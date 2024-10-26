A superhero film's villain can make or break an audience's perception. After all, the antagonist is just as, if not more important, than the protagonist. Without a good obstacle for the hero to face that not only challenges them but parallels them in a way that enhances the story, a movie's quality can suffer tremendously. A villain's performance is also just as important, putting pressure on an actor to do a good job. Villains are even more crucial for superhero movies, where so much of the plot is driven by someone's dastardly action. Sadly, it's also a genre where baddies don't always get great material.

Sometimes, a bad villain can come from writing, acting performance, or a lack of thematic importance. Regardless of the reasoning, bad superhero film villains are emphasized a lot when coming to critical reviews and audience thoughts. The last five years have been noted as one of the bumpier ones for comic book cinema, meaning there are a few villains that have suffered in the process. These are the worst villains of the past five years, ranked by how bad their characterizations are and how much their presence affects the film overall.

10 Vivienne Nimue (Milla Jovovich)

'Hellboy' (2019)

By the end of 2019, many still hadn't realized that Hellboy had come out, and no one could blame them. The film's marketing utterly failed, and the finished product isn't much better, especially regarding the villain, Vivienne Nimue (Milla Jovovich). Known also as Nimue the Blood Queen, this character is resurrected and out to get revenge on a past enemy.

Even the most die-hard Hellboy fans will admit what a mess the film is and how poor of a villain Nimue is. It's as if the movie doesn't know much about this character due to how much they strayed from the source material. Unfortunately, Milla Jovovich's performance is pretty wooden, as well. Jovovich is such an interesting actress in the right role — she single-handedly kept the Resident Evil franchise afloat for years — but she seems pretty disinterested here. And considering the script's quality, who can blame her?

9 Kro (Bill Skarsgård)

'Eternals' (2021)

Any Marvel Cinematic Universe fan can say that Eternals was a disappointment not just at the box office but in its writing as well, especially with the villain, Kro (Bill Skarsgård). He is easily one of the most forgettable villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it's a shame because the potential was there. After all, Eternals has a cool concept and is one of the best-directed MCU movies, thanks to Chloé Zhao. Unfortunately, good directing couldn't save Kro from being a disappointment.

An even bigger disappointment comes with the casting of Bill Skarsgård, a phenomenal actor, one of his generation's most talented actors buried under CGI and wasted in a nothing role. It's a shame that the Skarsgård received such a half-baked villain. It's confusing because Kro could have been saved for a potential sequel, considering the film's plot is already crowded — indeed, Ikaris (Richard Madden) would've been a great villain on his own.

8 Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale)

'Thor: Love and Thunder' (2022)

What is tragic about Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) is that he, while being a bad villain, is still the best part about Thor: Love and Thunder. The quality of Gorr has absolutely nothing to do with the actor; after all, this is Oscar-winner Christian Bale we're talking about, and he gives one of the best performances in Marvel's Phase Four years — as if he could do any less.

Unfortunately for Bale and his fans, Gorr is heavily underused in the film and poorly utilized. There's a lot of talk of him supposedly killing the gods, but it's never truly shown in a way that makes the audience fear him or worry about Thor (Chris Hemsworth). It's as if most of his scenes were cut from the film, as he is barely in it. Gorr's plan of kidnapping the children of Asgard makes little sense compared to other things he could do to achieve his goal, as well. With how popular the villain is in the books and how talented Bale is, the MCU's take on the God Butcher is a massive disappointment, just like Thor: Love and Thunder.

7 Hespera, Kalypso, and Anthea (Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler)

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' (2023)