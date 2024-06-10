It’s safe to say that the superhero genre has dominated the film industry throughout the 21st century. Although the success of the X-Men and Spider-Man franchises marked a resurgence for the genre, superhero hype truly began in 2008 thanks to the release of both Iron Man and The Dark Knight; the former launched the massive Marvel Cinematic Universe on a high note, and the latter proved that superhero films could join the ranks of great American cinema. However, superhero fatigue has grown more common in the last five years, as there have been more disappointments in the genre than hits.

Based on the development of the Marvel and DC franchises, it's not hard to see why the box office has taken a slump. The MCU has had a hard time developing hype for new projects in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, and the chaos at DC Studios has led many of their recent titles to underperform. However, there have still been some great superhero movies in the last five years that are worthy of standing alongside the genre’s best. Here are the ten best superhero films of the last five years, ranked.

10 ‘The Old Guard’ (2020)

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood

The Old Guard is a novelty within modern superhero films, as it was not based on characters from Marvel and DC properties. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Old Guard centers on a group of immortal warriors that have fought in some of the most epic battles in human history. Charlize Theron stars as the group’s enigmatic leader, who is threatened when a ruthless government agent (Henry Melling) draws attention to their powers. Prince-Blythewood includes some truly jaw-dropping action sequences, which evoke comparisons to classics like John Wick and The Matrix.

The Old Guard does a great job at dealing with the characters’ struggle with immortality, reaching a level of emotional nuance that superhero films rarely reach. Given that the film was released on Netflix, it did not receive the theatrical output that it deserved; nonetheless, anticipation is high for the upcoming sequel, which is set to reunite the original cast.

9 ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ (2022)

Directed by Sam Raimi

The first Doctor Strange film was an admirable endeavor from director Scott Derrikson, but it didn’t do much to change up the “Marvel formula” that had been established in previous entries. However, horror maestro Sam Raimi succeeded in adding a sinister touch to the universe, as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is easily the scariest film in the entire MCU. The sequel sees Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) forced to deal with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), who has begun using her powers for evil. Strange’s adventure takes him to multiple different layers of the multiverse, allowing Rami to push the MCU’s visual sensibilities in a new and exciting way.

Although there are some fun Easter Eggs for Marvel fans, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness feels like a classic Raimi film, as it has the malevolent sense of humor and goofy creatures that made the Evil Dead franchise so iconic. Should Kevin Feige choose to develop a third entry in the Doctor Strange trilogy, it will hopefully bring Raimi back into the fold.

8 ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ (2021)

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton

Although the MCU has struggled with introducing new characters that are as instantly beloved as Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) or Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings served as a great introduction to a new hero. Simu Liu is so charismatic as the titular character that it’s easy to see him leading the forefront of the MCU moving forward. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings make the intelligent decision to forgo the traditional origin story in favor of getting right into the action, leading to a much faster-paced film.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has some of the best action in the entire MCU, as the use of hand-to-hand combat is certainly more exciting than the typical CGI battles. It’s somewhat unfortunate that the development of a sequel has been so stagnant.

7 ‘Birds of Prey’ (2020)

Directed by Cathy Yan

Harley Quinn is one of the most beloved characters from Batman: The Animated Series, but unfortunately Margot Robbie’s introduction as the character in Suicide Squad left a lot to be desired. Thankfully, Birds of Prey embraced the erratic tone and dark humor that makes Harley a great character, and took the DCEU in a suitable R-Rated direction. The spinoff makes only passing references to Suicide Squad, allowing Harely to take center stage as she gathers a group of young heroes to help her fight the ruthless villain Roman Siniois (Ewan McGregor).

Birds of Prey is a hilarious dark comedy that combines the snarky sensibilities of Deadpool with the intense action of John Wick. Birds of Prey was unfortunately released right before theatrical shutdowns in the early part of 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns; since so many audiences slept on the film, it's easily one of the genre’s most underrated entries.

