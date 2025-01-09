Bad CGI can make or break a movie, especially a superhero film, which usually relies heavily on visual effects to bring the fantastical elements to life. Sometimes, a good movie can have bad CGI because of how it has aged over the years; think of movies like 1978's Superman. However, things get even worse when it's a bad movie with bad visuals.

CGI is no easy task, especially in the current day and age in which visual effects artists are typically underpaid and overworked, making the lackluster results of their efforts on the studio's hands and not theirs. Still, when a movie looks bad, it's too hard to ignore or, on occasion, forgive. These superhero movies have the worst CGI in the business, making for awkward, ugly, and often laughable experiences that add more negativity to an already middling project.

10 'Daredevil' (2003)

Directed by Mark Steven Johnson

Image via 20th Century Studios

Before the character was brought to life borderline perfectly by Charlie Cox on Netflix, Ben Affleck brought The Man Without Fear to theaters in February 2003. One may think that a character like Daredevil wouldn't require much CGI to be adapted for screen, but that is not the case with Daredevil. The movie features a lot of action-packed and, sometimes, high-flying sequences that require heavy visual effects.

Rough examples include moments when The Man Without Fear jumps off buildings and swings around the city. The biggest offender in these scenarios is the protagonist's 3D model, which is absurdly rough around the edges. The textures don't look natural in the slightest, and while the movements aren't bad, they don't look natural either. 2003 was definitely an interesting time for superhero cinema, in both good and bad ways; Daredevil is the latter.

9 'Fantastic Four' (2005)

Directed by Tim Story

Image via 20th Century Studios

The first theatrical appearance of Marvel's first family is a representation of the early 2000s in its visuals. It's commonly noted for having a practical adaption of the Thing (Michael Chiklis) and not relying on CGI. Fantastic Four doesn't have horrendous visual effects, and many moments are actually quite good. Still, there are more than enough examples of rough-around-the-edges CGI that outweigh the good.

One of the most notable mistakes in this film happens to be Mr. Fantastic's (Ioan Gruffudd) ability to stretch, which looks less than ideal. Not to mention, fire is one of the hardest elements to simulate in CGI, which means that bringing The Human Torch (Chris Evans) to life was not easy. The visuals aren't so bad that they ruin the movie, but they certainly are glaring and often distracting.

8 'Hulk' (2003)

Directed by Ang Lee

Image via Universal Pictures

Before the not-so-jolly-green-giant was brought to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he had his big theatrical debut in Ang Lee's Hulk in 2003. It doesn't take much to understand why this character would be hard to bring to the big screen in CGI: his design and mannerisms are unlike those of any other hero. Adapting the Hulk to the technology of the early 2000s was always going to be a huge challenge for Lee and his team.

However, no one was quite ready for how the Hulk (Eric Bana) would look in the real world. To make matters worse for the visual effects team behind the film, the green hero was not the only supernatural force in the movie. One of the most infamous scenes involves a series of mutated dogs that are so fake they almost look like puppets. Ang Lee's Hulk is not a bad movie, but it is an acquired taste, and the CGI only enhances that questionable status.

7 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' (2009)

Directed by Gavin Hood