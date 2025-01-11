While it may be the era of superhero movies and has been for quite some time, that doesn't guarantee that every flick is going to be a good one. There are some failures that are so bad they're good or, at the very least, have some entertainment value. There are, however, some superhero movie failures that are so god-awful that they're simply impossible to watch.

Unwatchable superhero movies don't only come from one specific era. They emerge all across the Hollywood timeline, proving that how long a genre is around has nothing to do with the ensured quality of the films within it. It can be quite difficult to make a superhero film unwatchable, as well. What they've always had going for them is the fact that they inherently have action that is typically exciting and worth sticking around for. But some movies can't just be saved by good action or even have enjoyable action in the first place.

10 'Green Lantern' (2011)

Directed by Martin Campbell

Image via Warner Bros.

Oh, Green Lantern, how the world hates you so, and for very good reason. This iconic piece of cinema history is so rough that its star, Ryan Reynolds, is incredibly public with his disdain for the project and how it turned out. He makes numerous references to it, not just in real life, but in his fourth-wall-breaking franchise, Deadpool.

It's not often that an actor for a project will come out and actively hate on a movie they're in. However, Green Lantern is a unique exception. Whether it be the lackluster story, terrible visual effects (with Reynolds' superhero suit being completely CGI), looking cheap despite its large budget and a studio that clearly didn't care to make a good film, this flick has pretty much zero rewatchability. Unless someone wants to revisit the biggest superhero flops.

9 'Suicide Squad' (2016)

Directed by David Ayer

The DC Extended Universe had some rough projects in its cinematic tenure, but none as profoundly horrible as Suicide Squad. Based on reports surrounding the film and its production, it sounds like David Ayer's original cut and vision for the film is not anywhere near what was released to theaters. This makes Suicide Squad another unfortunate result of studio meddling in superhero cinema.

Whether Ayer's original iteration of the project was better or not, it can't be denied that what was released was disgustingly bad. With some of the worst dialogue of the 2010s, characters that no one cared about and performances that were scattered across the board, there was genuinely nothing appealing about Suicide Squad.

8 'Steel' (1997)

Directed by Kenneth Johnson

Image via Prime Video

Before he was one of the best characters in Superman & Lois, the character, Steel, had a big-screen debut where he was played by the one and only Shaquille O'Neal. With a name as big as his, one would believe that this movie would make headlines and go on to be remembered. Unfortunately (or fortunately) for the team behind Steel, it's been forgotten to time and for pretty good reason.

The 90s were not an easy time for superhero films in the first place, let alone for a character that wasn't a major hitter like Batman or Superman. So, when Steel was released, there was a good chance it was not going to find critical acclaim, but not many expected it to be as bad as it ended up being. Shaquille O'Neal could not save this movie from being bland, having an uninteresting protagonist, a ridiculous costume and poor acting. These factors combined make this film not worth coming back to.