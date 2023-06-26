To say we are in a Golden Age of superhero content is an understatement of the highest order. Gone are the days of cheap suits, laughable CGI, and Lou Ferrigno in green body paint. Today, the heroes of the comic book page are brought to spectacular life on screen with vibrant costumes, A-list Hollywood talent, and amazing CGI (for the most part). It's a dream come true for the die-hard comic book fan... and that's an issue. See, as each superhero franchise grows, the deeper into comic book lore it goes, and the more directions it takes. It's satisfying for the hard-core fans, but makes the entry point for the average moviegoer, who couldn't tell you the difference between Swamp Thing and Man-Thing, that much more convoluted and distant. Therein lies the problem.

Prior to 2000, the superhero genre was much friendlier for that average moviegoer. The successful superhero films catered to public knowledge of a character. Superman (1978) and Batman (1989) are the two best examples. Everyone knows the basic history of Superman, how he was sent to Earth from Krypton, landed in Smallville, and grew to become Superman. Everyone knows the basic history of Batman: Bruce Wayne's parents were killed, he was left an orphan, he trained diligently, he became Batman. Even the first villains they tackled were common public knowledge. Lex Luthor was the most well-known of Superman's enemies, and the Joker the most of Batman's. You didn't need to know anything more than that going in. And those films that focused on "fringe" superheroes, like 1997's Spawn, still told an origin story that didn't require the moviegoer to read each and every issue of Todd McFarlane's creation.

The Golden Age of Superhero Franchises Began With All on Board

The Golden Age of superhero franchises began with 2000's X-Men, a film that stood apart from its predecessors with its look. It was, arguably, the first superhero film in some time that looked like the creative team actually cared about bringing these comic book heroes to the screen, with visual effects that brought their unique gifts to spectacular life. With Spider-Man hitting theaters in 2002, the era carried on the tradition of making films about superheroes the public knew about, but with bombastic visuals that elevated the spectacle. Batman Begins retold the origin story, Superman Returns picked up from the Christopher Reeve era, Hulk revamped the character, and The Incredibles successfully brought the superhero genre to computer animation, telling a story that — again — didn't require homework for the moviegoer.

Marvel rolled the dice with Iron Man in 2008. Iron Man wasn't a well-known hero, but the high quality of the film, combined with its perfect casting of Robert Downey Jr., changed that narrative quickly. The success of that film heralded the MCU, a superhero franchise built around an interconnected universe where Marvel's superheroes of the screen interacted with one another, leading up to the team-up film The Avengers. The MCU prompted DC to try their hand at the same concept, beginning with another retelling of the Superman origin story in Man of Steel. Superhero films were popping up everywhere, but still with straightforward narratives that the average moviegoer could understand and, more importantly, keep up with.

Superhero Franchises Became Overwhelming

Ground zero for a growing complexity around superhero franchises can be traced back to two key releases from the MCU: TV series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in 2013, and Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014. Agents brought the MCU franchise to television, broadening its reach beyond the silver screen. It wasn't a series you had to watch in order to keep up with the MCU, it just complemented what was happening at the theater. Guardians, on the other hand, was another roll of the dice for Marvel, only this time with a collection of heroes that only the most fervent comic book fans had heard of. They still had the Midas touch, however, and the film opened the door for the franchise to utilize even more obscure heroes.

These two releases would lead directly to the biggest problem facing superhero franchises today: creating an easy entry point for newcomers. The MCU TV series evolved from complementing the story told on the movie screen to being an integral set of series one had to watch in order to know what was happening with the films. Look no further than the upcoming MCU entry The Marvels. Two of the three leads were introduced to the MCU through Disney+, with Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) introduced in her own series Ms. Marvel, while Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) was introduced as an adult who gains powers through the events of WandaVision. Unless a viewer is up-to-date with those series, they lose a significant part of backstory for the film. And that's just for one film. To truly know what is happening within the MCU, a newcomer to the franchise would have to watch, by one account, 6,787 minutes of content.

Which might be alright if the narrative of these franchises remained straight-forward. They have not. The multiverse concept (and one Quantum Realm) has expanded the storytelling options for superhero franchises, but are confusing enough for those who are up on their MCU/DCU, let alone someone trying to experience them for the first time. For anyone who has ever tried to explain how three different Spider-Men can show up in Spider-Man: No Way Home to a newbie understands completely. The Flash has a similar problem in trying to explain how a Superman villain from Man of Steel is somehow the big bad in a Flash movie, with a Batman in Michael Keaton that evokes either nostalgia or questions about why the Vulture is Batman. Then there are those deep mines for story ideas, resulting in Marvel Comics' Kang Dynasty storyline being used for the MCU Phase 5 films — a storyline that is largely unknown publicly with a villain only slightly more recognizable than Thanos — and DC's Flashpoint storyline for The Flash. Now try and evoke any kind of "must-see" energy for a film like Sony's upcoming Madame Web, a really unknown character to the public. It is arguably too late for these franchises to bring in the uninitiated, although the DCU has a chance with the clean slate being instituted by Peter Safran and James Gunn. And as long as the films in these superhero franchises keep bringing in box-office dollars, it's unlikely they'll even try.