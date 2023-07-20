The superhero genre is one that's dominated cinemas for much of the 21st century so far. There's a debate that could be had about whether it started in the early 2000s, thanks to movies like Spider-Man and X-Men, or whether 2008 was the year when things really kicked off, mainly thanks to the release of both Iron Man and The Dark Knight, but either way, no one's going to argue against the notion that the genre's been a big deal for a while now.

This has led to filmmakers feeling continually like they need to push things further, given that seeing larger-than-life heroes brought to the big screen with exceedingly huge budgets is far from novel nowadays. Sometimes, the push to make things more epic and exciting works, and sometimes, it doesn't. By no means are all the following movies terrible, but they all over-extended themselves to some degree and serve as superhero movies that bit off more than was chewable by going big with sometimes messy results.

10 'The Flash' (2023)

Image via Warner Bros

The Flash had a troubled production, to say the least, and was released at a time when the whole DC side of things movie-wise was all up in the air. The movie itself, as a result, juggles a great deal, being a time travel story involving the multiverse, exploring the titular character's role within the Justice League, and bringing back various characters in supporting roles or cameos.

RELATED: Movies About the Multiverse, Ranked from Worst to Best

It's too unwieldy to be considered a great time travel/sci-fi movie and certainly begins to collapse in on itself during the final act. That being said, there's still a good deal of entertainment value to be had from The Flash, so long as viewers are willing to go with the flow, ignoring certain confusing elements within the plot and some inconsistent special effects.

9 'Suicide Squad' (2016)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Suicide Squad is a movie that could've been great, and indeed was close to great when it got a sequel/reboot of sorts in 2021 with The Suicide Squad. On the other hand, the 2016 film it almost shares a name with is a bit of a chaotic mess, to put it mildly.

The premise involves various unsavory imprisoned characters being tasked with a mission they'll likely not survive, which they take up over the prospects of rotting in prison. It relentlessly introduces character after character through a series of dizzying montages, throwing endless needle drops on top of things to distract viewers while trying to continue building a DC universe in the background. Some anarchy in a film like this is good, but Suicide Squad pushes it all a bit too far.

8 'Spider-Man 3' (2007)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Though it's not a terrible movie, Spider-Man 3 does stand as the weakest within Sam Raimi's trilogy. The original from 2002 was pure and satisfying, Spider-Man 2 took the character to new heights that have only been matched by the Spider-Verse movies, but then 2007's third movie couldn't quite keep it going.

Sequels should add new characters and threats for the hero, but Spider-Man 3 probably threw too much into just one film, with multiple villains competing for screen time in a way that ensured none could stand out. It may have been viewed more favorably if a fourth movie had come out, but standing as a conclusion to a trilogy, it feels quite scattershot and not entirely satisfying.

7 'Justice League' (2017)

Image via Warner Bros Studios

The only way to get enjoyment out of something like 2017's Justice League is to find amusement in how baffling it is. It's a two-hour-long movie that hurriedly tries to give the DC shared universe a big team-up movie — something like the MCU's The Avengers — but doing so without previous films having laid enough groundwork.

RELATED: The Best Superhero Movies of All Time, Ranked

It has to establish a huge, world-threatening villain, show how the titular team is formed, revive Superman, and then get everyone to participate in a climactic battle. Four hours proved enough time to do all this, as demonstrated by the superior (albeit still somewhat flawed) Zack Snyder's Justice League, but with its condensed runtime, the theatrical version from 2017 is unbearably chaotic.

6 'X-Men: Apocalypse' (2016)

It's a miracle that X-Men: Days of Future Past was able to chew and digest everything it bit off, but its follow-up, X-Men: Apocalypse, couldn't do the same. It's a movie that revolves around the re-emergence of the world's first mutant and the threat he poses due to his destructive, potentially world-ending power.

In its attempts to go bigger and more explosive than before, X-Men: Apocalypse stumbles and collapses under its own weight, and it's hard not to feel disappointed. At best, it recycles certain things that worked in other X-Men films, and at worst, it feels overblown and surprisingly silly, even though it seems keen to make the viewer take it seriously.

5 'Thor: Love and Thunder' (2022)

Image via Marvel Studios

Plenty of criticisms have been thrown in the direction of the MCU over the past couple of years, and few films within the franchise deserve scorn, like Thor: Love and Thunder. The fourth movie featuring the titular God of Thunder was fundamentally broken, feeling lazily written and uninspired, and like it had little regard for properly balancing humor with the more serious stuff.

Also not helping matters was the fact that the humor wasn't very good, and the film as a whole wasn't nearly as funny as Thor: Ragnarok. It was a mess of tones trying to be juggled, it didn't have time to flesh out its villain or show him being actually villainous, and it wasted various other characters, including the Guardians of the Galaxy. Love and Thunder was both a mess and a travesty.

4 'Blade: Trinity' (2004)

Even with some flaws, the first two Blade movies starring Wesley Snipes were pretty good overall. They didn't try to be anything more than what they were and function as satisfying and straightforward comic book movies with a little more edge than most, given their R-ratings and frequent flirtations with the horror genre.

RELATED: The Worst Movies of 2004, Ranked

Few people would have much nice to say about the third movie — 2004's Blade: Trinity — though. Nothing that worked in the earlier movies can be found in Trinity, with the film being so uneven that the titular character is effectively sidelined in his own movie. Those behind the upcoming MCU Blade should do whatever they can to make a film that's the exact opposite of Blade: Trinity.

3 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Zack Snyder's first DC movie was Man of Steel, which, while flawed, was at least self-contained and relatively cohesive. But part of the "catching up to Marvel" thing that impacted 2017's Justice League also started to rear its head in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which tried to build up too much too quickly within a barely-established cinematic universe.

When the film delivers on the first part of its title, it works. Pitting Batman against Superman is inherently interesting. But it's that "Dawn of Justice" part that harms the movie overall, with it hurriedly building a world not really hinted at in Man of Steel and introducing/bringing out big guns like Wonder Woman, Lex Luthor, The Flash, and Doomsday in rapid succession ultimately made things feel overstuffed.

2 'Eternals' (2021)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Like Thor: Love and Thunder, Eternals is another entry in the MCU that's considered a low point. Still, it had its work cut out for it to a much greater extent than the fourth Thor, which honestly should've been a home run, thanks to many of its characters having already been established and with Taika Waititi returning after directing Ragnarok.

Eternals was always going to be a difficult movie to make because it introduced a brand-new team of superheroes — the titular Eternals — almost twice as big as the original Avengers team seen in 2012's The Avengers. Those characters were introduced throughout Phase 1. All the main players in Eternals were introduced in one movie. It was all too much, making the ambitious superhero movie ultimately flounder.

1 'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012)

Image Via Warner Bros.

After Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises concludes Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy in a less graceful manner than it began. It's far from a bad movie and offers plenty of entertainment and spectacle, but it's also fair to say that it lacks cohesion, especially compared to what came before.

It picks up years after The Dark Knight and tries to call back to Batman Begins to give the impression of things coming full circle, all the while introducing new supporting characters and villains. It's a lot — maybe too much — and feels bloated at 165 minutes, though it certainly isn't a total misfire at the end of the day.

KEEP READING:Every Christopher Nolan Movie Ranked by Incomprehensibility, According to Reddit