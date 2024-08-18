With the Marvel Cinematic Universe thriving as a box office juggernaut and several figures from DC Comics becoming landmark triumphs, superhero cinema can only be viewed as being emblematic of the movie-going experience throughout the 21st century thus far. While it’s the barnstorming and bombastic blockbusters that have defined the era of commercial success, it is worth noting that the genre has seen plenty of more cerebral hits over the years as well.

While some renowned hits of Marvel and DC do stand as impressive feats of psychologically stimulating storytelling, there have also been plenty of lesser-known superhero movies that have excelled in this area. From major financial triumphs that rank among the most successful movies ever made, to criminally underrated gems that define the contemplative underbelly of the subgenre, these 10 films represent superhero cinema at its meditative best.

10 'Defendor' (2009)

Directed by Peter Stebbings

While the action sequences are a major drawcard of superhero movies, often it is the characters beneath the mask that present the most compelling side of the stories. 2009’s Defendor dives into this with a powerful lead performance from Woody Harrelson. He stars as Arthur Poppington, a construction worker with a traumatic past who scours the streets at night as Defendor. While he forms a bond with a young prostitute he rescues from an undercover cop, he remains vigilant in his vengeful conquest against his arch enemy, Captain Industry.

Admittedly, Defendor is sometimes too ambitious for its own good, but its thematic exploration of vigilantism and obsession remains enticing throughout. Comedy and violence are both used to great effect, complementing Poppington’s misguided journey for revenge amid a gritty and realistic world. Harrelson’s performance brings out every drop of contemplative angst and tragedy in the central character, while his ability to handle the story’s lighter moments and devastating turns gives the film the balance it needs to prosper.

9 'Unbreakable' (2000)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

While it may not offer the exact same brand of spectacle of other superhero films of its time, Unbreakable offers a more grounded spin on the genre. With a contemplative and appropriately twisty narrative from M. Night Shyamalan and the star-power of Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson, it excels as a more realistic superhero story that explores the tropes and themes of the genre in great detail.

It follows a security guard who, after emerging as the sole survivor from a train wreck, is contacted by a disabled comic book store owner who insists superheroes are real. The journey David (Willis) undergoes as he learns of his powers, and grapples with what responsibilities he has because of them, is compelling and cerebral. While the film is a little too eager to wrap everything together nicely at the end, it still thrives as an intriguing superhero movie that is at its best when forcing viewers to think deep about its characters.

8 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014)

Directed by Joe Russo & Anthony Russo

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

There is a case to be made that Captain America: The Winter Soldier is the single best film to come from the MCU. As he struggles to adapt to the modern world, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) teams up with Natasha Romanov (Scarlett Johansson) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) to uncover S.H.I.E.L.D.’s hidden secrets when he is falsely branded a fugitive. As he fights to clear his name, Rogers is also confronted by a dangerous adversary in the form of a past friend.

An exciting combination of action mayhem, suspenseful mystery, and political conspiracy thrills, The Winter Soldier is the most psychologically engaging film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This significant tonal shift is also nicely complemented by a more grounded approach to the action that accentuates the grittier vibe of the film well. While it does revert back to action bombast in the third act, it remains a great shame that the MCU haven’t done more films like The Winter Soldier.

7 'Darkman' (1990)

Directed by Sam Raimi

Image via Universal Pictures

While there were a few marquee titles in superhero films in the 80s and 90s, the era stands as a bit of a goldmine for underrated genre flicks imbued with stylish bravado and striking stories. The aptly named Darkman, which serves as Sam Raimi’s first foray into superhero film and features much of his gruesome horror background on display, is a wonderful example of this obscure niche at its darkest and most cynical.

It focuses on Dr. Wilder (Liam Neeson), an unstable scientist who, after being horrifically burned in a gang-related attack, uses his research on synthetic skin to develop volatile powers that help him exact his revenge on those who scarred him. Raimi combines traditional superhero tropes with a sense of Gothic enchantment to make for a violent tale of vengeance and pain. While comedic at times, Darkman is at its best when at its most challenging, making for a mid-budget stunner that relishes in the thought-provoking, bleak depths of superhero storytelling.

6 'Chronicle' (2012)

Directed by Josh Trank

Image via 20th Century Studios

They say power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely, but what do superpowers do? That intriguing question is the crux of the found-footage superhero thriller Chronicle, which follows three teenage boys who make a discovery that imbues each of them with immense powers. While they start off by having fun and experimenting with their new abilities, they soon begin to spiral out of control as they embrace the darker side of their blossoming potential.

