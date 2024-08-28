The thriller film genre is a pretty vast one, given the fact that thriller films are defined by the emotions they make the audience feel. Feelings can be incredibly subjective, so it's hard to truly define what qualifies better as a thriller film over another. The genre can be attached to a lot of superhero films, so trying to define which are better thrillers over another can be difficult, but when one finds a true thriller, they will not be disappointed.

Thriller films are known for primarily eliciting the emotions of suspense, excitement, anticipation, anxiety and surprise. That is quite a wide range of things a superhero film can make someone feel, so there are a lot of superhero films that qualify. Some superhero films make audiences feel these feelings more than others, though.

10 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' (2014)

Directed by Bryan Singer

Image via 20th Century Fox

It's always been a fear within the X-Men films that humanity will do terrible things to hurt and extinguish the mutant race. X-Men: Days of Future Past opens by showing audiences the worst possible future for mutants, where they are quite literally backed up against a wall as their final hour ticks down by the second as the mutant killing machines, the Sentinels, are about to murder all of them. In a desperate attempt to stop this future from commencing, they send Wolverine's (Hugh Jackman) mind to the past to change the past.

X-Men: Days of Future Past is thrilling for multiple reasons. Not only is so much at stake for the world's favorite team of mutants, providing an underlying tone of suspense throughout the entire film, but it also takes the time to be incredibly exciting as well. Even when Wolverine is racing to prevent his entire race from a total wipeout, the movie takes time to provide exciting scenes like the iconic Quicksilver (Evan Peters) super speed scene.

9 'Darkman' (1990)

Directed by Sam Raimi

Image via Universal Pictures

Some may be surprised to discover that the legendary Sam Raimi's superhero directing debut was not the iconic Spider-Man. While the likes of Spider-Man may be his most popular works, Raimi's not known for being a superhero director. He is a horror director, through and through. While Spider-Man had many horror elements to enhance the film, his 1990 film, Darkman takes even more notes from his horror roots to create a super anxiety-inducing ride.

Darkman takes many elements from monster horror film tropes, with the protagonist's face, played by Liam Neeson, being so burned and scarred, it makes viewers wince at just the sight of it. The movie's deep horror roots help provide it with a ton of suspenseful elements that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats for the entire runtime. Raimi knows how to keep hearts racing and few seem to do it better.

8 'Unbreakable' (2000)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

Image via Touchstone Pictures

Another director who loves to play in the thriller genre, so much so that he was quoted in Rolling Stone in 2018, "I became happy with the idea of making thrillers for the rest of my life," and is known all around the town for his supreme plot-twists. It seems that no matter what sub-genre M. Night Shyamalan is directing, he always finds a way to make it a thriller. The same can be said about his first dip into superhero cinema.

The twist ending in Unbreakable is known as one of, if not his best, twist endings of all time. It leaves audiences feeling satisfied and shocked with such a great pay-off of the plot that kept them guessing and on the edge of their seats for 1 hour and 46 minutes. Unbreakable just goes to prove that if there's anything Shyamalan knows how to do well, its make a thrilling film and superhero fans should definitely be glad he decided to take a step into their world.

7 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014)

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo

Image via Marvel Studios

While it may be the ninth film in the iconic superhero universe, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, at its heart, Captain America: The Winter Soldier is a political thriller. Political thrillers are best known for their intense suspense, set upon the backdrop of a major political struggle, crime and/or war. Captain America: The Winter Soldier brings the heart of political thrillers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has resulted in it being one of the best Marvel films to date.

The high-stakes and suspense in Captain America: The Winter Soldier are supreme, bringing typical political struggle to the nines, as any superhero film should. Not only is Captain America (Chris Evans) facing off against the government in his sequel film, but he soon discovers that an underground Nazi organization, HYDRA, has planted roots within it in hopes of launching technology that could wipe out millions. The fate of the country itself is on the line in this one, as well as the lives of millions of innocent people.

6 'Blade' (1998)

Directed by Stephen Norrington

Images via New Line Cinema

It's safe to say that without Blade, superhero films would absolutely not be where they are today. Director Stephen Norrington and star Wesley Snipes are responsible for how popular superhero films have become. Together they showed the world that superhero films could be so much more than average cape flicks. The horror and thriller elements Norrington places within Blade made it the smash-hit it inevitably became.

Blade is all kinds of exciting and heart-racing. Whether it be the intense and gory action against the Earth's most frightening vampires or the suspense of what violent imagery could come next, Blade offers itself up as not only one of the first successful Marvel superhero films, but proof that darker thriller elements can be included in superhero films.

5 'Chronicle' (2012)

Directed by Josh Trank

Image via 20th Century Fox

When a group of teenagers, best friends, mysteriously get telekinetic superpowers and begin using them for fun in their daily lives, things begin to devolve as Andrew (Dane DeHaan) begins to spiral and use his powers for darker things. The film was a hit upon release and has gained quite a cult following over the years since it's release in 2012.

What helps make the thriller elements of Josh Trank's Chronicle work, and even the film as a whole, was the unique found-footage direction Trank decided to take with executing his story. It grounds the film in reality, making everything feel far more real than a typical, fantastical, superhero viewing experience. Everything being seen suddenly feels far more real than it would with the kind of filmmaking typically used in Hollywood, which makes Andrew's spiral feel far more suspenseful and anxiety-inducing than it would in any other way.

4 'The Crow' (1994)

Directed by Alex Proyas

Image via Dimension Films

After he is murdered, a rock musician named Eric Draven (Brandon Lee) is raised from the dead to come back and take revenge against the gang that not only murdered him but also his wife. Unfortunately, this would serve as Brandon Lee's final film, as he was killed by a misused prop gun on the set of the film.

The entire vibe and tone of The Crow is eerily dark. The grungy aesthetic provides a look to the film that supports the suspense that looms over the entire movie's plot. This is also supported by the astounding performance from Lee, who provides an anxiety-inducing intention that keeps audiences wondering what he'll decide to do next in his plot for vengeance.

3 'The Batman' (2022)

Directed by Matt Reeves

Image via DC Studios

There's a reason that mystery films typically are also categorized as thrillers. The suspense and anxiety that weaves the mystery together makes for the perfect equation for a thriller film. A great example of such in superhero cinema can be found in The Batman. The mystery behind the killings of the absolutely terrifying Riddler (Paul Dano) is heart-pounding and keeps people guessing until the big Act Three reveal.

Not only does The Batman provide immense suspense within its mystery, but it also showcases excitement through some wonderful action sequences that contain some amazing choreography. The performance by Paul Dano also sets a feeling of uneasiness into the tone, having people wondering what terrible thing he may do next.