Superhero films defined the 2010s and have been shaping pop culture for the past four decades or so. They could not have pulled off such an impressive feat without delivering a few of what many would call "perfect films." Because while superhero as a genre gets a lot of disrespect from critics, fans, and even a few key players in the entertainment industry, many timeless and impactful superhero films exist to prove that comment wrong.

Obviously, there is no such thing as a truly flawless film, but these superhero adventures come closer to perfection than any of the other entries in their genre. They cement themselves in the world's brain forever as the top-tier line of superhero films, the movies that all the other films of the time tried to emulate. The best of the best take over headlines, shake up the industry, keep the genre refreshing, and tell stories that genuinely impact millions of passionate and loyal viewers.

10 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

Directed by James Gunn

Phase 2 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe contained some of the best stories in the vast array of Marvel films, but few were better than James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy. Straight from Marvel's C-list, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) destroyed the box office and secured a spot as some of the best superheroes of this age. Guardians of the Galaxy was a game-changer for Marvel, and Gunn did a phenomenal job of balancing humor and heart.

The Guardians became some of the most heartfelt and compelling characters in Marvel film history. Through its earnest, endearing comedy and some impressive action sequences, Guardians of the Galaxy effortlessly stood out in a sea of comic book adaptations that were beginning to look more and more alike. It impacted the industry so much that future Marvel movies would begin to attempt to prioritize comedy but would never come close to the magic Gunn created because, simply put, Guardians of the Galaxy is one of a kind.

9 'Iron Man' (2008)

Directed by Jon Favreau

2008 produced many great superhero movies, but there's only one film that can claim it started the greatest cinematic universe in film history: Iron Man. The film brought Robert Downey Jr. out of a big rut in his career, began the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and redefined superhero films for the next decade and more. Iron Man will go down in history not only as one of the most important superhero films but one of the best.

What sets Iron Man apart is how abhorrently flawed he is. The man behind the helmet is depicted as a self-centered playboy who profits off of war and is all-around arrogant. The excellent story shows how even a man as erroneous as Stark can change into a better person, a hero. The film's message about not wasting one's life and owning up to the monsters created by oneself was uncommon for superhero movies at the time and set a precedent for the rest of the MCU. Downey Jr.'s dialogue and performance are quick and snappy, the CGI is astounding for 2008, and Jon Favreau really brought his A-Game with his directing.

8 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

There's no question in both the film and the superhero world that Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight more than deserves its critical acclaim. It's commonly regarded as one of the greatest Batman films and one of Nolan's best. When the Joker (Heath Ledger) comes to Gotham City, Batman (Christian Bale) faces his greatest test yet as he begins to falter on the tightrope between heroism and vigilantism.

The most obvious of the film's many qualities is its performances, most notably, Heath Ledger as the Joker, known as one of, if not the best performances in a superhero film ever. The screenplay by Christopher and Jonathan Nolan tells an incredibly engaging and psychologically testing story that depicts incredible character development for every player in the film's well-woven plot. The Dark Knight asks a lot of thoughtful questions about modern society and leaves people feeling impacted by its wonderful quality, striking imagery, and enduring depiction of the human spirit in the midst of chaos.

7 'Batman: Mask of the Phantasm' (1993)

Directed by Kevin Altieri, Boyd Kirkland & Frank Paur

The success of Batman: The Animated Series was considerable, so the film branching off from it needed to be as well. Batman: Mask of the Phantasm finds the Caped Crusader framed for a string of murders committed by a new assassin known as the Phantasm (Stacy Keach). Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy) has his psyche tested as he grapples with the concepts of justice and vengeance.

Along with being a great superhero action flick, Mask of the Phantasm is a wonderful character study of Bruce Wayne. It makes a point to define the fact that while Batman may tread the line between justice and vengeance every night, what makes him a hero is never crossing that line, no matter how much he wants to at times. Astoundingly well-written, Mask of the Phantasm features the best-written Bruce in cinema. The animation is fluid and expressive, especially for the time, and Kevin Conroy's performance is genuinely breathtaking and may very well be his best outing as Batman.

6 'The Incredibles' (2004)

Directed by Brad Bird

There's no question that Pixar never misses, and when they decided to tip their toes into the superhero genre with industry titan Brad Bird, they kept their hot streak going. The Incredibles is set in a world where supers are outlawed. Superhero couple Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) and Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) assume civilian identities and a typical suburban lifestyle. Years later, Bob gets the chance to jump back into the suit and takes it, throwing his family into a whirlwind of chaos.