Running at a snappy 84 minutes, Chronicle is a taut and intelligent film that makes exceptional use of the talent of, and chemistry between, its main cast. It overcomes a premise that could be viewed as gimmicky to excel as a striking meditation on what real kids imbued with such abilities could do. It’s poignant, and at times even disturbing, but is a testament to the possibilities of found-footage film-making as well as a glowing endorsement that a big budget is unnecessary when it comes to making exhilarating and interesting superhero movies.

5 'Watchmen' (2009)

Directed by Zack Snyder

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

While it isn’t without its flaws as an adaptation of Alan Moore’s graphic novel, Watchmen does still stand as a bold and dashingly stylistic approach to superhero cinema. Perhaps Zack Snyder’s best superhero film, it takes place in an alternate 1985 where costumed superheroes have long been present in American society. As tensions in the Cold War rage on, outlaw vigilante Rorschach (Jackie Earle Haley) investigates the murder of a former colleague and unearths a terrifying conspiracy in the process.

Many of the best psychological superhero films serve as meditations on the nature of power, and Watchmen explores that in the context of politics, celebrity status, and relationships, as well as in a traditional, genre sense of super-powered beings. It is a contemplative epic of superhero suspense and mystery intrigue that examines the darkest corners of humanity and poses fascinating questions about what true heroism looks like in such a stark and violent world.

4 'Logan' (2017)

Directed by James Mangold

Image via 20th Century Studios

The X-Men movies have always had a more contemplative edge to them beneath their intense action exteriors, but Logan embraces that cerebral quality with a vigor that makes it an instant classic. Growing weary, an aging Logan (Hugh Jackman) works as a limousine driver while caring for the ailing Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart). The duo’s uneasy survival is upended when Logan is asked to escort a young mutant to a safe haven on the Canadian border while protecting her from evil forces who want to capture her.

Mixing elements of survivalist thrills, sci-fi, and, most prominently, Western cinema into the superhero narrative helped make Logan an engrossing experience, one that explores its genre themes with a rich and poignant story of heroism and responsibility. It thrives at tearing Wolverine down to his most violent and ruthless while placing him in a world that has evolved beyond him. It remains as tender and rewarding a superhero film that has ever been made.

3 'The Batman' (2022)

Directed by Matt Reeves

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Few superheroes have had as many cinematic adaptations as Batman. One of the key reasons why the caped crusader keeps getting the big screen treatment is his story allows for not only different tones and moods, but can be applied to completely different subgenres as well. The Batman is a prime example of exactly this, running less as a traditional superhero film and more as a grueling crime-mystery thriller as it follows Batman’s (Robert Pattinson) investigation into an active serial killer targeting key figures in Gotham’s political landscape.

The Gothic intrigue of The Batman is plain to see, but it is the winding, twisting narrative of Batman’s investigation into the Riddler (Paul Dano), Gotham City’s corruption, and even his own family history that makes the film such a compelling viewing. Loaded with ideas of political power, class divides, and even hinting at dangerous internet sub-cultures, The Batman is way more interesting as a psychological drama than as a superhero blockbuster.

2 'V For Vendetta' (2005)

Directed by James McTeigue

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Another adaptation of Alan Moore’s work that challenges a defining aspect of superhero narratives, V For Vendetta is a pointed commentary on the power of symbols and hope. Set in a dystopian future where Britain is ruled by a fascist regime, a young woman becomes entangled with a violent revolutionary who plots to inspire an uprising against the government by exposing their tyranny through a series of calculated terrorist attacks.

While the changes made from Moore’s graphic novel are plentiful, the film still excels with its pointed commentary on political corruption and intriguing observations about what distinguishes a terrorist from a freedom fighter, or if the two are one and the same. Complemented by striking visuals and an arresting sense of style, V For Vendetta is an astute meditation on symbols that ought to get viewers thinking about the superhero genre in a new way. In this regard, it is an excellent adaptation of Moore’s skewering and violent story.

1 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

As much a pulsating crime thriller as it is a masterpiece of action-packed excitement, The Dark Knight is the defining pinnacle of superhero cinema. Following Batman (Christian Bale) as he squares off against the Joker (Heath Ledger) who is terrorizing Gotham City to incite anarchy and chaos, it delivers heart-pounding action sequences throughout, while running as a rich and contemplative exploration of the impact of symbols.

Its thematic heft as it delves into the Joker’s plan to manipulate Batman and the actions Batman can take to respond is incredible, operating with scintillating depth and complexity that makes Batman’s climactic compromise a fascinating examination of the greater good. Such is the film’s thought-provoking richness that it holds up phenomenally on multiple rewatches. Always challenging yet entrancing in its grandeur and punch, The Dark Knight offers plenty for audiences who enjoy films with psychologically evocative qualities. It is the single greatest superhero movie in this respect, and is viewed by many to be among the best movies of the 21st century thus far.

