues, strange setups for future films, and underwhelming villains.

At just over 90 minutes, Venom: Let There Be Carnage may not have had enough narrative momentum to justify the hype that it earned from the marketing materials. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is perhaps best appreciated as a guilty pleasure, lacking the self-seriousness that had crept into many other Marvel and DC comic book adaptations. The film doesn’t take itself seriously, but critics may have expected a more well-fleshed-out narrative from a filmmaker of Serkis’ talent.

2 ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ (2020)

Critic score 58%, Audience score 73%

Patty Jenkins’ first Wonder Woman film was a surprise smash hit that both proved the viability of female-led superhero movies and served as the savior of the DC Extended Universe. While the darker earlier entries in the franchise earned serious backlash, Jenkins and Gal Gadot won the favor of comic book fans and newcomers alike. However, Wonder Woman 1984 polarized critics due to its sillier tone and lack of action.

Audiences seemed to enjoy the campy throwback to the action films of the 1980s, but critics did not feel that it was as emotionally resonant or exciting as its predecessor. Wonder Woman 1984's controversial plot twists and confused narrative didn't help, which some felt turned the film into a work of body horror. The method by which Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor returns to the franchise was underwhelming at best and problematic at worst, even if audiences enjoyed revisiting the character.

1 ‘Glass’ (2019)

Critic score 37%, Audience score 67%

Many fans of M. Night Shyamalan thought that Glass was a film they would never get to see. The long-anticipated sequel united the characters from Shyamalan’s classic superhero drama Unbreakable with James McAvoy’s anti-hero from the surprise hit Split. While the union of the two styles was rewarding to fans, critics were highly skeptical about Shyamalan’s twist ending.

Although surprising conclusions are Shyamalan’s staple, Glass’ final act proved to be disappointing for critics wishing for something more profound. Both Unbreakable and Split were marketed as original properties, but Glass was still burdened with significant expectations from Shyamalan’s fans. The more critical reception may have been a result of the pressure to pay off the time that critics had already invested in the universe. Shyamalan’s films have generally been divisive, so it's entirely possible that Glass will grow in estimation in subsequent years.

