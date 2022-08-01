Often, casting can make or break a work of screen entertainment. Great art requires the right people to bring it to life. And when it comes to the screen medium, who you put in front of the camera can be just as important as who is behind it. Good casting could even save a project from lesser elements. Stories about superheroes are no different.

Superhero films and shows rely on the proper talent to actualize their larger-than-life protagonists, perhaps above all else. History has shown that many of the most successful superhero projects owe much of their praise to the strength of their central performances. And sometimes, this pitch-perfect casting can pay off too well. Certain actors get their superhero characters down so right that nobody else could ever measure up, even after the stars move on and the role passes to others.

Christopher Reeve as Superman

It was inevitable that a movie about Superman, one of the most famous fictional characters ever created, would be made, so it was obviously important to find the ideal actor to realize the hero onscreen. After 200 auditions and numerous big names were considered, an unknown Christopher Reeve was chosen to play the Man of Steel in Richard Donner's Superman (1978), though the filmmakers initially rejected him. What fools they were.

Not only did the reportedly skinny star successfully bulk up to convey the physical might of a superhero, but he also managed to capture both the mild-mannered charm of Clark Kent and the inspiring presence of Superman. Many actors would take up his mantle down the line, but as good as some were, none could quite match what Reeve accomplished.

Jim Carrey as The Mask

Some castings don't seem right until you see the finished product, but some make a ridiculous amount of sense. The cinematic adaptation of The Mask comic book opted to go in a lighter direction than its violent source material, with the eponymous protagonist being a prankster possessing cartoony abilities. So who better to headline it than the ball of zany energy that is Jim Carrey?

However, Carrey's work in the film is special not just because of how effectively he translated a maniacal caricature into the live-action realm but also by what he did with the Mask's alter ego, Stanley Ipkiss. A lesser actor would have focused too much on the showier persona of the Mask, leaving the timid Stanley a boring character, yet Carrey made the latter just as compelling as the former.

Wesley Snipes as Blade

Perhaps it is too soon to say how well Wesley Snipes and his legacy will stack up against the Blade reboot around the corner, with two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali in the lead, no less. But there is a good reason why fans and audiences still proclaim Snipes as the one true Blade.

When Snipes first took ownership of the role in the late '90s, superhero movies could get away with being a bit silly, and Snipes embraced that without compromising himself. As the vampire slayer called Blade, Snipes walked a fine line between camp and edgy heroism, making the original Blade films both of their time and timeless.

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

A film based on the Marvel Comics' superhero team, the X-Men were obligated to have Wolverine, the group's most prominent mainstay, in the cast. And since the character was so popular, his performer had to be a good pick, or fans would surely hold nothing back with their reactions, which they did not when tall song-and-dance newcomer Hugh Jackman was selected to portray the stubby, brazen anti-hero.

Despite whatever outcry he received and the fact that he was a last-minute addition, Jackman delivered a performance so befitting of Wolverine in its rugged demeanor layered on top of a reserved vulnerability that nobody wants to see him replaced in the role. And after 17 years of having him as Wolverine, it would be disconcerting to watch anyone else wear the claws.

Ron Perlman as Hellboy

Credit where credit is due, David Harbour did a commendable job as the most recent Hellboy in film and was sadly just stuck with a less than stable production. That being said, Ron Perlman's rendition will always be recognized as the definitive version of the supernatural sleuth/hunter outside of Mike Mignola's comics.

His most striking features were his relentless wit and endearingly cocksure attitude, but underneath it all was an insecure and big-hearted lug that Perlman graciously allowed viewers to get to know and fall in love with.

Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man

A great actor can elevate almost any material given to him, regardless of its quality. Robert Downey Jr. seems to be one such talent. With the first Iron Man movie, he carried Tony Stark from the middle tiers of Marvel's hero roster and turned him into the face of the game-changing Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise.

Downey and Stark were a perfect match as the once-troubled thespian and former arms manufacturer both underwent uneasy transformations into better men. But the former also did wonders for the latter by imbuing him with an irresistible charisma and lovable obnoxiousness that made him a more distinct personality than he ever was before. It is a tough act to convince people to admire a character possessing many disagreeable attributes, yet Downey managed it effortlessly and incomparably.

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool

If nothing else, Ryan Reynolds deserves to lay claim to the part of the comically deranged mercenary Deadpool forever on account of the devotion and patience he poured into making the anti-hero's movie happen. Even a botched first attempt at playing him did not deter Reynolds from doing Deadpool justice later on.

Besides nailing the character's trademark comedic style, Reynolds injected plenty of heart into his portrayal of Deadpool. We could laugh along merrily to his antics and also feel sympathetic towards him the whole time.

Jackie Earle Haley as Rorschach

The sad truth about this performance is that it will likely never be surpassed because few, if any, would probably ever attempt to follow Zack Snyder's boldness in adapting Alan Moore's Watchmen graphic novel for the screen, especially concerning the divisive protagonist of Rorschach. Regardless, Jackie Earle Haley's depiction of the uncompromising masked vigilante is an under-appreciated powerhouse of superhero acting.

For the majority of Watchmen (2009), Haley's face is completely covered, yet he successfully communicates a ton of identity and pain through speech and physicality with fierce intensity. Every second given to Haley in the film is one that he commands.

Matt Ryan as John Constantine

If ever there was proof that second time's the charm when bringing iconic characters to life in film or television, Matt Ryan's turn as the sharp-witted and cynical occult detective John Constantine certainly qualifies. No disrespect to Keanu Reeves' interpretation, but Ryan IS Constantine.

From his sense of humor to his tortured spirit, so much of Constantine's essence is embodied in Ryan's performance, even when it is just his voice in animation. When the imminent day comes that Ryan relinquishes this signature role, cries of sadness will echo throughout the pop culture sphere.

Dafne Keen as X-23

It is no longer surprising to discover child actor performances that far exceed expectations, yet they must always be acknowledged. In Logan (2017), Dafne Keen proved herself a particularly stunning revelation as X-Men veteran Wolverine's clone/daughter Laura, a.k.a. X-23, amazingly keeping pace with acting giants Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart, who were giving their A-game.

In the film, Keen barely says a word, letting actions and raw emotion speak for her ferocious talent. If Kevin Feige and the rest of the Marvel Studios crew are smart, they will waive recasting and welcome her back into the fold should they decide to integrate X-23 into the MCU.

