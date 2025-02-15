Over recent years, comic book movies have absolutely taken over not just Hollywood, but cinema as a whole. This isn't just because some of the most famous and beloved fictional characters are being brought to life on the big screen, but because the plots said characters experience and live through are extremely entertaining and compelling. As superhero movies have become bigger, as well, more care is being put into them (for the most part).

With Marvel and DC both slowly beginning to make their big comebacks with the highly anticipated 2025 releases of Superman, Creature Commandos, Daredevil: Born Again and Thunderbolts* respectively, there's a lot of hope for the upcoming plots in comic book cinema. This makes it the perfect time to take a look back on some of the best superhero movie plots that helped define the genre and gave audiences some of the best films of the last two decades.

10 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

Directed by James Gunn

The plot of Guardians of the Galaxy's creation is about as interesting as the movie's. Being a major underdog story for not only the Guardians as a team, but director James Gunn, there was a ton of discussion surrounding the movie, and it was the underdog story of the decade. The success of the film not only came from the astounding direction by Gunn, but the plot presented to audiences.

Introducing an entire team of characters for the first time in one film's runtime isn't easy (proven by Justice League) but Guardians of the Galaxy does so perfectly. It manages to give each character a wildly compelling character arc and the conflict at hand is not only interesting, but has genuine stakes. Gunn made audiences care about a tree, a talking raccoon and a bunch of other misfits like no other.