With DC and Marvel television shows coming out of the woodwork all of the time, it might be difficult to keep track of all of the live-action superhero content. This is especially the case for some long-forgotten shows from the ‘70s and ‘90s. Even series created in the 2000s and 2010s aren’t as popular and therefore pushed to the wayside and into the category of “forgotten shows.”

However, just because these series have slipped the minds of even the most hardcore superhero fans, it doesn’t mean they should be overlooked. From getting struck by lightning to gaining superhuman speed, John Wesley Shipp in The Flash as the title character is a must-see, and the band of misfit superheroes who are just trying to find their place in time in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is one of the funniest shows in the genre. These live-action superhero television shows might be oldies and forgotten, but they are definitely some goodies (well, most of them)!

10 ‘Constantine’ (2014)

Created by: Daniel Cerone and David S. Goyer

Close

Constantine follows the story of the title character, played by Matt Ryan, as he goes from a typical con man to a supernatural detective, demon hunter, and master of the occult. His main goal is to save innocent people from supernatural threats due to the “Rising Darkness.” Of course, his attitude gives off more anti-hero vibes, as he is very reluctant to actually be a detective and save the world, namely because he has already sold his soul and doesn’t really have any reason to help out.

Alongside the comic book-accurate portrayal of John Constantine, the show was praised for its special effects, dark and creepy atmosphere, and fast-paced action sequences. Sadly, it wasn’t enough to land a second season. The show was canceled due to new up-and-coming pilots on NBC, all vying for a coveted time slot. Since it only lasted one season, it isn’t too surprising that Constantine is one of those forgotten shows. Thankfully, Ryan was able to reprise his role in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow for those fans who didn’t forget about his witty and uncouth portrayal of the warlock.

9 ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ (1977)

Created by: Alvin Boretz

Close

The first live-action superhero show to showcase Peter Parker and Spider-Man (Nicholas Hammond), The Amazing Spider-Man is sadly one of those shows people have forgotten aired on CBS in the late 1970s. Going from Parker’s origin story of getting bit by a radioactive spider to gaining superpowers and defending New York from criminals, the series has everything a Spider-Man fan wants in their Friendly Neighborhood hero – action, college-boy antics, and a spidey suit in all of its ‘70s glory.

While the series garnered a lot of viewers and was one of the top shows on CBS, the network began to think of itself as a superhero network. They didn’t want that; it was too one-dimensional, and CBS wanted to expand its content to other genres. Due to this thought process, The Amazing Spider-Man was canceled after 13 episodes. There were rumors that Hammond’s Spider-Man would get a TV movie revival, teaming up with The Incredible Hulk cast and wearing a black suit! Unfortunately, it never happened.

8 ‘Inhumans’ (2017)

Developed by: Scott Buck

Image via Disney-ABC Television

With such a good premise, coming off Agents of S.H.I.L.D’s introduction to the Inhuman race, Inhumans did a lot within its sole season, and sadly, none of it was good, and virtually everything was forgotten by fans of the MCU. Unfortunate, too, considering how good of a reception Inhumans received when they originally showed up in the MCU. The show follows the Inhuman Royal Family as they are forced to flee to Hawaii after a military coup. There, they plan to save the world using their interesting gifts, such as Black Bolt’s (Anson Mount) ability to create epic destruction with nothing more than a whisper and Karnak’s (Ken Leung) ability to see the fault in literally everything, making him a pretty cynical character because nothing is ever good enough. He's one of the most annoying and worst characters in Marvel television.

The show is considered one of the worst in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; with boring writing and low-budget-looking set designs, Christian Holub of Entertainment Weekly even said, “[Inhumans] will probably be forgotten in the greater MCU.” While Black Bolt was seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it will most likely be a little while until any Inhuman heroes are seen on either the silver or small screen.