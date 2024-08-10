Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Big Picture Comic book movies frequently bring back dead characters, diminishing the impact of their sacrifices.

Resurrecting characters from alternate timelines or multiverses makes the MCU even more convoluted.

Letting deceased superheroes return in comic book movies limits creative potential and credibility in the genre.

The last time we saw Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, he had shuffled off this mortal coil in 2017’s Logan. Dead. El finite. Worm food. Deceased. And yet he’s back, as good as ever, in Deadpool & Wolverine. Yes, I’m aware he’s from a different timeline, and that Logan’s Logan is still very, very dead. Exhumed, but dead. No one is complaining, of course, and there's an undeniable giddiness at seeing Jackman's Wolverine back in action. Yet despite the talk of Logan 2.0 not impinging on the original Logan's impactful death... sorry, but it's impinging. And he’s not alone. Thanks to the multiverse, time travel shenanigans, and more, superheroes don’t need to stay dead. Still, if there’s one thing that comic book movies can do, and arguably should, that comic books have failed to do time and time again, it’s ditch the trope and keep some dead superheroes dead.

Comic Books Have Resurrected Superheroes Several Times

The idea that a comic book character, be it a superhero, supervillain, or even a loved one, who has died will eventually come back is a well-established trope, a joke in many ways. Barry Allen, the Flash, sacrificed his life to stop the Anti-Monitor from destroying the Earth in the iconic DC comic book series Crisis on Infinite Earths, only to return 23 years later, never having actually died but stuck in the Speed Force. Jason Todd — Batman's second Robin — was famously killed off by a fan vote (by a margin of only 72 votes out of 10,614) in DC's Death in the Family arc, only to return as antihero Red Hood in 2005. Marvel is guilty too, perhaps most famously with the death of Spider-Man in December 2012, with Peter Parker switching bodies with Doctor Octopus (don't ask) but was unable to switch back before Doc Ock died of cancer. Only, it would be revealed shortly after that he did get back, prompting a battle of the psyches over who would control Parker's body (seriously, don't ask).

Not only has the trope been utilized in the comic book movie, it's been used just as frequently. Loki (Tom Hiddleston), whose selflessness stands as one of the MCU's most dramatic redemptions, was killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War, but was granted a second life just in time for his own series on Disney+. Vision (Paul Bettany), who died in the same movie, came back in WandaVision, first as a construct of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), and then as White Vision, slowly but surely. Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), whose death united the Avengers, was resurrected for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Groot 2.0 (Vin Diesel) is still Groot 1.0, for all intents and purposes, and thanks to the wonder of time travel yet again, past-tense Gamora (Zoe Saldana) is still Gamora, and thanks to his Justice League mates, Superman (Henry Cavill) wakes up in time to fight Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) in Justice League.

Brining Back Superheroes Undercuts The Meaning of Their Death

By sticking to the finality of death as something that can easily be sidestepped, comic-book movies have opened the door to a number of problems. For starters, bringing back characters who died selflessly lessens the impact made by their sacrifice. Take Gamora who, knowingly sacrificing her own safety to stop the torture of her sister, Nebula (Karen Gillan), selflessly begged Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) to kill her before Thanos could take her away, and fought to the very end to prevent Thanos from getting the Soul Stone. Bringing her past self in as the "new" Gamora has essentially nullified whatever impact her sacrifice had in the first place, including giving Star-Lord a chance to pursue the same person whose loss left him so devastated.

Additionally, resurrecting MCU characters as themselves, only from different multiverses or timelines, further complicates what is an already convoluted franchise to begin with. Loki is the same Loki we all know and love to hate, but a different Loki from the one who died, and Gamora is the same Gamora personality-wise, but she's not the one who heroically sacrificed herself. And theirs are probably the easiest to explain. Vision died, but was reanimated by S.H.I.E.L.D. in a pristine new white body, but after Vision's memories were restored to White Vision by Wanda, he's the same Vision. Or is he? Even he doesn't know, questioning if he's exactly the same, or something new, or who the heck knows.

Then there are resurrections that push the boundaries of credibility altogether, which DC seems to excel at. With apologies to Monty Python, "Superman's not dead, he's resting, pining for the fjords" would more or less sum up his rebirth in Justice League. The most egregious example, though, has to be Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) in Wonder Woman 1984. Having heroically sacrificed himself in the first movie, he's brought back to life in the modern day thanks to the Dreamstone and Wonder Woman's (Gal Gadot) yearning to see him again. It's him, but it's not him, as he's just overtaken another man's body, but that doesn't matter. WW has Steve back, and they're gonna do the diddly, dammit, even if it's another guy and the concept is creepy as all hell. By adhering to these plot devices, the genre does itself no favors in gaining credibility. The Academy Awards have certainly been guilty of snubbing the comic-book genre, but by the same token, by refusing to move past tropes like the perpetual raising of the dead, why wouldn't they?

Let the Dead Stay Dead in Comic Book Movies

Doubling back to Steve Trevor, his return in Wonder Woman 1984 was problematic not just because of the concept, but because the character himself had no reason to reappear. It had literally been decades since his passing, and it deprived another actor of the opportunity to be brought in as a new love in Diana's life. This brings us to the biggest piece of recent MCU news: the return of Robert Downey, Jr.. Tony Stark's death at the end of Avengers: Endgame was the ultimate, perfectly executed sacrifice that capped off a near-perfect run of interconnected films. RDJ coming back into the fold, regardless of how one feels about it, lessens that impact.

Yes, Doctor Doom is a different character altogether, and there is no doubt that RDJ will knock it out of the park. But it can't help but feel like a set-up for the same thing that's already been an issue for the MCU. There is absolutely no way that the fact both Stark and Doom look identical is not going to play into things somehow, and if Doom is a Stark variant, which makes the most sense, he's a replacement for the deceased Stark. Like Loki, and Gamora, a different/same Stark. Worse, it's taking the one guy who is arguably the only guy who should stay dead in the MCU and letting him run with the ball again, making Marvel look like they'd rather rely on the old guard than on bringing in new talent that can bring new characters like Doctor Doom to life, even if it means not letting their dead stay dead. Creative potential dies when a character doesn't, and the genre deserves better. But it's still pretty f**king awesome to see Wolverine again.

