In 1978, superhero films became more mainstream than ever before with the release of Richard Donner's Superman. In the decades since, superhero movies have continued to expand their reach, to the point that the genre was able to completely dominate the box office in the 2010s, with movies like Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame proving to be enormous, record-breaking hits.

Of course, now that there are so many, it can be difficult to narrow down exactly which superhero movies are worth watching. Some require a deep knowledge of cinematic universes that have now lasted for decades, diluting the entertainment value for those who haven't been keeping up, while others, like 2011's Green Lantern, are just plain bad. But there are also some all-time greats; superhero films that are extremely entertaining, and stand on their own, even if they're part of a larger franchise. These are 10 essential superhero movies that everyone should see at least once, ranked based on their impact and overall quality as a superhero film.

10 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

Directed by James Gunn

By 2014, the Marvel Cinematic Universe had proven itself at the box office with a steady stream of successes centered on major comic book names like Captain America, Thor and the Hulk. However, despite Marvel's winning track record up to that point, fans were skeptical when it was announced that the Guardians of the Galaxy, a fairly obscure team within the world of comic book superheroes, would make their way to the big screen.

Luckily, this concern was completely unfounded. James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy was a critical and financial hit upon its initial release, but in the time since, it has maintained a steady reputation as one of the MCU's best films, and for good reason. Guardians of the Galaxy features a unique combination of Gunn's signature quirky comedic style and a ton of genuine heart that makes it a standout among Marvel's offerings. Its cast, led by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel, is also notable for the great chemistry that they share, allowing Gunn's dialogue to truly shine. It may not be a particularly groundbreaking superhero film, but it's a ton of fun, and one of the most charming releases in the genre, cementing Guardians of the Galaxy as a movie that everyone should see at least once.

9 'X-Men' (2000)

Directed by Bryan Singer

While previous releases like 1978's Superman and 1989's Batman had proven the financial viability of superhero films, the later films in both franchises took bizarre turns into cheesier territory that damaged the reputation of the genre among adult filmgoers. 1998's Blade, an R-rated action film starring Wesley Snipes as the titular vampire hunter, was the hit the genre needed to stay afloat, presenting a narrative directed at more mature audiences. Then, 2000's X-Men adopted Blade's more mature tone, and applied it to one of Marvel's most beloved superhero teams, further broadening the appeal of movies within the genre.

X-Men did a lot of things right that helped it achieve box office success. For one, many of the casting choices made are fantastic. Sir Patrick Stewart and Hugh Jackman make their first appearances as Professor X and Wolverine respectively, with both becoming some of the most iconic big screen superhero portrayals of all time, but Sir Ian McKellen's performance is also of note, lending the film a threatening antagonist in Magneto. Its script has more thematic depth than most superhero films at the time, provided by plot points covering the discrimination that mutants face in society, directly mirroring a number of real-life circumstances. In terms of overall impact, it's somewhat overshadowed by the release of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man two years later, but X-Men is still a solid superhero movie that serves as an excellent time capsule of where the genre was in the late '90s and early 2000's.

8 'Iron Man' (2008)

Directed by Jon Favreau

Iron Man is the story of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), the brilliant CEO of a weapons company who is forced to develop a weaponized suit when he is kidnapped by terrorists in Afghanistan. When he escapes, he finds that his experience has given him a new perspective on life, prompting him to immediately halt his company from producing any more weapons, while also attempting to protect those in need with a new version of the suit he crafted earlier.

While it may not have seemed like it at the time, Iron Man is one of the most consequential movies released within the last 25 years. It was a hit both critically and financially, successfully launching the Marvel Cinematic Universe while simultaneously playing a huge role in kicking off the superhero trend of the 2010s. On top of its historical significance, Iron Man is a legitimately great movie. Downey Jr. is perfectly cast as Stark, crafting a charismatic, but also very flawed, protagonist that is easy to root for, while Jeff Bridges is an intimidating presence as Obadiah Stane, the film's villain. The fact that it continues to be regarded as one of the MCU's best releases, while also being its first, solidifies it as a superhero film that everyone should see at least once.

7 'The Incredibles' (2004)

Directed by Brad Bird

Pixar's The Incredibles, released in 2004, is a rare superhero film not based on a comic book franchise. Written and directed by Brad Bird, known for doing the same work on The Iron Giant, The Incredibles focuses on a family of superheroes living in a world where heroism has been outlawed following a number of public, superhero-related incidents. While it is a fantastic superhero film in its own right, it's also notable for using its genre to take a unique look at family dynamics, a theme not typically explored so directly in superhero fiction.

Bird's script is extremely thoughtful in how it presents its characters. Bob (Craig T. Nelson), Helen (Holly Hunter) and their kids, Dash (Spencer Fox) and Violet (Sarah Vowell), are all given appropriate time in the script to be fleshed out as real people with relatable problems, despite the fact that they are also facing more traditional superhero threats. The dialogue between the members of the Parr family is also incredibly entertaining, making it one of Pixar's funniest films, and a superhero movie that anyone can easily enjoy.

6 'The Avengers' (2012)

Directed by Joss Whedon