6 ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ (2023)

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson

To say that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse faced massive expectations would be a significant understatement. The original Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a smash hit that has been subsequently hailed as one of the greatest American animated films ever made. However, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is truly The Empire Strikes Back of the Spider-Verse franchise. The massive cliffhanger boasted by the film’s finale makes it all the more exciting to see where the series goes next.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a great sequel that deepens the mythology and explores Miles Morales’ (Shameik Moore) development as a superhero facing his responsibilities. While it was fun to see the new Spider-Man iterations that make appearances throughout the adventure, it's the relationship between Miles and Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) that allows Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to reach the emotional peaks of its predecessor.

5 ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ (2023)

Directed by Jeff Rowe

It’s been a rough decade to be a fan of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, as the live-action series produced by Michael Bay served as a massive disappointment. However, the animated film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem embraced the goofy tone that made the original comics so beloved. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem isn’t just a visually dynamic adventure film, but a great coming-of-age story about four outsiders who finally find their place in the world. The addition of Ayo Edebiri as a younger version of April O’Neil served as the best depiction of the character on screen yet.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is well-suited for multiple generations of fans; while there are a ton of callbacks that fans of the original comics will appreciate, the film also works as an introduction for younger viewers experiencing the characters for the first time. Unsurprisingly, a sequel has already been dated for 2026.

4 ‘The Suicide Squad’ (2021)

Directed by James Gunn

Suicide Squad was a disastrous early entry in the DCEU that failed to embrace the possibilities of a team of supervillains working together. However, The Suicide Squad was a great soft reboot that benefitted from the quirky sensibilities of James Gunn. While both Harley and Rick Flagg (Joel Kinnaman) returned from the previous film, The Suicide Squad introduced new characters like Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), and King Shark (Sylvester Stallone). Although there are plenty of dirty jokes, The Suicide Squad tells a profound story about found family.

The Suicide Squad embraced the full extent of its R-Rating, featuring some truly gnarly moments of violence that may unsettle even the most seasoned action movie fan. Gunn’s genuine passion for the comic book history is promising for the future of the characters, given his new leadership position at DC Studios.

3 ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (2021)

Directed by Jon Watts

Spider-Man: No Way Home was the cinematic event that saved the box office, as it was the first film released after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that managed to gross over $1 billion worldwide. It’s not hard to see why the film was such a crowd pleaser. The notion of seeing both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprise their roles and join Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in a new adventure is an inherently exciting one, and the film managed to balance all three cast members quite well. Fans may have been surprised that Maguire and Garfield had substantial roles in the film, and did more than just pop up for brief cameos.

While fan service was a major reason why the film was so successful, Spider-Man: No Way Home was more than just an empty piece of nostalgia. The film developed profound insights on why Peter’s empathy for other characters, even the villains, is both his greatest strength and weakness.

2 ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ (2021)

Directed by James Gunn

While the MCU’s slate of films in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame have been largely disappointing, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 served as a perfect conclusion to the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. Rather than honing in on the Multiverse storyline that has dominated the MCU’s recent history, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 tells a very personal story about the crew of characters trying to save the life of Rocket Racoon (Bradley Cooper). The tragic backstory given to Rocket in flashbacks easily marks some of the most emotionally devastating moments in the entire franchise.

Although there are a few hints about the next iteration of the series in the post credit scenes, there’s a sense of conclusion within Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that is rare among superhero movies. While Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) may have more adventures left in him, it was fitting to see him pass the leadership torch to Rocket for the foreseeable future.

1 ‘The Batman’ (2022)

Directed by Matt Reeves

The Batman is a straight up neo-noir thriller set in the DC Universe, and feels far closer in tone to crime films like Zodiac or Chinatown than any other superhero movie. Director Matt Reeves made the smart decision to avoid reiterating the origin story, and instead focus on Bruce Wayne’s (Robert Pattinson) second year as Gotham City’s caped crusader. The film develops compelling commentary on how Batman learned that vengeance wasn’t enough, as he needed to focus on saving people to make a difference.

The Batman has some of the greatest supervillains in history. While Colin Farrell’s performance as The Penguin was a scene-stealer that is already getting a spinoff series, Paul Dano’s interpretation of The Riddler was a genuinely frightening embodiment of conspiracy theorists. It’s refreshing to see a mature, thematically rich superhero epic that is aimed at appeasing adult audiences.

