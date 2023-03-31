The superhero genre has always been popular, but in recent years it has become even more anticipated as the MCU and DCEU have flooded the market with their movies. However, this genre may easily goof up and upset either the fanbase or the critic if done incorrectly, therefore it can be quite tricky.

The filmmakers must strike a balance between the amount of action, humor, superhero, and fidelity to the original material in order to produce a good superhero movie. Yet, not every film that uses that approach is able to pass the vibe check of the audience for a variety of reasons. As a result, many superhero films only succeed in winning over critics rather than passionate fans.

10 Swamp Thing (1982)

Critic Score: 60%; Audience Score: 41%

Based on Vertigo/DC Comic characters, Swamp Thing depicts the tale of scientist Alec Holland (Ray Wise), who undergoes laboratory sabotage carried out by the wicked Anton Arcane (Louis Jourdan), turning into the creature known as Swamp Thing.

Even for a low-budget film, Swamp Thing has enough explosions, action, and adventure to keep the viewers intrigued throughout. Fans of the source material, however, believe that the film falls short in many ways and fails to accurately capture the essence of the comic. Some even accuse the film of being more of a parody than an adaptation, harming the comic's reputation.

9 The Return of Captain Invincible (1983)

Critic Score: 60%; Audience Score: 40%

Captain Invincible (Alan Arkin) was a hero during World War II for using his superpowers against the Nazis. However, after being accused of being a Communist supporter, he left for Australia. The Return of Captain Invincible continues as he is now invited to return to assist when a U.S. super secret super weapon is stolen. He has unfortunately become an alcoholic.

This movie is an example of a weird idea that, in retrospect, is amazed ever left the drawing board but that ends up being much better than anticipated. However, The Return of Captain Invincible, which some viewers find difficult and absurd to watch since it combines musicals with superheroes, is more of a satire than a legitimate motion picture.

8 Mystery Men (1999)

Critic Score: 60%; Audience Score: 57%

The resident superhero of Champion City, Captain Amazing (Greg Kinnear), organizes the release of super-villain Casanova Frankenstein (Geoffrey Rush) in order to increase his money from endorsements, only to be caught by him. Mystery Men then follows a group of failed amateur superheroes who must decide the fate of the city.

Mystery Men is a story that glows with heartfelt emotion, clever humor, and superb cast performances. Nonetheless, it's not enough to shield the movie from the audience's critical remarks. Several viewers claim that the film's shortcomings include a silly narrative, overly styled production design, shoddy direction, and an excessive number of characters and events that made it hard to catch up.

7 Hulk (2003)

Critic Score: 62%; Audience Score: 29%

Based on Marvel Comic characters, Hulk depicts the origin story of the titular character. As a result of a lab accident involving gamma radiation, Bruce Banner (Eric Bana) develops the ability to turn into the Hulk, a huge, green behemoth with green skin. He then battles his biological father, who has sinister ambitions for his kid, while the US military is after him.

Although receiving great accolades from critics for its excellent writing, unique direction from Ang Lee, and superb performance from Bana, the movie still fails to live up to expectations with fans for a variety of reasons. To begin with, some viewers feel that casting Bana as Hulk was a mistake since he fails to channel chemistry and charisma and that the movie lacks enough action to qualify as a superhero movie.

6 Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Critic Score: 63%; Audience Score: 51%

Based on Marvel Comic characters, Spider-Man 3 is the third installment in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. The film continues to follow Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) as he gets ready for his future with Mary-Jane (Kirsten Dunst) while battling three new villains.

Although many critics and viewers agree that Spider-Man 3 tries excessively to cram too many plots and characters into one, turning Spider-Man into a supporting character in his own movie, it is remarkable that the film got a favorable critic score. Yet, as some people think the film is a satisfying conclusion to the trilogy, Raimi's ambition and objectives will not go unnoticed.

5 Sky High (2005)

Critic Score: 73%; Audience Score: 57%

Sky High follows Will Stronghold (Michael Angarano), the son of two superheroes, as he enrolls in an airborne high school for teenage superheroes, where his abilities begin to manifest. Will must contend with his growing estrangement from his old friends, a threat from a mysterious supervillain, and how to win the girl of his dreams.

Sky High is an undeniably entertaining superhero comedy that is enjoyable for both adults and children. Despite receiving such great acclaim, the movie nevertheless encounters criticism since many people feel that the acting is cringe-inducing and the plot is too predictable with too many clichés.

4 Defendor (2009)

Critic Score: 75%; Audience Score: 58%

Defendor follows Arthur Poppington (Woody Harrelson), a regular man who assumes the heroic character of Defendor, who enters the streets to defend the innocent residents of the city using nothing but courage as his only weapon.

The film is highly praised and elevated by Harrelson's masterful portrayal of the humanity and sorrow in Arthur's character. Yet that's also why some spectators find Arthur's persona and the lack of action intolerable, which makes the movie unpopular among the superhero genre’s enthusiasts.

3 Captain Marvel (2019)

Critic Score: 79%; Audience Score: 45%

Based on Marvel Comics' character, Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she transitions into Captain Marvel following Earth's involvement in a galactic struggle between two alien civilizations.

Being well-received by the critics, Captain Marvel is said to be well-paced, has a few cleverly timed humor moments, and is excellently acted from beginning to end. Nevertheless, such is not the case with the audience, as some feel that casting Larson as the lead character was a mistake, while others find her performance to be lacking. As a result, the audience rating is rather disappointing compared to other MCU movies.

2 Darkman (1990)

Critic Score: 84%; Audience Score: 59%

Darkman follows the scientist Peyton Westlake (Liam Neeson) who has figured out how to create artificial skin. Peyton is then brutally burned and presumed dead when gangsters attack him. In his pursuit of vengeance, Peyton, who now goes by Darkman, uses the synthetic skin to look like anyone, however, each disguise only lasts for 100 minutes.

The viewers can classify Darkman as a variety of things, including an action movie, a love story, a horror movie, or even a tragedy with humor since it has everything for everyone. It’s still Raimi’s most ambitious film to date which stands as one that clearly displays his vision and ambition. However, some viewers still find it unsatisfying enough for a fresh score.

1 The Green Knight (2021)

Critic Score: 89%; Audience Score: 50%

The Green Knight, an epic fantasy adventure based on the classic Arthurian legend, tells the tale of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's impulsive and brazen nephew, who sets out on a perilous mission to face the titular character, a gigantic stranger with emerald skin and a tester of men.

The film is not faint of heart since its slow pace may present a challenge to spectators, but the way it is executed will encourage cinephiles to rise to the occasion while quickly cutting ties with ones that cannot bear the slow burnt-typed films.

