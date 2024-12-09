Not every fight in superhero films ends in a perfect way, some good examples being Avengers: Infinity War and The Dark Knight, where things end on a decidedly somber or bittersweet note. But, thankfully for both the heroes and the audiences, there are battles in which a fight ends with a satisfying and gratifying victory, leaving viewers with a smile and a true sense of catharsis.

Whether it concludes with the hero becoming a better person, getting the favor of one they love, or even being rewarded for what they did, a superhero fight that ends with a gratifying feeling is always a memorable one. They warm the hearts of audiences, have them cheering, and may even get them teary-eyed. Sometimes, a hero does get a pleasing, cool or even fun ending. These are the most gratifying victories in superhero movies, and this list will rank them based on how great a victory it is within the context of the film and how memorable they are overall.

10 The Trinity Duke it Out

'The Avengers' (2012)

Image via Marvel Studios

The first time the Marvel Trinity met each other, fans guessed they were about to watch a spectacular showdown, and who doesn't love to see heroes duke it out with each other at times? This fight is lighthearted and quite fun, leaving audiences smiling throughout it. It's also quite low-stakes, which makes it more enjoyable.

The fight ends with an incredibly cool moment, showing Thor smashing down on Steve's unbreakable shield, concluding in a giant explosion that leaves the MCU Trinity standing in the awesome wake of their battle. The unstoppable force meeting the unmovable object trope is always exciting to watch, and this highly rewatchable MCU scene is no exception.

9 Batman Defeats the Riddler Group and Leads Gotham

'The Batman' (2022)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

When audiences meet Robert Pattinson's Batman at the beginning of The Batman, the first thing he says is, "I'm vengeance," setting up his coming arc of needing to let go of his negative emotions and becoming a true hero. So, when Riddler's (Paul Dano) followers plan to launch an attack that would send Gotham City into chaos that could destroy it, he's profoundly affected when one of the followers tells him, "I'm vengeance."

When Batman finally defeats the goons, he realizes he's found a new purpose, not as Gotham's shadow but as its protector and symbol. He leads the giant group of civilians out of the flooded building with a flare, acting as their beacon of hope. Fans finally get to see him become the hero they know and love from the source material, and it's astoundingly gratifying.

8 The Warehouse Smackdown

'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

One of the best fights in the entire DC Extended Universe is one in which Batman (Ben Affleck) gets to truly show off just how skilled of a fighter he is. Some argue that this scene is out of character with how brutal he is, but regardless of what one believes, seeing Bats smack the ever-living crap out of the mercenaries holding the innocent and defenseless Martha Kent (Diane Lane) is satisfying.

With how nice and caring Martha is and has been to Superman (Henry Cavill), seeing her so hurt and terrified in the earlier scenes is heartbreaking, and makes the audience as mad as Clark. So, when Batman puts his ego aside and delivers the beating of a lifetime to these men to save Martha, it's one of the best moments in the franchise.

7 Defeating Steppenwolf

'Zack Snyder's Justice League' (2021)

Image via Max/Warner Bros. Picutres

While 2017's Justice League was released to terrible reviews and feedback from fans, the original director, Zack Snyder, eventually got his chance to tell the story he really wanted to tell with Zack Snyder's Justice League. This second release of the film was received far better and even began a movement that, to this day, has people begging for DC to continue Snyder's universe.

Whether it be the chilling return of Superman in his iconic black and silver suit or Flash (Ezra Miller) turning back time to give the League a second chance to save the world, the fight was already satisfying as heck in execution. Its ending, though, wraps everything up perfectly, finishing off with a shot of the full team standing together in all their glory. The awesome Darkseid (Ray Porter) teaser only makes it better.