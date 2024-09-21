From the silent films of cinema’s early days to the noir thrillers of the 30s, Westerns, and epics of the 50s and 60s, and to the action blockbusters of the 1980s, different eras in entertainment have always been defined by the genres and tropes that are most popular. The early part of the 21st century thus far has undeniably been epitomized by audiences’ love of superhero spectacles.

While the genre’s highlights are understandably tied to its record-breaking box office triumphs, superhero stories have flourished just as magnificently on the small screen as well. Ranging from streaming sensations to primetime gems, from the ultra-violent to children’s animation, these series go a long way to displaying superhero storytelling at its absolute best.

10 'Spider-Man: The Animated Series' (1994-1998)

Written by John Semper

The 1990s mark a beloved goldmine of superhero television animation. With so many superheroes and superhero groups recognized with exceptional series in the decade, it should come as no surprise that one of the most popular and relatable heroes in the friendly neighborhood, Spider-Man got a cartoon adaptation as well. While it doesn’t reinvent the wheel narratively, Spider-Man: The Animated Series excels at realizing Peter Parker’s (Christopher Daniel Barnes) story of crime-fighting in New York in engaging fashion.

Its animation is appropriately zany, imbuing the narrative arcs with an eye-popping effervescence that was hugely appealing to children but earned the admiration of many adults as well. It has endured as an iconic television show for decades. Interestingly, its final two episodes marked the first time a Spider-Man story had ever explored multi-verses as well, making it a series of significant influence on the animated Spider-Verse movies of today.

9 'Young Justice' (2010-2022)

Developed by Brandon Vietti and Greg Weisman

While some series are instant classics that are given season after season for masses of adoring fans, others garner more of a cult following who have to fight tooth and nail to see their favorite show progress. That was the case for Young Justice, which had its four seasons released on three different networks over the course of 12 years. Perhaps the only thing more miraculous than its unlikely longevity is the fact that the animated series maintained its impressive quality all the way through.

It follows teenage heroes and young sidekicks as they form a superhero team to dispel justice and fight global threats while dealing with their own adolescent issues as well. Thriving with exceptional voice acting, delightful animation, and an impressive maturity that balances thematic lessons with family-friendly entertainment, Young Justice is a wonderfully fresh and lively example of PG-rated superhero television animation still thriving in the modern day.

8 'Legion' (2017-2019)

Created by Noah Hawley

Something of a spin-off of the X-Men stories, Legion follows the intense, cerebral journey of David Haller (Dan Stevens), the mutant son of Charles Xavier who is diagnosed with schizophrenia at an early age. He spends most of his life in psychiatric facilities until an inexplicable encounter with fellow patient Syd Barrett (Rachel Keller) opens his mind to the possibility that his psychological ailments and difficulties may be the result of something far greater than his mental illness.

Its unique premise and its TV-MA rating imbues the series with a license to tackle interesting themes in refreshing ways, a license it relishes with bold storytelling, a daring escape from genre conventions, and some of the most wondrous and bizarre visuals the small screen has ever seen. The focus on mental health is brilliantly executed, making Legion one of the most intriguing and intimate adaptations of any superhero story that the visual medium has presented.

7 'Peacemaker' (2022-)

Created by James Gunn

From his work in the MCU to his revival of The Suicide Squad, and even before he was attached to such huge franchises and was exploring superhero cinema with films like Super, James Gunn has always flaunted an offbeat effervescence in his handling of the genre. There is perhaps no greater marriage of his style and superhero storytelling as Peacemaker, with Season 1 following the titular antihero as he joins a mysterious black ops unit to eliminate parasitic creatures that are taking over humans.

The series works thanks to the brilliance of John Cena, who thrives at handling its comedic overtones but also excels at delivering the underlying and nuanced drama that makes his character so intriguing. Couple such a great leading man with copious amounts of bloodshed and a wonderfully unique approach to superhero television, and Peacemaker is easy to regard as one of the most vibrantly entertaining TV shows currently running.

6 'X-Men: The Animated Series' (1992-1997)

Created by Mark Edward Edens, Sidney Iwanter, and Eric Lewald

One of the defining animated series of the 1990s, X-Men: The Animated Series is something of a crowning glory in Marvel’s wheelhouse of family-friendly television entertainment. Over the course of its five seasons, the show follows the exploits of the X-Men who, led by Charles Xavier (Cedric Smith), use their powers to stand against evil and power-hungry governments while also opposing the mutant extremist Magneto (David Hemblen) and his band of followers.

