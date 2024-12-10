With every hero's journey, the plot typically comes with a sacrifice of some sort. Whether a hero sacrifices their life, a villain gets redemption, or an essential part of someone is given up to save the day, a good, well-earned sacrifice can make the story feel even more gratifying. Doing the right thing isn't easy, and it's typically never as rewarding for the hero as it is for the rest of the world.

However, being a hero comes with a considerable price, and if a character displays the most self-sacrificing move to save the day, it makes them look even more heroic than before. But each of these has to be well-earned because otherwise it has little-to-zero meaning for the audience. These are the most cathartic and well-earned sacrifices in superhero movie history; the ranking will be based on how emotional and impactful they are and how good of a job the movie does to make them feel natural and deserved.

10 Jean Grey Saves the X-Men

'X2: X-Men United' (2003)

Before the atrocity that was X-Men: The Last Stand, the film that set the stage for that plot, was one of the best X-Men movies in the entire franchise. This is especially due to the ending being one of the most tear-jerking in the series when the beloved Jean Grey (Famke Janssen) sacrifices herself to save her fellow X-Men. As a flood threatens to drown the team's ship, the redheaded X-Man sticks behind to make the ship take off and hold back the flood with her powers.

The most heartbreaking part is that, no matter how hard they all try, her power is simply too strong, and she doesn't allow them to stop her. Eventually, she speaks through Professor X (Patrick Stewart) to tell them, "I know what I'm doing. This is the only way," which is not only gut-wrenching for the team but for the viewers, as well.

9 Peter Parker Saves Miles Morales

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Before the era in which the two characters now typically exist at the same time, the origin of the newest Spider-Man included watching the old one, unfortunately, meet his end. Thankfully for comic fans, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse took inspiration from the original iteration of the story. When Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) accidentally finds himself in the middle of a confrontation between Peter Parker (Chris Pine) and Green Goblin (Jorma Taccone), he gets into some life-threatening trouble.

Like the hero he is, instead of focusing on the Green Goblin and the incoming Super-Collider, Peter takes a quick detour to save Miles and comfort him, which ultimately, in a butterfly effect, leads to his death. The sacrifice means so much, not just because of how it affects the young hero but also because it showcases the perfect example of how Spider-Man should act.

8 Superman Stops Doomsday

'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

During the final battle of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, it grows increasingly obvious that Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) stand no chance against the terrifying Doomsday (Robin Atkin Downes). With Lois Lane (Amy Adams) on the battlefield, as well, Superman realizes the only way to stop Doomsday is to make a self-sacrificing move that will most likely get him killed.

A big theme in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is clearly stated: "Absolute power corrupts absolutely." But this statement clearly doesn't fully apply to Clark Kent. In the film, the Last of Krypton has a lot of doubts about his actions as the iconic hero — some of the most rewatchable Superman scenes revolve around his moral dilemmas. However, when the chance comes to be the hero and show the world that they're wrong about him, he takes it, proving his inherent humanity and worthiness as a hero.

7 Otto Octavius' Redemption

'Spider-Man 2' (2004)

The toughest part about the battle between Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) in Spider-Man 2 is that the scientist is actually a really good guy and has only been corrupted by the arms linked to his mind. Thus, rather than trying to defeat Otto with punches, Peter resorts to trying to appeal to his humanity.

The words of the hero give Octavius the strength to overcome the influence of the arms and return to his normal self. However, he realizes that the only way to stop the terrible thing he created is to drown it in the river. Because he's an incredible hero, Spider-Man jumps to do it himself, but Otto claims he must destroy his creation himself, taking responsibility for his actions. Seeing Otto get redeemed is both heartwarming and heartbreaking at the same time and a beautiful way to end his arc.

6 "We are Groot."

'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

If there's anything James Gunn knows how to do, it's create lovable characters that the audience can get attached to. The most beloved was the loveable walking tree Groot (Vin Diesel). During their attempt to take down Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace), the villain's ship begins to crash into the planet below, and it's almost certain that the Guardians will not survive.

To protect his team — his friends — Groot decides to turn himself into a protective casing to cushion the blow and save them. However, it's clear that this action will kill Groot in the process. When his best friend, Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), asks him why he's doing this, Groot simply responds, "We are Groot." His sacrifice finally and fully brings the Guardians together as not just a team but a family.