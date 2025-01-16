Ideally, a superhero movie will finish on a high. Actually, any movie, ideally, will finish on a high, unless not finishing on some kind of high is part of the point narratively or thematically. But for superhero movies, most belong to the action genre, and it’s not going to be the case very often where you want something action-related to finish on a whimper, or have a final action sequence not live up to what came before.

For every Avengers: Endgame out there, there’s a superhero movie that falls short when it comes to delivering an impressive final battle. It should be noted that some of the following are here because they disappoint compared to the rest of an otherwise good movie, while other final battles are here because they bring underwhelming superhero movies to inevitably underwhelming conclusions.

10 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' (2021)

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton

Image via Marvel Studios

It doesn’t feel nice placing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings here, because a good deal of this superhero flick satisfies as a surprisingly good fantasy-heavy martial arts movie. It works as an origin story for its titular hero, and, before the final act, a great deal of the action is seriously impressive, featuring well-executed choreography and some pretty engaging stunt work.

But then it all goes to hell in a final battle that delivers emotionally, but feels disappointing when it comes to the action itself. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ends with relatively murky and CGI-heavy action, at least compared to what came before, and it’s the main thing that holds the overall movie back from achieving something that could well have been close to greatness.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 1, 2021 Director Destin Daniel Cretton Cast Awkwafina , Tony Leung Chiu-wai , Simu Liu Ben Kingsley , Meng'er Zhang , Fala Chen , Michelle Yeoh , Yuen Wah , Florian Munteanu , Andy Le , Paul He , Jayden Tianyi Zhang , Elodie Fong , Arnold Sun , Stephanie Hsu , Kunal Dudheker , Tsai Chin , Jodi Long , Dallas Liu , Ronny Chieng , Stella Ye , Fernando Chien , Michael-Anthony Taylor , Zach Cherry , Raymond Ma Runtime 132 minutes Expand

9 'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012)

Directed by Christopher Nolan