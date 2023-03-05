It's no surprise that critics and fans can sometimes clash in opinion. The divide, however, appears to be more prominent among the genre of superhero films. Perhaps the difference lies between the importance of a film's quality or its overall cinematic experience.

With the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, critics have not taken a great liking towards this installment, as seen by the film's Tomatometer of 49%, despite fan reactions being generally more favorable and forgiving. As such, it seems only fitting to look to Reddit - the site for fan opinions - to see what other superhero flicks are simply not as bad as the critics say they are.

1 'X-Men: Apocalypse' (2016)

As the first, and most powerful, mutant is suddenly awakened after thousands of years, the X-Men must band together and stop Apocalypse's (Oscar Isaac) plan that threatens the survival of civilization - especially as he recruits some of the strongest mutants to be his horsemen.

With it following one of the most beloved installments of the X-Men franchise, X-Men: Apocalypse had high expectations. But for most critics, the film was a flop - citing factors like poor pacing and odd character depictions. Yet for redditors like ThatOtherTwoGuy, they argue that the film is "definitely over hated". In fact, they even praise it for being the one to truly "capture the spirit of the comics" in ways other X-Men films couldn't. Interesting.

2 'Eternals' (2021)

A race of immortal alien beings have long roamed the Earth, protecting humanity from the evil Deviants, as well as secretly aiding in the evolution of civilization. Now, after thousands of years apart, the Eternals must reunite as the threat of Deviants re-emerges once more.

As one of the more divisive MCU films, critics pinpointed its screenplay and rushed pacing as some of its weaknesses. By attempting to introduce 10 new heroes, fans were aware of its ambitiousness. And yet, many fans like Weigh_A_Throne337 argue that their efforts were not done in vain, and even proclaimed it to be their "favorite MCU movie" as it's so different from anything they've seen before. They praise it for being "more significant and philosophical", unlike the average explosion-filled superhero flick.

3 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

Two years after Superman's (Henry Cavill) battle in Metropolis, the collateral damage and major loss of life causes Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) to identify Superman as a danger to humanity. Determined to take him down, the two become unaware of the looming threat of Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg).

Where it was one of the highly anticipated films of the DCEU roster, critics were disappointed at its execution, and in particular, how there were too many storylines being shoved into a two-hour window. That being said, jswift1988 has gone on to defend this picture from haters, exclaiming that people should focus on its achievements. Not only were the fights "beautiful" to look at, but the movie also included the "most badass Batman scene" as well as an incredibly "badass Wonder Woman introduction". This in itself perfectly established the potential character arcs for the DCEU.

4 'Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer' (2007)

The Fantastic Four must face up against the powerful intergalactic herald known as the Silver Surfer, as he preps the Earth for destruction in time for the all-powerful Galactus. Meanwhile, the team is confronted with the unexpected return of an old foe.

Where many criticize the goofiness of the Fantastic Fourfilms, the consensus appears to be that the sequel was generally better than its predecessor - even with all its faults. nojanaownwjwj argues that Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer contains great scene work especially since the cast truly "felt like their comic-book selves". Sure it may not hit the greatness of other Marvel films, but credit should be given for how much fun this pre-MCU movie really was.

5 'Wonder Woman 1984' (2020)

Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) finds herself battling against Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal), an opportunistic tycoon, and Barbara Minerva (Kristen Wiig), a colleague who gains superpowers from an ancient relic. But Diana's mission becomes more complicated with the sudden return of her long-lost love, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine)

Where fans and critics agree on the brilliance of Patty Jenkins' first Wonder Woman film, Wonder Woman 1984didn't receive the same praise, many attributing its poor pacing and poorly developed character arcs. But yet for large_slime, this "colorful globetrotting adventure" was "so fun" to watch. They even sang praises for Pascal's infectious charm as well as how Hans Zimmer "work[ed] serious magic on the score".

6 'Daredevil' (2003)

Having been blinded by toxic waste as a child, Matt Murdock (Affleck) is able to gain superhuman control over his other senses. Now, a lawyer, not only does he fight for justice by day, but he also uses his enhanced skills to become a crime-hunting vigilante by night.

Before audiences fell in love with the great TV adaptation of the comic-book, many had to sit through the questionable movie version of Daredevil. Where it was often criticized for its incoherent story and wacky visuals - fans like Curious_Mx still proclaim to be baffled as to why the movie is so hated. Arguing that its "acting was decent", "fight sequences interesting to watch", and it even held a good balance of being dark and fun - this redditor believes that Daredevil's swarm of hate isn't exactly warranted, given that it's simply a product of its time.

7 'Glass' (2019)

Where vigilante David Dunne (Bruce Willis) uses his superhuman abilities to capture Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy), the man with 23 distinct personalities, including the psychotic Beast, the two ultimately get caught and thrown into a mental asylum with the mysterious Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson).

As the surprising conclusion to M. Night Shyamalan's unexpected Unbreakable Trilogy, critics were disappointed at this addition to his iconic filmography, blaming a nonsensical plot and anticlimactic ending. However, a redditor believes that these factors are what make the movie so great. They explain that the creative choices "subvert expectations and deconstruct the [superhero] genre at every turn". Rather than ending with a generic big bad fight, Glasstwists it and opens the door to a more philosophical one; it's an ending that questions the ideas of superhumans and the extraordinary.

8 'Black Adam' (2022)

Gifted with powers by the Gods, his use of them for vengeance quickly gets him imprisoned. Now, five thousand years later, Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is freed from his earthly binds and swears to unleash fury on to the modern world, only to be pinned against the Justice Society.

Where this anti-hero blockbuster did relatively well in cinemas, Black Adamdidn't seem to wow the critics with its generic plot points and lackluster character development. However, fans like JerrodDRagon argue that they enjoyed it as it was a "dumb fun" theatrical experience. They even commended the fact that they were finally seeing a project where Johnson was "having to act", and not simply play a character that's so close to himself.

9 'Watchmen' (2009)

Set in 1985, in a world where masked heroes are the norm, vigilante Rorschach (Jackie Earle Haley) is on a mission to investigate the brutal murder of his former comrade. Along the way, he reconnects with old allies as they unearth a sinister plot that threatens the survival of humanity.

Where many critics at the time took issue with the dense storyline and its alleged boring action, fans have grown to defend Watchmenas something that was simply ahead of its time. niallmcguiness praises "the casting and the visual homage to the comic", and specifically highlights the opening montage as a "fantastic" piece of cinema. A slept on R-rated superhero classic indeed.

10 'Venom' (2018)

Whilst attempting to take down Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed), the villainous CEO of Life Foundation, Eddie Brock's (Tom Hardy) life changes forever as his body unintentionally merges with a symbiotic alien, giving him lethal superhuman abilities.

Where it is one of Hardy's most famed pictures, Venomis a film that divided fans and critics, with the latter tending to dislike the movie's chaotic nature and mediocre storyline. Yet multiple redditors credit Venom for being ridiculous entertainment and dumb fun. In fact, a user compares it to being like an "80s movie with modern cinematography and technology". A truly comforting compliment.

