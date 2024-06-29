Superhero movies have dominated popular culture for such an extended period that it’s almost impossible to imagine an era where cinematic films based on comic books were rare. Although 1978’s Superman: The Movie proved that comic book films were capable of being great works of cinema, fans had to settle for made-for-television superhero films for many decades. It was a far cry from the plethora of films based on Marvel and DC comic books that are currently released every year.

Many of these older superhero movies were inherently cheesy, as they were not afforded the same budgetary considerations that modern films. Although there’s an ironic value in watching older projects that are “so bad that they're good," there’s a genuine passion for the source material that is present within many made-for-television superhero movies. These are the best made-for-television superhero movies, a combination of modern and older efforts in live-action and animation that are great for what they are.

10 ‘Invincible: Atom Eve’ (2023)

Directed by Haylee Herrick

Image via Prime Video

Invincible quickly proved to be one of the most popular animated shows for adults ever made, as the adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s acclaimed comic book series reached a level of maturity that is unrivaled by many of its contemporaries. Fans of the series had to wait a long time between seasons to catch up on the further adventures of Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun). However, the limited event special Invincible: Atom Eve served as a compelling insight into one of television’s most unique heroes.

Invincible: Atom Eve focuses on the tragic events within the childhood of Samantha Eve Wilkins (Gillian Jacobs) that turn her into one of the most powerful members of the Guardians of the Globe. Even for those who hadn’t caught up with all of Invincible, the Atom Eve special served as an excellent standalone origin story that showcased one of Invincible's most intriguing and complicated figures.

Invincible Release Date March 25, 2021 Creator Robert Kirkman Cast Steven Yeun , J.K. Simmons Seasons 2

Watch on Amazon

9 ‘KISS Meets The Phantom of the Park’ (1978)

Directed by Gordon Hessler

Image via NBC

The rock band KISS has appeared in many movies and TV shows, including crossovers with everything from That ‘70s Show to Scooby-Doo! While none of the members of the band are particularly good actors, they at least deserve credit for risking their reputations on completely absurd vanity projects that are obviously intended to be guilty pleasures.

None of the members of KISS are particularly good actors, but they deserve credit for risking their reputations on absurd vanity projects.

The 1978 television film KISS Meets The Phantom of the Park turned the iconic rock band into superheroes who faced off with a group of mysterious supernatural creatures. KISS Meets The Phantom of the Park is so silly that it’s hard not to have fun with it, particularly for those who enjoy the band’s music. Anyone who feels that the superhero genre has put too much emphasis on being “dark” and “gritty” in recent years may enjoy this completely goofy concept of superhero rockers.

Buy on Amazon

8 ‘The Incredible Hulk Returns’ (1988)

Directed by Nicholas Corea

Image via NBC

Long before Eric Bana, Edward Norton, and Mark Ruffalo were cast as Bruce Banner, Lou Ferrigno played the role of Marvel’s green superhero in the popular television series The Incredible Hulk, which ran from 1978 and 1982. Ferrigno was so popular in the role that he reprised it in the television film The Incredible Hulk Returns, which featured Eric Allan Kramer as the first live-action version of Thor.

The feature-length format gave The Incredible Hulk Returns the opportunity to include more fights and cheeky humor.

The Hulk has been a notoriously difficult character to crack on screen, as both Hulk and The Incredible Hulk were somewhat maligned by critics when compared to the other films based on Marvel comics. However, The Incredible Hulk Returns is a fun continuation of the television series that embraces its absurdist fantasy elements. The feature-length format gave the film the opportunity to include more fights and cheeky humor than could be incorporated in a standard episode of the show.

Watch on PlutoTV

7 ‘The Trial of the Incredible Hulk’ (1989)

Directed by Bill Bixby

Image via NBC

In addition to proving that there was still an appetite for Ferrigno in the role, The Incredible Hulk Returns proved that the series could succeed by incorporating different Marvel characters. The Trial of the Incredible Hulk was one of the more significant crossover events in the history of Marvel television, as it included characters like Daredevil (Rex Smith) and Wilson Fisk (John Rhys-Davies). Although it may have been an intended backdoor pilot for a potential Daredevil spin-off series, Marvel fans would have to wait for the underrated 2003 film version to see “The Man Without Fear.”

It’s frankly a shame that The Trial of the Incredible Hulk didn’t lead to a smaller version of a cinematic universe.

The Trial of the Incredible Hulk incorporates elements of a legal thriller into the Marvel universe successfully, as Matt Murdock’s status as a lawyer helps aid Banner when he is in danger. It’s frankly a shame that the television film didn’t lead to a smaller version of what the Marvel Cinematic Universe would eventually become. Even so, The Trial of the Incredible Hulk is entertaining, silly, and surprisingly daring — in short, it's everything a great superhero movie should be.

Watch on PlutoTV

6 ‘The Return of the Six Million Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman’ (1987)

Directed by Ray Austin

Image via ABC

The Six Million Dollar Man was a very popular classic television series that made a star out of Lee Majors and inspired many of the original superhero projects produced in the subsequent decade. Although the series went off the air in 1978, Majors reprised his role as Steve Austin in the television film The Return of the Six Million Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman, which served as a crossover with the spin-off series Bionic Woman starring Lindsay Wagner.

