The superhero genre has quickly become the most popular movie genre today, sprouting blockbusters like Deadpool & Wolverine and Avengers: Endgame. These movies are some of the biggest box office successes ever, partly due to the big names attached to them and the sheer spectacle that accompanies them, which helps draw a crowd.

Depending on how the character is adapted, these castings can help make or break a movie. While fans are privy to many perfect superhero castings, there are just as many horrible castings, which have fans questioning what the studios were thinking. Whether it be controversy, lousy adaptation, lack of style, or just plain poor casting, these actors were not the right choice for their roles in some of the most notorious superhero movies.

10 Ezra Miller as The Flash

Film Debut: 'Justice League' (2017)

Despite being the fastest hero alive, the Flash sure took his time getting on the silver screen. Ezra Miller played the Scarlet Speedster in Justice League, an otherwise disappointing movie somewhat salvaged by Zack Snyder's director's cut. The controversial actor made their final appearance as the character in the standalone film The Flash, which is known for its awful, uncanny cameos, among other things.

There is one giant, glaring reason why Miller was a horrible casting choice, and that is because of their off-screen controversy. The scandals instantly made them unlikable, sabotaging the Flash in all future appearances. Setting aside the actor, the character didn't even feel like Barry Allen, with manic twitches and mannerisms that made him annoying. It's a shame because Miller did provide glimpses of great acting in The Flash and Justice League, but their controversy and annoying characterization make them a pretty bad casting choice.

9 Jessica Alba as Sue Storm

Film Debut: 'Fantastic Four' (2005)

As one of Marvel's biggest franchises, fans were excited for 2005's Fantastic Four. Sue Storm, also known as the Invisible Woman, is a staple character of Marvel's First Family, with solid themes and a strong characterization behind her. Despite the first movie's failure, Marvel released a sequel two years later, which was somehow lazier. Jessica Alba praised the character but mentioned her frustration with the adaptation and the director.

The depth, importance, and story behind Sue Storm were utterly lost in Fantastic Four, relegating her character to a piece of eye candy that was unfortunately commonplace in early 2000s movies. While it isn't necessarily Alba's fault, her performance was flat and hard to take seriously as she did not feel like what the character was supposed to be like. With Vanessa Kirby taking up the mantle, fans hope she can stay true to the character.

8 Samuel L. Jackson as The Octopus

Film Debut: 'The Spirit' (2008)

Before his proper entry into the superhero world as Nick Fury at the end of Iron Man in 2008, Samuel L. Jackson would try his hand as the villain in this Sin City wannabe. Many fans are probably unaware of this role in The Spirit or might not even know about the movie at all. After the success of Sin City, Frank Miller decided to have the mastermind and master of disguise, The Octopus, play the main villain in The Spirit.

Jackson has many great roles and movies, but The Octopus and The Spirit are not one of them. The character is loud and annoying while trying to be cool, all things that genius characters are usually not. While The Octopus did have some style and fit well into the world, Jackson's jarring and overly dramatic character made the movie a slog, resulting in one of his worst movie performances that's best left in the void.

7 Topher Grace as Venom

Film Debut: 'Spider-Man 3' (2007)

Sam Riami's Spider-Man could have been the greatest superhero trilogy of all time, but Spider-Man 3 lets the previous installments down despite featuring one of the franchise's most famous villains, Venom. Fans were excited about the movie's premise; with Venom, Sandman, and the Green Goblin, things were heading in the right direction. However, fans were left scratching their heads when they announced Topher Grace as Venom.

Unlike Sandman, the underrated villain in Spider-Man 3, Venom doesn't live up to expectations. Known for his comedy work in That '70s Show, Grace was an odd choice to deliver a menacing performance as an envious jock. While he did nail the envious part, at no point did many fans view him as a genuine threat, lacking the imposing build of Eddie Brock. His performance wasn't awful, but he simply wasn't a good fit for this role.

6 Seth Rogen as Green Hornet

Film Debut: 'The Green Hornet' (2011)

Although The Green Hornet isn't the most well-known hero, the character and franchise were still popular enough to remain in people's minds. Introduced as a radio show in the 1930s, the character would receive multiple TV and film adaptations, including one with Bruce Lee before the 2011 movie. Seth Rogen and Jay Chou star in the forgettable film, where their talents are severely wasted.

Rogen has proven himself an iconic comedic actor, but like Grace, he wasn't the right choice for The Green Hornet. The character is supposed to be taken seriously as a crime-fighting masked vigilante, but Rogen's lack of dramatic experience is evident. His acting is disingenuous and does not fit the character, holding down the rest of the movie. The Green Hornet had potential, but it couldn't live up to it. Now, fans still hope for another revival of the series to make up for this lackluster adaptation.

5 Jared Leto as The Joker

Film Debut: 'Suicide Squad' (2016)

Fans and critics alike often view the Joker as one of the greatest villains ever, highlighted by Heath Ledger's performance in The Dark Knight. Even in TV and comics, the Joker is incredibly iconic, lending him a role in Suicide Squad, a movie that takes a group of villains and sends them to do the dirty work. Jared Leto, known for his weird and over-the-top roles, which makes fans wonder whether he is actually a good actor, took the reigns as the Joker, and it didn't really work out.

While fans like to see films try new things, Leto's take on the Joker is something no one ever wants to see again. Suicide Squad turns the Joker into a typical psychopath gangster who feels more like a wannabe Joker than an actually terrifying threat. Unlike the perfectly cast Harley Quinn, the Joker feels like a joke with uncharacteristic jewelry and tattoos paired with poor writing and acting.

4 David Hasselhoff as Nick Fury

Film Debut: 'Nick Fury: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.' (1998)