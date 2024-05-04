Superheroes dominate the box office, and every superhero needs a killer tune. Coming along with many of the biggest superhero releases over the years are original songs made specifically for these films, often by prominent artists in the music industry.

Whether it is to enhance a particular scene or the anthem of the protagonist, these songs usually address and reiterate themes from the movie or around certain characters. They add another layer of storytelling and emotional depth to these heroes.

10 "Am I Dreaming" - A$AP Rocky, Metro Boomin & Roisee

From ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ (2023)

One of the best animated movies of 2023 was the highly anticipated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which sees Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) further explore the Spider-Verse and meet other Spider People. The film ends on a huge climactic cliffhanger, where our characters are in perilous danger.

Things seem bleak, and they will have to rise to the occasion to save the day. Playing over the end credits of the film is the slow and melancholic "Am I Dreaming" by A$AP Rocky, Metro Boomin & Roisee. Metro Boomin was a music producer on the film and helped create several songs, but this one is the most emotionally affecting thanks to the use of string instruments and powerful lyrics.

9 "Broken" - Seether ft. Emy Lee

From ‘The Punisher’ (2004)

South African rock band Seether collaborated with Evanescence lead singer Amy Lee for "Broken," an epic and grunge ballad featured on the soundtrack of 2004’s The Punisher. The film follows FBI agent Frank Castle (Thomas Jane), who becomes a vigilante bent on revenge after his entire family is slaughtered by a corrupt businessman (John Travolta).

Frank Castle is angry, brooding, and broken, making this the perfect theme song for the tortured character. While the film itself received mixed reviews, and fans are probably more likely to watch the acclaimed TV version of The Punisher starring Jon Bernthal, the mixed vocals of Lee and Seether’s Shaun Morgan make for something unabashedly dark, emotional and moving.

8 "Immortals" - Fallout Boy

From ‘Big Hero 6’ (2014)

Big Hero 6 is the perfect family-friendly superhero flick, and one of the studio’s best original films of the twenty-first century. Set in the fictional city of San Fransokyo, the plot follows robotics prodigy Hiro (Ryan Potter), who forms a bond with Baymax (Scott Adsit), an inflatable robot built by his late brother Tadashi (Daniel Henney). Together with Tadashi’s friends, they form the superhero group Big Hero 6.

The film features the victorious and catchy ‘Immortals’ by Fallout Boy, which plays over a pivotal montage where the characters transform into high-tech heroes, as well as the film’s end credits. The song’s lyrics echo the arc of Hiro and his friends, stepping up to be part of something bigger and avenge Tadashi’s death.

7 "Diamonds" - Megan Thee Stallion & Normani

From ‘Birds of Prey’ (2020)

Megan Thee Stallion and Normani give an updated hip-hop spin to "Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend’" with "Diamonds" from the Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) centered flick Birds of Prey. The original song is famously sung by Marilyn Monroe in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, and a sample from that is used to create this energetic bop.

It is the perfect ode to the female, fierce and fabulous anti-hero ensemble of the movie, which, alongside Quinn, includes Black Canary (Jurnee Smolett), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez). Both in the song’s music video and the film itself, Monroe’s iconic scene from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes is recreated, complete with that pink dress and a chorus line of dancers.

6 "Batdance" - Prince

From ‘Batman’ (1989)

Tim Burton’s Batman is full of style and creativity, so it's no surprise that several of the film’s original songs were created by the one and only Prince. The iconic musician produced a number of tracks for the film, but only half were used, and the rest he released onto the Batman studio album. The most prominent track from that album is the funky and very ‘80s "Batdance."

"Batdance" is essentially two songs in one, with the first half a frantic dance beat, before changing gears into a slowed-down groove. It is a chaotic and brilliant display of Prince’s artistry, and thanks to the film’s popularity, the song went to number one in the U.S. It is also accompanied by a fantastic music video that features dancing Batmen and the singer dressed as the Joker.

5 "All the Stars" - Kendrick Lamar & SZA

From ‘Black Panther’ (2018)

Black Panther is one of Marvel’s biggest movies ever, thanks to its epic action, emotional story and groundbreaking representation. The late Chadwick Boseman gave viewers a hero for the ages with King T’Challa, the ruler of Wakanda. The film’s title track, which is played over the end credits, is the defiant and dreamy "All the Stars" by Kendrick Lamar & SZA.

A powerful mix of hip-hop, R&B and rap, the song is elevated by SZA’s gorgeous vocals and Lamar’s sharp and poetic lyrics. It’s an anthem fit for a king and a moving companion to the film and its narrative. ‘All the Stars’ received a nomination for Best Original Song at the Oscars in 2019.

4 "Hero" - Chad Kroeger ft. Josey Scott

From ‘Spider-Man’ (2002)

The first of many Spidey movies to come, Spider-Man first swung onto our screens in 2002, with Tobey Maguire playing the shy and awkward Peter Parker. The film tells the origin story of the legendary superhero, who is bitten by a genetically modified spider and gains superpowers. Nickelback front man Chad Kroeger teamed up with Josey Scott for the film’s main rock track, appropriately titled "Hero," which plays over the end credits.

The song is all about stepping up to the occasion and not waiting to be saved, which heavily applies to Peter’s character. The vocals of Kroeger are instantly recognizable, and the track has just the right mix of emotion and grunge. It is a classic 2000s rock banger that is very much a product of its time.

3 "Sunflower"- Post Malone & Swae Lee

From ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ (2018)

Audiences first met teen Miles Morales in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where he becomes Spider-Man and bands with a team of other Spider People from alternate universes. The film features several original songs, but the track that speaks the loudest is "Sunflower" by Post Malone and Swae Lee. With a catchy and chilled hip-hop beat, the song perfectly fits Miles’s journey and acceptance of himself as Spider-Man.

It is both heroic and emotionally touching, and is exactly the kind of song Miles would jam out to while hanging in his bedroom (as seen in the film). While it speaks to Miles as a teenager, it also does as Spider-Man. The song, unfortunately, didn’t receive an Oscar nomination, but the movie did win Best Animated Feature in 2019.

2 "Lift Me Up" - Rihanna

From ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (2022)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is an emotional juggernaut of a film, paying tribute to its late star Chadwick Boseman, while also trying to further expand the world of Wakanda and carry on his legacy. The film sees Shuri (Letita Wright), Queen Ramona (Angela Bassett) and the Dora Milaje try to protect Wakanda from intervening forces after T’Challa’s death.

Earning an Oscar nomination, Rihanna came out of hiding to sing the beautiful and stripped-back ballad "Lift Me Up." The song starts to play in the film’s final seconds and into the credits, where Shuri is remembering her brother in a quiet and poignant moment, and clips of Boseman as T’Challa are shown. ‘Lift Me Up’ is both a stunning display of Rihanna’s incredible vocals, and a moving tribute to Boseman.

1 "Heathens" - Twenty One Pilots

From ‘Suicide Squad’ (2016)

It’s no secret that many people aren’t fond of 2016’s Suicide Squad. While it did give fans the first performance of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, it unfortunately fell flat due to its muddled plot and thin characters. Aside from Robbie, one of the best things to come out of Suicide Squad is the song "Heathens" by Twenty One Pilots - which many can agree is better than the actual movie itself.

This moody and haunting tune perfectly echoes the villainous personalities in the film, evoking a sense of dread and something quite sinister. The musical duo adds their signature alternative pop and rock flavor to the track, receiving three Grammy nominations for their work on the DC-inspired song.