Not only is The Incredibles one of the best superhero films of all time, but it's also one of Pixar's finest efforts. The film is packed to the brim with heart and soul through the wonderful characters in the Parr family. While the film is for all ages, the comedy is less childish and smarter than expected. The Incredibles' story is marvelously engaging, challenging the notion that everyone is special and encouraging those with talents to use them for those who don't have them.

5 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey & Rodney Rothman

The second Spider-Man, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), makes his big screen debut in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. After the Kingpin (Liev Schreiber) kills his reality's Peter Parker (Chris Pine), Miles' universe collides with the Spider-Verse itself, introducing several variations of the Web-crawler.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is another superhero film that undoubtedly defined a generation of superhero films and animated films to come. With its expressive, colorful and bombastic visual style made to emulate the look of a comic book, animation as a medium was stretched to a new limit and used in completely new ways, resulting in a technical marvel. As if it wasn't groundbreaking enough on a technical level, Into the Spider-Verse broke boundaries in storytelling by challenging the Spider-Man mythos mixed with stomach-cramping humor and emotionally heartfelt and heartbreaking scenes.

4 'The Batman' (2022)

Directed by Matt Reeves

When Gotham City's political figures become targets of a savage serial killer known as the Riddler (Paul Dano), Batman (Robert Pattinson) walks knee-deep into Gotham's corrupt underbelly to investigate and find the truth. Along the way, he will find more than he bargained for, discovering his parents had more to do with the corruption in Gotham than he'd ever thought.

Director Matt Reeves found love all around the world with the release of his smash hit, The Batman. In a time when superhero films were beginning to feel unbearably stale, The Batman offered a refreshing noir vibe and a complex, thrilling and thoughtful narrative that moved audiences everywhere. The performances are great across the board, from Pattinson and Dano to Zoë Kravitz and Jeffrey Wright: in fact, Pattinson might be the best live-action portrayal of Batman yet. The Batman is beautifully shot as well, with each frame looking unique and striking.

3 'Logan' (2017)

Directed by James Mangold

To say the X-Men franchise has had a rocky road is an understatement. However, Hugh Jackman's portrayal of Wolverine is their saving grace. Abandoning the modern X-Men stories that were not performing well at the time, Logan jumps into a future where mutants have nearly gone extinct. Old and worn out, Logan takes care of the elderly Professor Xavier when a young mutant girl named Laura (Dafne Keen) comes to him while pursued by evil scientists.

Logan is arguably the best X-Men film. While the performances are nothing short of spectacular, the film really shines in the writing. The Logan depicted in the plot is a brutally honest interpretation that fans had wanted for a while. For a comic book film, Logan is far less concerned with action (although when it comes, it's incredible) and rather focuses on characterization, developing Logan more than any other X-Men film. This approach allows Logan to feel impactful and genuine in every way, serving as an example for comic book movies to follow.

2 'Spider-Man 2' (2004)

Directed by Sam Raimi

The sequel to Sam Raimi's Spider-Man brought audiences back into the world of Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire). After the genius Doctor Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina) suffers a brutal accident that turns him into a crazed villain, Peter loses his will to be a hero—and his powers along with it.

Spider-Man 2 is widely regarded among the best comic book films. The action is beyond thrilling, bringing some of the best action set pieces in any superhero film ever. The writing is masterful, doing everything a sequel to a smash hit like Spider-Man should do, taking everything great about the first film and improving it tenfold. Still, Spider-Man 2 is at its best when it slows down and takes time to analyze the character of Peter Parker. It begs the question of whether Peter actually needs to be Spider-Man if it so greatly detracts from his life as Peter Parker, and answers it in a meaningful, rewarding and heartfelt manner. There are not many films that surpass Spider-Man 2's quality.

1 'Superman' (1978)

Directed by Richard Donner

Depicting the classic origin story of its titular hero, Superman follows a young man named Clark Kent (Christopher Reeve), who is actually an alien sent to Earth from his dying planet, Krypton. During his time on Earth, he uses his interstellar abilities to protect the world and become the hero known as Superman, earning the animosity of the criminal Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman).

Superman is among the best-known heroes, and Donner's film played a crucial role in building his reputation and defining what a superhero movie could and should be. It's a perfect representation of the hero's journey, featuring brilliant performances from Reeve, Hackman and Margot Kidder as Lois Lane. The film's story is clean-cut, hopeful and awe-inspiring, and while a product of its time, it's still masterful, even by today's standards. The characters and plot aren't the only factors that are top-tier quality: the visual effects were flat-out groundbreaking for their time and most still hold up today. As if it could be forgotten, the fantastic score by the ever-talented John Williams is easily the most iconic superhero theme ever made. The praise for Superman is almost endless, and for good reason.

