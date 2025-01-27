A lot has been said — and written — about the current proliferation of superhero films. While these movies have been made for decades, most notably 1978's Superman and 1989's Batman, our current era of sustained superhero movies didn't begin in earnest until the turn of the century with 2000's X-Men and 2002's Spider-Man. Its cultural dominance would then be rubber-stamped in 2008 with the releases of Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight and Jon Favreau's Iron Man.

While the genre is most often discussed in polarities; great or awful, masterpiece or disaster, the reality is that superhero cinema has produced many good films. While unlikely to redefine the trajectory of culture, these films have many positives on their belt and stand on their own as strong productions. Despite not reaching the heights of entries like the aforementioned The Dark Knight or Captain America: The Winter Soldier, these are entertaining, funny and interesting films, which more often than not lay the groundwork for some of the genre's best films.

10 'X-Men' (2000)

Directed by Bryan Singer

Image via 20th Century Studios

2000's X-Men is widely credited for kickstarting our current superhero film landscape. While Blade came out two years earlier, X-Men (quickly followed by Sam Raimi's Spider-Man) afforded the genre an air of credibility and box-office assuredness that it had only received in bursts and spurts previously. Starring a mixture of relative unknowns, household names and Academy Award winners, X-Men earned almost $300 million on a $75 million budget.

The success of X-Men launched a franchise of mutant-focused films, including a Wolverine trilogy, four prequel films and several tangentially connected spinoffs. In hindsight, the film's biggest success remains its effortless ease in introducing general audiences to superhero characters that were not as immediately recognizable as Superman or Batman. It, for good or ill, signified to Hollywood the inherent marketability and profitability of these characters that had excited comic book fans for decades.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 X-Men Release Date July 14, 2000 Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

Runtime 104 Minutes Director Bryan Singer Writers Tom DeSanto, Bryan Singer , David Hayter Budget $75 Million Studio(s) Marvel

9 'Captain America: The First Avenger' (2011)

Directed by Joe Johnston

Image via Paramount Pictures

When Marvel was developing their plans for an interconnected universe and examining their roster of available Avengers, Captain America would expectedly have given them the most cause for concern. How best to translate the Hitler-punching, science experiment Boy Scout for contemporary audiences? They smartly decided to go straight to the character's roots.

Directed by Joe Johnston and starring Chris Evans as the titular character, Captain America: The First Avenger is a World War 2-set film that examines Steve Rogers' role as a mascot during the war and his desire to do more with his abilities. By depicting the character not as an insufferable Boy Scout but as an earnest optimist always eager to do good, the film helped modern-day audiences connect with the essence of the character. However, despite expertly directed battle sequences, the film's period setting and by-the-numbers pacing have remained divisive among audiences. Unfortunately, in a trilogy that includes Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, The First Avenger is uniformly considered the weakest of the bunch.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Captain America: The First Avenger Release Date July 22, 2011 Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

Runtime 124 Minutes Director Joe Johnston Writers Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Joe Simon, Jack Kirby Studio(s) Marvel

8 'Thor' (2011)

Directed by Kenneth Branagh

Image via Marvel Studios

Marvel's Norse god of thunder closely followed Captain America in adaptation difficulty. To shepherd the character's introduction, Marvel shrewdly turned to noted Shakespeare aficionado, Kenneth Branagh. The result was a Shakespearean tale of royalty, brotherhood, hubris and betrayal that was perfectly apt for the character's long and storied history. With Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston as adoptive brothers, Thor and Loki, Thor charts the sibling camaraderie and rivalry between the two and Thor's growth into a duty-bound heir.

Thor was initially met with mixed reviews from critics and fans, but in the years since and with the character's increased importance, the film has received subsequent reappraisals. The further away the world of Thor has strayed from the Shakespearean roots of the first film, the more audiences have warmed to the idea. In a franchise of vastly varying quality, Thor is now deemed an entertainingly rewatchable installment.