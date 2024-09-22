A great screenplay is the backbone of many of the best movies audiences have ever seen, regardless of genre. Not only does a screenplay set the narrative structure of a film, exploring interesting concepts with captivating conflicts and dynamic, fleshed-out characters, it should also strive to do so in a way that is unique, confident, and thematically engrossing. Superhero cinema, despite being the figurehead of modern-day blockbuster entertainment, should be no different.

While there have been superhero films that run with lazy and uninspired screenplays designed only to be safe commercial hits, there have also been plenty that have thrived at realizing the genre in new and interesting ways. From some of the most violent and contemplative superhero films audiences have seen, to the pioneering successes that defined the genre’s charm and appeal, these 10 films mark some of the more imaginative and exceptional superhero stories ever to grace the big screen.

10 'The Batman' (2022)

Written by Matt Reeves & Peter Craig

Several of the strongest superhero movies in recent years have thrived as daring departures from genre conventions. The Batman is among the finest examples of this, running more as a gritty and meticulous crime thriller that explores political corruption and violent social subcultures through Batman’s (Robert Pattinson) enigmatic and sprawling investigation of a driven serial killer known as the Riddler (Paul Dano).

Written by director Matt Reeves and Peter Craig, The Batman fires on all cylinders to be a richly atmospheric and grimy noir thriller. While it is undeniably propped up by its technical excellence, its screenplay makes smart decisions to make the story world feel immense and intricate while still being accessible to the masses. The central focus on the Riddler’s twisted game is an anchor that works, even though the film ventures off on several subplots. It’s not a perfect screenplay, but it leans on its strengths intelligently to present a superhero movie that is both unique and arresting.

9 'Iron Man' (2008)

Written by Mark Fergus, Hawk Ostby, Art Marcum & Matt Holloway

As the origin point for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Iron Man is a superhero film of immense significance. It brilliantly ignited the franchise by starting of small (in a relative sense at least), following a billionaire industrialist as, following time spent in the captivity of terrorist warlords, he veers away from weapons manufacturing and instead focuses on developing a technologically advanced suit of armor that can be used to fight against evil.

Not only was Iron Man a striking introduction to the MCU, but it was also a terrific re-imagining on what a superhero blockbuster could be. Complemented by Robert Downey Jr.’s perfect lead performance, the film embraces a sense of reckless fun and erratic responsibility that makes it one of the most infectiously entertaining superhero films. Credit for this has to go to the writing team, who managed to strike an exact balance between humor, action, and character-driven drama.

8 'Superman' (1978)

Written by Mario Puzo, David Newman, Leslie Newman, Robert Benton & Tom Mankiewicz

While they dominate the box office, many view the superhero films of today to be somewhat cold and mechanical; holding audiences at arm’s length as they hurry through their stories to get to the action excitement. Such a criticism could never be leveled at 1978’s masterpiece, Superman. The film follows the titular Superman (Christopher Reeve), an alien raised on Earth who grows to become an immensely powerful being, one who uses his abilities to fight for good.

The writing of the film was a fascinating process, with The Godfather writer Mario Puzo initially penning a 550-page screenplay. David Newman, Leslie Newman, and Robert Benton were hired to condense the script and water-down its heavier thematic elements, before director Richard Donner hired Tom Mankiewicz to re-write it and remove its campier elements. The screenplay remains the defining template of superhero cinema, yet is imbued with an old-fashioned warmth and idealism that is unafraid of being sentimental and charming. It is still one of the best superhero movie screenplays ever written for this very reason.

7 'The Incredibles' (2004)

Written by Brad Bird

While it is one of the defining classics of 21st century animation, The Incredibles is sometimes overlooked in the conversation of the greatest superhero movies ever made. This is a shame, as the film is truly faultless, using the medium of animation to sublime effect while still delivering a rewarding story of family drama and superhero action with a comedic slant that appeals to both adults and children alike.

Its visual display and its sense of style may be the most arresting components of the film, but The Incredibles also flaunts a masterful screenplay, one that juggles tones and genres with expert precision while balancing the superhero spectacle against the mundane issues of family life. It is one of just nine animated films to have ever received an Academy Award nomination for screenwriting.

6 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014)

Written by Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely

Captain America: The Winter Soldier is widely regarded as being the best movie in the MCU, a feat it earns through its grittier tone and its more intriguing and twisty story. Running more as an espionage and political thriller than a traditional superhero blockbuster, it follows a Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) still adapting to modernity as he finds himself and his allies labeled as fugitives when an evil movement overruns S.H.I.E.L.D. from the inside. Going on the run, Captain America and his friends fight to expose the forgotten evil responsible while clashing with a figure from Rogers’ past.

Alongside some of the franchise’s more comedic forays, Captain America: The Winter Soldier stands as one of the MCU’s most ambitious and successful departures from the typical Marvel brand. Engrossing, loaded with intrigue and exciting twists, and still delivering on emotional beats and action spectacle, Captain America: The Winter Soldier is the best screenplay in the MCU.

5 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' (2014)

Written by Simon Kinberg

X-Men: First Class represented a bold and commanding new narrative for the X-Men movies, one that led to an even better sequel in the form of X-Men: Days of Future Past. The follow-up film sees mutants in the 21st century living on the verge of extinction, being routinely hunted and eliminated by robots known as Sentinels. Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) volunteers to travel back in time to 1973 in order to alter a pivotal moment in the creation of the Sentinels and spare the lives of mutants everywhere.

While its plotting may not be overly elaborate, it is consistently thrilling, weaving together superhero bombast with ever-rising stakes and time-travel suspense to present one of the most captivating entries in Fox’s X-Men saga. Its story, character work, tempo, and the punch behind its action sequences can all be attributed to Simon Kinberg’s screenplay which, while being commercial and widely appealing, is still nuanced, energetic, and delightfully engrossing.

4 'Spider-Man 2' (2004)

Written by Alvin Sargent

Fondly viewed as arguably the earliest superhero masterpiece of the 21st century, Spider-Man 2 can be regarded as a perfect sequel in that it revisits all the strongest components of its predecessor while adding intriguing new elements into the fold. Having been Spider-Man for a while, Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) grows dissatisfied with his life, leading to issues with his work and his personal relationships. Meanwhile, he must battle against Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), a crazed scientist putting the city in grave danger with his experiments.

Ultimately, the screenplay for Spider-Man 2 deserves praise for making good and bold decisions and exploring them with intelligence. Parker’s double life crisis is handled with an assured deftness, the balance of action, romance, drama, and even comedic touches is expertly judged, and Doc Ock’s journey of woe and redemption makes him the most personable and sympathetic villain the genre has seen. Emotionally arresting, while still being exciting, Spider-Man 2 marks a defining hallmark of superhero storytelling.

3 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Written by Phil Lord & Rodney Rothman

Many of the best superhero screenplays have been the ones willing to offer new spins on superhero stories as the genre has become formulaic and predictable. One of the most ambitious films in this regard is the animated instant classic Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Its concept is one of the best to play with multiverses, seeing Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), his universe’s Spider-Man, meet with his equivalents from other universes who all become embroiled in a fight against Kingpin (Liev Scheiber), whose scheme could destroy the multiverse.

The superhero genre largely thrives with its balance of action intensity, pleasant humor, defined characters, and rousing stakes. All of those factors are realized and interwoven masterfully in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which complements its spectacular and elaborate story with some of the most mesmerizing and eye-popping animation ever seen. Its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, is similarly brilliant, marking a highlight of modern animation and superhero cinema at large.