Funny, lighthearted, and self-aware, the film is a treat for fans of both series. The Return of the Six Million Dollar Man and the Bionic Man brought the franchise back to prominence, allowing for several more television films within the subsequent decade. Both the series and television films have attracted a strong cult following among genre fans, with Mark Wahlberg expected to take on Majors’ role in an upcoming theatrical film adaptation directed by Travis Knight.

Buy on Amazon

5 ‘Turtles Forever’ (2009)

Directed by Roy Burdine and Lloyd Goldfine

Image via The CW4Kids

While the live-action films made in the 1990s certainly had their fans, the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon series remains arguably the most authentic adaptation of the original comic books. Still, there were several subsequent animated shows featuring Donatello, Leonardo, Raphael, and Michaelangelo, but the 2009 television film Turtles Forever brought together multiple iterations of the characters for an exciting crossover event.

Turtles Forever is a real love letter to fans of the franchise that celebrates just how radically the series has changed throughout its history. While both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC films have received criticism for featuring overly complicated “multiverse” storylines, Turtles Forever effortlessly explains how multiple timelines worked in a way that makes sense. It’s unlikely that future theatrical films like TMNT or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem would have been as successful if it wasn’t for the precedent that Turtles Forever set.

Rent on Amazon

4 ‘Kim Possible: So The Drama’ (2005)

Directed by Steve Loter

Image via Walt Disney Television Animation

Kim Possible was a groundbreaking animated series that introduced a new level of humor and excitement for American cartoons. Kim Possible: So The Drama is the perfect continuation of the framework that the series sets up, addressing some of the most consequential questions involving its main characters’ future. As she considers what her relationship with her best friend and occasional love interest, Ron Stoppable, would look like, the teenage superhero Kim Possible is forced to stop another evil plot by the dastardly Dr. Drakken.

Kim Possible: So The Drama captures the perils of high school in a way that appeals to its young audience while never forgetting about its eye-popping action sequences. Although the film actually has some rather tender moments between Kim and Ron, there’s a great deal of self-referential humor that anyone familiar with the original cartoon will surely appreciate.

Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date February 15, 2019 Cast Alyson Hannigan , Patton Oswalt , Sean Giambrone , Christy Carlson Romano , Todd Stashwick , Sadie Stanley Runtime 86 Writers Josh A. Cagan , Mark McCorkle , Robert Schooley

3 ‘Generation X’ (1996)

Directed by Jack Sholder

Image via Fox

Bryan Singer’s 2000 film X-Men is largely regarded as the one that kicked off the modern superhero craze, as it initiated a franchise that continues this summer in the form of Deadpool & Wolverine. However, Singer’s film was not the first entry in the X-Men franchise, as the television film Generation X served as an adaptation of a splinter team created in the original comic books. Characters like Jubilee, Emma Frost, Banshee, and Mondo that appeared in X-Men: The Animated Series were portrayed in live-action.

The themes of isolation and individualism that were critical to the character’s origins are prominent in Generation X.

Although it was hardly gifted with the same level of acting talent that the subsequent live-action cinematic films from 20th Century Studios were, Generation X understands how “mutant and proud” became a moniker for a generation of young X-Men fans. The themes of isolation and individualism that were critical to the character’s origins are prominent in Generation X. The result is a quaint but surprisingly impactful superhero movie that might not look very good but remains interesting and audacious for what it is.

Generation X is not currently available to stream or buy in the US and Canada.

2 ‘Spider-Man’ (1977)

Directed by E. W. Swackhamer

Close

Spider-Man is probably the most popular standalone franchise in Marvel’s history, as it has been adapted into several cartoon shows, live-action films, and animated spin-offs. A 1977 Spider-Man television show aired on CBS and served as a loose reimagining of Stan Lee’s origin story. Although it was promoted as a standalone entry, the television film was effectively the pilot for the subsequent The Amazing Spider-Man live-action show. The film featured a villainous Guru as its main antagonist instead of any of the traditional Spider-Man villains.

1977’s Spider-Man is so weird that it’s worth watching, as it changes critical pieces of the character’s mythology to incorporate more science fiction themes. Nicholas Hammond may not have earned the same love that Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland eventually would, but he did a relatively good job at showing why Peter Parker is such a beloved character. Like other films of the era, 1977's Spider-Man is puzzling but undeniably entertaining; what more can one ask from a superhero movie?

Spider-Man is not currently available to stream or buy in the US and Canada.

1 ‘The Batman Superman Movie: World’s Finest’ (1997)

Directed by Toshihiko Masuda

Image via Warner Bros. Television Animation

The 1990s were great to be a fan of DC animation, as Batman: The Animated Series and Superman: The Animated Series brilliantly adapted some of the comic books’ most beloved storylines. Batman and Superman teamed up in the animated television film The Batman Superman Movie: World’s Finest, setting up a series of crossovers that would eventually culminate in the excellent shows Justice League and Justice League: Unlimited.

While DC would eventually release several direct-to-DVD films aimed at slightly older viewers, The Batman Superman Movie: World’s Finest is still entertaining for children. The Superman/Batman Movie: World’s Finest combined the best aspects of both characters, balancing heart, humor, and action. It’s also a great opportunity to listen to Mark Hamill’s performance as the Joker, which remains one of the best adaptations of the character in any form of media.

NEXT: 10 Movies To Watch if You Like 'The Wire'