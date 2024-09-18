It is an undeniable fact that superhero movies have dominated entertainment throughout the early part of the 2000s, creating awe-inspiring spectacles of enormous stakes that have re-defined what box office success can look like. While the superhero genre stands as the definition of cinematic action today, the earliest idea of such explosive and exciting blockbusters dates back to the spy movies of the 1960s, with the likes of the James Bond films as triumphant as they are pioneering for the genre.

It stands to reason that the handful of times superhero spectacle and espionage intrigue have intersected have led to viewing experiences that are as unique as they are enticing. While some of these pictures have worked better than others, all of them have tied together the strengths of intricate spy thrills and outrageous superhero action to engrossing effect.

9 'Push' (2009)

Directed by Paul McGuigan

Many would expect Chris Evans’ superhero antics to be regarded as a superhero-spy crossover, but perhaps not quite in this regard. Push follows two young Americans with psychic powers as they race to find a young escapee with advanced abilities. In their pursuit, the duo find themselves clashing with the Division, a shady government organization that experiments on those with superhuman abilities to try to turn them into super-soldiers.

There is an arresting visual display that makes Push an enrapturing viewing, even with its overly convoluted and frenetic story that is sometimes unwieldy. While it doesn’t utilize the antagonistic spy villainy of the Division to the fullest, one thing the film does do well is feature many different classes of psychics, all of which have an impact on the story. While its critics are well-earned, Push is consistently ambitious as a globe-trotting spy thriller with superheroes as the major characters.

Push Release Date February 4, 2009 Cast Colin Ford , Joel Gretsch , Djimon Hounsou Dakota Fanning , Robert Tsonos , Brandon Rhea Runtime 111

Rent on Apple

8 'Condorman' (1981)

Directed by Charles Jarrott

Close

Despite being released to widespread critical derision and becoming a damning box office flop for Disney, Condorman has endured as a cult classic for its ridiculousness as much as anything else. It focuses on a comic book writer whose demands for authenticity in his stories see him create his own superhero suit and become Condorman. His effectiveness as a superhero sees him work for the CIA as a courier tasked with helping a KGB operative defect.

Its abundance of low-budget, rudimentary quirks – which were blasted as catastrophic flaws by critics – have been embraced in earnest by waves of admirers who take tremendous joy in celebrating the film in all its glory. Its meshing of espionage intrigue and superhero fantasy is far from perfect, but, in broad strokes, its narrative is one of wondrous charm that, imbued with some vibrant imagery, makes Condorman an easily enjoyed superhero romp.

Rent on Amazon

7 'The Return of Captain Invincible' (1983)

Directed by Phillippe Mora