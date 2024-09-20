A far cry from its earlier reputation as a niche subculture, the superhero genre has become a multimedia juggernaut in film and television. On the silver screen, the MCU has established a cinematic universe that stands as a box office titan, and James Gunn is set to reboot the DC universe with Superman. On streaming services, series like My Adventures with Superman reignite the original spirit of superheroes, while shows like The Boys offer satirical critiques of the popular genre. The sheer wealth of superhero media can lead to some oversaturation for audiences, blurring the lines between the familiar and the repetitive — but there is one thing that the best superhero movies have in common.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Black Panther are three standouts among the bevy of superhero flicks; this trio of films not only boast incredible critical acclaim, but tremendous commercial success as well. While part of their success can be attributed to the love for these characters, a key factor in these films' overwhelmingly positive reception is the spotlight they shed on POC leads in a superhero movie. By centering their narratives around Black and mixed-race leads, these films share important stories with a broader audience, highlighting some of the most underrepresented aspects of the superhero mythos.

Representation Is Key in Superhero Movies

The Spider-Verse movies and the first Black Panther installment are three of the four highest rated superhero films on Rotten Tomatoes (The Incredibles was able to steal a spot). Into the Spider-Verse holds the top spot at 97%, while Black Panther and Across the Spider-Verse follow shortly at 96% and 95% respectively. Not only are these movies considered triumphs within the superhero genre, they're also consistently praised directly as some of the best movies of the last decade. While this success is an accumulation of countless factors, they do answer one key question for studios.

The resounding success of these movies proves that audiences aren't just ready for POC-helmed superhero movies, but they actively want more of them. Part of the appeal of the superhero fantasy is the aspirational nature of the genre, which springs from the idea that someone can fight for a cause greater than themselves, overcoming insurmountable obstacles in pursuit of justice and safety. The Black leads in these examples exemplify these traits in ways arguably more realistic than other characters because of how POC have historically been treated and marginalized. The stories told in superhero movies gain significant depth and complexity when told through these lenses, and that additional weight to the narrative directly counters any repetitiveness that could arise from an overabundance of media.

Consider for a moment the mask of a superhero; it's a staple in this type of story because the characters need to prevent mischaracterization. Their abilities and talents shake up the status quo, and that disruption can incite negativity. That description, in many ways, reflects the reality of POC in the United States, for example, who often have to adjust their identity due to negative external factors, a similarity that ultimately makes the aspirational goals of a superhero movie that much more impactful for its audiences.

The Spider-Verse Movies Embody Everything Great About Spider-Man

The connections these stories have to the real world doesn't just make them more appealing to audiences, but enhances the characters' connection to their comic origins as well. Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) embodies the ideals of Spider-Man better than anyone else — arguably even more than Peter Parker. With a mask that completely covers his face, Spider-Man represents the idea that anyone can be a hero, so long as they remain committed to the principle of great power demanding great responsibility.

Peter Parker, despite his humble origins, isn't an underdog anymore; Spider-Man is one of the most popular fictional characters of all time, and most people know him to be the one and only Spider-Man. But as Stan Lee shares with the novice webhead in Into the Spider-Verse, a person is capable of growing into the suit, their responsibility, and power. Miles Morales represents a new generation and speaks for voices and people that haven't had as much time in the spotlight. He's new and innovative, all the while staying true to the spirit of the character. That combination is the reason his films are so beloved, and it's why they've been received so positively.

'Black Panther' Is a Powerful Cultural Milestone

In turn, T’Challa’s (Chadwick Boseman) depiction in Black Panther speaks to and empowers a community that has historically been oppressed and diminished. It is critically important work to focus on the suffering of Black people in America, yes, but it is also vitally necessary to uplift and empower the community. Black Panther subverts some of the typical trends in Black-centered narratives while still honoring the sacrifices of those that came before. By placing T'Challa on a literal throne, Black Panther represented a genuine moment of positivity in an industry that can so often use POC trauma as bait for high-concept films. At their core, superheroes are meant to be beacons of hope and aspiration. Who does that better than King T'Challa and Miles Morales? Even as negativity can circulate around the genre, audiences still love a good superhero film. It’s just about finding the right heroes to put on the big screen.

