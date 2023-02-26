In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s no shortage of superheroes who are always ready to jump on a grenade — sometimes literally — in the name of duty. While we admire their selflessness, we also wonder at what point they get to take a break. As we praise our favorite heroes for putting themselves in harm’s way time and time again, it’s worth thinking about if we even want them to be happy. In the recently released Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, we see Scott’s (Paul Rudd) family mock him for embracing a stable life and, god forbid, enjoying himself.

Years ago in Avengers: Endgame, there was a similar sentiment when Captain America (Chris Evans) chose to stay back in time and live his life the way he wanted, and fans were up in arms about the gall of a superhero choosing to do something for himself. While we watch them constantly battle to save the world and then be shamed for attempting to settle down, it’s unclear when this call to action ends. Is a hero’s journey not over until they’re dead?

Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man Tries to Lead a Normal Life in 'Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania'

Image via Marvel Studios

At the beginning of Quantumania, Scott Lang is enjoying his life as a civilian after having recently helped save the world from certain extinction. He spends his days hanging at the coffee shop, going to book readings for his recently published novel, and supporting his girlfriend, Hope (Evangeline Lilly), in her humanitarian endeavors. A reformed prisoner turned superhero, Scott is evidently now happy to lead a normal life while he has the chance. However, his family doesn’t seem to think he’s earned this right.

Cassie Wants Scott to Help in the Fight Against Kang the Conqueror

Image via Marvel Studios

Scott’s teenage daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton), now a passionate activist, shames him for relaxing while there are still so many people displaced by the Blip (does bringing your girlfriend lunch while she kicks ass at Pym Technologies not count for anything?) Along with Cassie, Hank (Michael Douglas), Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Hope mock Scott’s book and chide him for settling down, all while Hank and Hope teach Cassie how to mess around with the Quantum Realm — and we all saw how that turned out.

While most of us would say that pulling off a Time Heist and penning a best-selling book are feats worthy of at least mild praise, Scott’s family is not having it. Adding insult to injury, once the group gets sucked into the Quantum Realm, Cassie chides her dad for not aiding the rebels in their fight against Kang the Conquerer (Jonathan Majors), while Scott is just out here drinking mysterious goo and trying to keep his kid alive. While the rebels’ fight is a noble one and Cassie isn’t wrong for wanting to help, getting annoyed with her dad for prioritizing her safety is colossally unfair.

Fans Were Unhappy With Captain America’s Choice in 'Avengers: Endgame'

If we think Scott’s treatment in Quantumania is unjustified, then we have to remember how many of us reacted to Steve Rogers’ choice at the end of Avengers: Endgame. In the vein of shaming heroes for acting in their own interest, many fans were furious with Cap for going back in time to put back the Infinity Stones and then spending his life in the past with his great love, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). This decision left lots of people feeling that Steve had abandoned his fellow Avengers — particularly his best friend Bucky (Sebastian Stan) — and that he was being selfish by going back to live the life he always wanted.

As a brief reminder, after accepting an isolating existence in the modern world at the end of Captain America: The First Avenger, Steve swallowed his grief and regret and went on to help defeat numerous villains and literally save the world. Similarly to Scott in Quantumania, Steve has put his life on the line multiple times for the greater good and is ready for a break.

Hawkeye & Iron Man Had a Call to Action in 'Civil War' & 'Endgame'

Now, I know what you’re thinking: putting yourself in danger to save others is the superhero gig — and it’s partly true. There are many heroes in the MCU who have had to leave a peaceful life because of a call to action. Clint Barton a.k.a Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) came out of retirement during Captain America: Civil War, risking a stable life with his family because Steve asked him for help. A few films later in Endgame, Tony Stark a.k.a Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) leaves a similar situation because Scott and the others need his help with the Time Heist. If a superhero sees a person in trouble, they have a responsibility to help them if they can. But what about when the fight is over? What about when there is no crisis?

After Fighting Thanos, Ant-Man and Captain America Deserve a Break

Image via Marvel Studios

In Quantumania, Scott has just finished the fight against Thanos (Josh Brolin), and he has no reason to be anticipating a multiversal threat until he gets pulled into the Quantum Realm. He also already has his Ant-Man suit on him when this happens, so we can see that while he’s been allowing himself to have some fun, he was always prepared to be a hero if he needed to be.

Similarly in Endgame, Steve has just finished fighting the earth’s biggest threat to date and has no reason to believe that the planet is in any imminent danger. Furthermore, he knows that there is a whole team of Avengers left to handle any future problems, and he’s just watched two of his close friends sacrifice their lives to defeat Thanos. If there’s ever a time to take an extended leave from work, this is it. He even stops by to visit his friends one more time and bequeaths his iconic shield to Sam (Anthony Mackie), showing that he really didn’t abandon anybody — not his friends, and not the world.

At the end of the day, we have to admit that we like to see our favorite superheroes in peril. Stories need conflict, and the otherworldly action sequences in Quantumania are inarguably more exhilarating than watching Paul Rudd order a mocha. However, when we, along with the characters who know them, shame heroes for prioritizing themselves and being happy in between catastrophes, it seems like a hero’s story is only worth telling when they’re in peril. After spending so much time on high alert trying to save everybody else, maybe a superhero has earned the right to sit back for a moment and appreciate life in the world they’ve saved.