Arguably the most impressive aspect of the series is how it manages to take the more high-minded themes of its source material and incorporate them while still appealing to children as fun and exciting action entertainment. While some hold the view that its fifth and final season saw things end on a low note, X-Men: The Animated Series remains a proud and prosperous triumph of superhero animation.

5 'Watchmen' (2021)

Created by Damon Lindelof

Alan Moore's famous graphic novel remains a universally adored pinnacle of superhero storytelling, one defined by its ambition, uncompromising dare, and thought-provoking and imaginative story that transpires in an alternate 1980s. A miniseries which runs as a legacy sequel, 2021's Watchmen takes place 34 years after the events of the comics, in a 2019 where vigilantes have been outlawed and the police now wear masks to conceal their identity. It follows officer Angela Abar (Regina King) as she strives to bring down a group of racist extremists.

It's inflammatory and provocative, hitting hard at its confronting themes with scorching results while still presenting an engaging story that builds upon the graphic novel with respect and bold self-belief. One of many series to have been review bombed upon release, Watchmen is gradually overcoming its polarizing initial reception and will be remembered as a glorious gem of superhero television for years to come.

4 'The Boys' (2019-)

Developed by Eric Kripke

As superhero stories have occupied mainstream consciousness for well over a decade now, starting series and films are being forced to explore the genre in new ways that defy narrative formula and blockbuster tradition. The Boys is perhaps the best and most daring example of this. Set in a world where superheroes are real, commercialized, and universally idolized by the public, it follows a small group of vigilantes who seek to expose the true nature of the “supes” and dispel some graphically bloody justice in the process.

Shock value may be the series’ leading commodity, but its satirical lens on modern American society, extremist political groups, and even Hollywood and entertainment itself is as skewering as it is hilarious. With its brilliant cast, timely punch, and wonderfully crude, imaginative zest, The Boys prides itself on being a superhero series like no other.

3 'Daredevil' (2015-2018)

Created by Drew Goddard

With the MCU at the peak of its powers, Netflix quite brilliantly undercut the cinematic odyssey with a gritty and contained Marvel universe of its own. The ignition spark of the idea, and the best series of the ensemble, was Daredevil. The series follows blind lawyer Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) as he defends innocent and exploited people in the courthouse while fighting crime as the masked vigilante Daredevil.

Countering many of the eye-popping superhero stories that are currently at large, the series runs with a dark and grimy aesthetic that brings a grounded urgency to the story. Its characters, while still lovable and moral, reflect this mature pivot as well. However, the series will always be best remembered for its awe-inspiring fight sequences, which use long tracking shots and bruising choreography to depict some of the best superhero brawls of all time.

2 'Invincible' (2021-)

Created by Robert Kirkman

Animated superhero series have been an enduring and defining backbone of the genre’s success on the small screen for decades. While many of these shows, like most cartoons, have been directed towards children, there have been some that deal with subject matter and content that make them exclusively adults only. Invincible is one of the best and most brutal of these series, following the teenage son of the world’s most powerful superhero who begins learning of his own abilities while discovering his father may not be the savior he poses as.

Its focus on its characters and their nuances and philosophies is truly Invincible's greatest strength, even as its intense animated violence is perhaps what it is best known for. Further bolstered by an enticing story of morality and power and a sublime ensemble cast of voice actors which is spearheaded by Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, and Sandra Oh, Invincible is emblematic of superhero drama at its thoughtful and engaging best.

Invincible Release Date March 25, 2021 Creator Robert Kirkman Cast Steven Yeun , J.K. Simmons Seasons 2 Main Genre Superhero

Watch on Amazon Prime

1 'Batman: The Animated Series' (1992-1995)

Created by Erik Radomski and Bruce Timm

It may pre-date both the golden era of television and the superhero cinematic craze, but there is no doubt that the genre’s exploits on television peaked with the masterful 90s series Batman: The Animated Series. Heralded as an ageless and pioneering achievement in the medium, it continues to be held in high regard courtesy of its writing, visual style, its modernization of the Batman story, and the divine vocal work of Kevin Conroy as Batman and Mark Hamill as the Joker.

Running through the early to mid 90s, the series beautifully balances kid-friendly fun and intrigue with more mature plot elements and character work as it follows the caped crusader, along with his sidekick Robin (Loren Lester), in his efforts to keep Gotham City safe. It remains the single greatest superhero television series of all time, and ranks highly among the best screen adaptations of any format the popular genre has ever seen as well.

