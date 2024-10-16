The small-screen superhero genre has steadily grown in popularity over the years, and the TV shows within continue to welcome more fans to the world of heroes and villains. While some have upcoming seasons to add to their growing episode count, others, unfortunately, don't take off as well as initially hoped, which can see fan favorites or underrated gems swept under the rug too soon.

A TV show doesn't have to be terrible to get axed before it can reach its full potential. If not enough people support it or it doesn't reach enough viewers in time to keep it on air, then this could see series like Iron Fist and Cloak and Dagger canceled after just two seasons. However, even those with a dedicated following can fall victim to cancelation, and beloved classics like the dark-toned Daredevil and lighthearted comedic relief Legends of Tomorrow also saw their time come despite a solid fandom backing them. These are just four shows that deserved more time than they got in their original run. While Daredevil will return in March 2025 with the highly anticipated release of Daredevil: Born Again, it would be exciting to see some of the others return in the years to come, no matter how unlikely that may be.

10 'Jupiter’s Legacy' (2021)

Developed by Steven S. DeKnight

Canceled after just one season, Jupiter's Legacy was axed before it had any chance to thrive. The show is based on the comic series of the same name and centers on the children of superhero parents who find it difficult to live up to their reputations.

Jupiter's Legacy was canceled due to a variety of reasons. Budget cuts, changes at Netflix, and a mixed reception from viewers meant the show had little backing at an unfortunate timing, and it suffered as a result. It meant the series didn't have a chance to improve, and had it been greenlit for another season, who knows where it could have ended up?

9 'Iron Fist' (2017-2018)

Created by Scott Buck

Iron Fist may not be the best superhero TV show ever made, but by the time the curtains closed on season two, fans wanted more, and they knew they were never going to get it. The show didn't get enough love from the get-go, paling in comparison to its red-deviled predecessor for its lack of action and convoluted slow-burn build.

That said, Iron Fist had so much potential. However, due to a lack of viewers, an under-utilized superpower, and an introductory season that failed to grip its audience as hoped, the show's popularity fluctuated until it was cut loose entirely. Despite a rocky reception, Iron Fist closed out its run on a cliffhanger that left many wanting another season. Its abrupt ending created many questions among fans that will sadly now go unanswered.

8 'Cloak and Dagger' (2018-2019)

Created by Joe Pokaski

Fans often talk about how the short-lived Cloak and Dagger deserved way better than it got when discussing its rather unexplored run. The Marvel Television series followed two teenagers, Tyrone (Cloak) and Tandy (Dagger), on the streets of New York as they formed an unlikely friendship.

Set within the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the series garnered a positive reception from viewers in its infancy. It had endless potential to really delve deep and explore more of the small screen streets of NYC. And with an 87% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, fans aren't the only ones who believe Cloak and Dagger should have continued its run for a little while longer.

7 'Constantine' (2014)

Developed by Daniel Cerone, David S. Goyer

The supernatural is a concept scarcely explored within the superhero genre. But that said, the DCTV series didn't shy away from including it in some of their most popular shows. For The CWs Arrowverse, it was a topic dabbled with often in the later series' and it became a welcome addition to storylines. John Constantine (Matt Ryan) had viewers immediately intrigued, and it was evident his character would be a fitting addition the more he continued to appear. It's just a shame his standalone series didn't get the backing it needed at the time.

Constantine premiered in 2014, just after the beginning of Arrow's third season and just as The Flash was welcomed into the newly expanding Arrowverse. It followed its titular character on his supernatural adventures. But the series didn't take off as much as everyone had hoped, which remains infuriating to this day for those who loved it because Constantine ended on a cliffhanger that, like Iron Fist, will forever go untold.

6 'Agent Carter' (2015-2016)

Created by Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely

Agent Carter hit ABC in January 2015 to fill the gap between Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s midseason break and give fans a look into the life of one of Marvel's most underappreciated supporting characters. The bond between Chris Evans' Captain America and Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter has been known since the release of Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011, but little has always been known about the agent during her life without Steve.

That was until four years later, when the production of a standalone series prompted the exploration of her character in a more in-depth fashion, and fans were excited to see it. For what it was, it did incredibly well, with critics praising its focus on Peggy's humanity, its writing, and its storytelling qualities. Sadly, Agent Carter was canceled after low viewership following its second season. Despite arguments to save it, viewers, showrunners, the cast, and crew bid farewell to the series too soon, with multiple plot points frustratingly left unanswered.

5 'Swamp Thing' (2019)

Developed by Gary Dauberman, Mark Verheiden

Swamp Thing is based on the titular DC Comics character and brought with it a side of the DC Universe fans were excitedly awaiting to see. This sci-fi horror series consisted of ten episodes before its quick and untimely cancelation not long after its release.

Thirteen episodes were set for release until an unconfirmed mixture of causes was thought to have brought about its end, dropping that number to ten. Explanations ranged from budget shortfalls to creative differences and the cancelation came as a shock to the cast and crew working on the show, as well as to the viewers who could see the series doing well upon first impressions.

4 'The Flash' (1990-1991)

Developed by Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo