The Boys has consistently proven to be the subversive take on superhero storytelling that audiences have yearned for, as it subverts expectations by challenging traditional notions of heroism. Although it’s a show that features no shortage of cruel and unusual characters, Antony Starr’s performance as Homelander may be the biggest stand out of the first four seasons. Homelander is a psychiatric villain who seems to enjoy torturing his enemies and bullying his underlings, making it rather shocking that he managed to sink to new lows with each subsequent episode.

There have only been a few brave characters in The Boys who have been brave enough to stand up to Homelander, as Hughie (Jack Quaid), Butcher (Karl Urban) and even Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) have tried and failed. That doesn’t mean that Homelander doesn’t have a weakness, as it's possible that a character from another franchise could feasibly take him out. Here are ten superheroes stronger than Homelander on The Boys.

10 Superman

Played by Christopher Reeve

In more ways than one, Starr’s performance in The Boys is modeled off of Christopher Reeves’ performance as Clark Kent in the original Superman film from 1978. Both characters are gifted with laser vision, flying abilities, and extreme durability; however, Superman chooses to use his powers for good, and only breaks down into violence when it is completely unavoidable.

While it's a franchise that has been rebooted several times, Superman is best associated with Reeve because he captured the ethical standards that made the character so heroic, and only chooses to fight if he knows that it's for the betterment of his community. A smart, savvy hero who is willing to outsmart his villains instead of bullying them, Superman would be able to draw out Homelander’s ego and easily take him down should the two superheroes ever find themselves in a position to duke it out.

9 Nebula

Played by Karen Gillan

There may not be another character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has suffered as much as Karen Gillan’s Nebula, as her life ever since first being introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy has been one tragedy after another. After being tortured and abused by her father, Thanos (Josh Brolin), when she was a child, Nebula became locked in a stark competition with her adopted sister Gamora (Zoe Saldaña). She then had to witness all of her friends getting sacrificed in the aftermath of “the snap” in Avengers: Infinity War.

Nebula has the emotional and intellectual maturity that Homelander lacks, which has made her the most valuable member of the Guardians team. While both characters have lasting trauma as a result of their horrific experiences growing up, Nebula has learned to overcome her past and accept it as a part of herself, whereas Homelander is still trying to wrestle with what happened to him.

8 Mr. Incredible

Voiced by Craig T. Nelson

The Incredibles may be a PG rated film intended for younger viewers, but that doesn’t mean that its characters aren’t some of the strongest original superheroes ever. One of the reasons that it is so funny to see Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson), forced to do office work in a boring environment because he has already proven himself to be a hero with great abilities, including strength, durability, and intelligence.

Mr. Incredible has faced off with villains more dangerous than Homelander, and at the end of the day, he has something to fight for. Homelander is ultimately just trying to amuse himself by picking on those that are weaker than he is, but Mr. Incredible puts in the hard work to ensure that he can return home safely to his family and give them the life he knows that they deserve.

7 Omni-Man

Voiced by J.K. Simmons

Invincible is another dark superhero show aimed at fans of The Boys, as they both consider what would happen if an idealized group of superheroes beloved by the public were actually psychopathic murderers. Homelander is certainly psychotic, but Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) is a literal alien from another planet who can easily topple humanity.

Omni-Man has killed many superheroes, and is still coming to grips with his own strength. While Homelander has accepted the fact that he needs to do terrible things in order to survive, Omni-Man is perhaps even more dangerous because he still considers himself to be the “hero,” and sees his horrific action as being justified. The best villains are often heroes in their own minds, and Omni-Man’s belligerent sense of duty may overwhelm Homelander’s casual cruelty if they ever had to face off with one another.

6 The Hulk

Played by Mark Ruffalo

Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) is easily one of the strongest characters in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, and The Avengers revealed just how powerful the Hulk could be when his anger was unleashed. The Asgardian God Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his army of Chitauri were no match for the Hulk, who also managed to take down Thor (Chris Hemsworth) when the two squared off in Thor: Ragnarök.

The Hulk is more relentless than Homelander, as he is not trying to prove anything to anyone, and seems to have little care for his own image. Considering that Banner only got smarter when the “Professor Hulk” persona was created in Avengers: Endgame, it's safe to say that he'd be able to outsmart Homelander if they ever found themselves on opposite sides of what would certainly be a very brutal and quite exciting battle.

5 Captain Marvel

Played by Brie Larson

Captain Marvel may be a more divisive film among fans of the MCU, but Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers is one of the most powerful figures in any superhero adaptation. Not only does Danvers share Homelander’s powers of strength, flight, and durability, but she has advanced military training from her experiences on Earth.

Danvers already managed to save the Avengers from Thanos’ army of goons in Avengers: Endgame, so it's safe to say that she could take down a more pesky villain like Homelander. Homelander has often proven to be uncomfortable around powerful women who don’t adhere to traditional gender conventions, and Danvers may be able to turn his sexist beliefs against him should they ever have to face off in the field of battle. Danvers may be one of the few superheroes capable of giving Homelander a taste of his own medicine.

4 X-23

Played by Dafne Keen

Logan served as a touching farewell to both Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, but the real standout of the excellent X-Men legacy sequel was Dafne Keen as Laura, the young mutant also known as “X-23.” Laura has all of Wolverine’s powers, but understands compassion and humility in a way that he never did. Homelander’s biggest weakness is that he never had a mentor who could teach him how to use his powers appropriately, but Laura learned from two of the most powerful mutants to ever live.

Laura has proven to be willing to overcome incredible odds, as she helped Logan save the universe once more when they teamed up in Deadpool & Wolverine. Comparatively, Homelander often fumbles any opportunities he has to truly defeat his enemies, as both Hughie and Butcher have somehow managed to survive the first four seasons of The Boys.

3 Deadpool

Played by Ryan Reynolds

Deadpool broke all the rules of superhero movies because the titular character literally can’t die. Although Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) suffers no shortage of torture, abuse, and violence over the course of his subversive, R-rated trilogy of great films, he always manages to emerge from the darkness with a snarky one-liner.

Deadpool’s clever sense of humor may be enough to overwhelm Homelander, who would be shocked to find a superhero who shares his nasty sense of humor. Both are willing to fight dirty, but only Deadpool is able to laugh off his defeats and keep moving forward; Homelander may be too moody and emotional to handle the constant string of insults and references that the “Merc With A Mouth” would be throwing at him should they ever find themselves having to fight against one another on the field of battle.

2 Buffy Summers

Played by Sarah Michelle Gellar

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is in many ways the forebearer to what The Boys would become, as Joss Whedon’s epic fantasy series redefined what heroism could look like on screen. Thanks to a truly all-time great performance from Sarah Michelle Gellar, Buffy became a hero capable of stopping the apocalypse on more than one occasion. Over the course of the show’s excellent seven seasons, Buffy has managed to take down an army of vampires, stop a government conspiracy, cheat death twice, and even escape from a surrealist nightmare reminiscent of Twin Peaks.

Buffy has already managed to defeat villains that are far more dangerous than Homelander, so it's safe to say that their fight would be fairly straightforward. While Buffy is an inspirational hero capable of rallying her friends to join her, Homelander doesn’t have anyone that would want to give him help.