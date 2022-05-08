Whoever said a hero is only as good as their villain must have been on to something. From world-conquering aliens to serial killing clowns, murderous masterminds, foul beasts of burden, and even to the likes of the Nazi high command and the U.S. government, superheroes have had no lack of iconic villains able to define the stories they feature in.

Often re-imagined to find relevance with changing times, societal demands, or just for the sake of a refreshing iteration on the figure, some bad guys are just too good to let go. The luckiest of heroes (or unluckiest depending on how you want to look at it) have numerous adversaries who fit into such a category and, as supervillain solo acts or as part of a team of terrors, have continuously developed over time to be mainstay figures of pop-culture and timeless legends of comic book history.

Captain America

Not too many superheroes can count Adolf Hitler as one of their villains, let alone say they punched the Führer in the face. While the feel-good comic panel is an immortal piece of Cap’s character, there have been many other great opponents he’s had to fight: some of them are also featured as major Avengers antagonists.

Captain America has faced all kinds of threats, great and small: the Red Skull, Arnim Zola, Baron Zemo, Flag-Smasher (or the Flag-Smashers in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), and Taskmaster can be included among Captain America’s enemies, as well as secret organizations like HYDRA and The Secret Empire. The Winter Soldier and Crossbones were also deadly foes that saw the Captain America comics enter a new, espionage-flavored era.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The heroes in a half-shell may be best remembered for their goofiness and love of pizza, but the turtles have a memorable line-up of foes to boot. While Krang and The Shredder may be the gang’s main adversaries as the leaders of the Foot Clan, there have been many other villains the turtles have faced.

Mutant henchmen BePop and Rocksteady have been suitably ridiculous; the mutated Dr. Baxter Stockman has long been a fan favorite, as has Rat King. The mutated duo of Tokka and Rahzar have appeared as formidable foes several times, too, while New York street gang the Purple Dragons have supplied joyous fodder in plenty of fight scenes.

Green Lantern

From Hal Jordan to Jessica Cruz, plenty of characters have donned the Green Lantern mantle, and all of them have had their hands full of powerful enemies to combat. One of DC’s oldest comic book heroes, the series has offered some of the franchise's most imaginative supervillains.

From the dastardly to the downright destructive, the Green Lantern Crops have battled various enemies with the likes of Sinestro, Hector Hammond, Star Sapphire, and Black Hand occupying comic book panels for decades. Parallax, Fatality, and Atrocitus have been more recent, impactful introductions to the Green Lantern stories as well.

Thor

A superhero derived from Norse mythology, Thor has battled gods and beasts of legend to uphold his reputation as one of the strongest Avengers. The brilliant realization of the likes of Loki, Hela, Skurge, and the fire demon Sutur in the MCU has elevated these characters to new levels off the back of their endearing personalities and their style.

With Christian Bale set to play Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder later this year, that list of great on-screen Thor villains could expand. Malekith may not have been what fans were hoping for in Thor: The Dark World, but his presence in the comic books is undeniably terrifying, while the likes of Amora the Enchantress, Mangog, the Midgard Serpent, and even Ulik have been formidable enemies of the God of Thunder.

Superman

Because Superman is usually portrayed as the paragon of virtue and the law, he isn't seen as all that exciting, so it’s a good thing his villains liven things up. Coming from planet Krypton but raised on Earth, the Man of Steel has faced alien and human adversaries throughout his many stories.

From imposing physical threats, such as General Zod and Doomsday, to enemies who would put his wits to the test like Lex Luthor and Brainiac, Kal-El has had to fight against it all. Often threats that require the intervention of the Justice League, Superman’s foes are among the mightiest in superhero stories and are some of the darkest thematically in DC's arsenal.

The Fantastic Four

A part of why comic book fans have been so eager to see the Fantastic Four enter the MCU is the array of spectacular villains it could see brought to the big screen. The most notable of them is Doctor Doom, widely regarded as Marvel’s best supervillain and one of the greatest antagonists in superhero history.

The list also includes, but isn't limited to, the world-devouring Galactus, Kang the Conqueror, and Annihilus. While Fantastic Four villains such as the Skrulls and the Kree have already appeared in the franchise, there's no shortage of villains fans will be holding out for when Marvel’s “first family” finally gets the MCU treatment in 2023.

X-Men

Another one of Marvel’s superhero groups, the X-Men, has faced off against some of the most exciting villains in comic book history. With a lens firmly focused on superhumans' civil rights and political consequences, some of the team’s most formidable foes have been oppressive threats like the Sentinels and even the American government.

That isn’t to say the X-Men haven’t stood their ground against some powerful opponents, though, with a number of their adversaries — such as Magneto and Apocalypse — threatening human extinction. Ultimately, one of the crowning glories of the X-Men is that regardless of if they’re fighting off the end of the world or simply fighting for their rights, the villains they face always impose themselves as a significant threat.

The Flash

With some of the most gimmicky supervillains, The Flash’s many rivals are among the most cheerfully ridiculous of any major superhero entity. With a rogues' gallery assembled into a supervillain squad literally called "The Rogues," these bad guys have a tongue-in-cheek quality, making them rather endearing.

With the likes of Captain Cold, Weather Wizard, the Trickster, Heatwave, and Gorilla Grodd, the ensemble of the Flash’s foes are both fun and phenomenal. The infamous Reverse-Flash is the speedster’s archenemy, with the vicious time-traveler proving himself to be the most deadly and dangerous of the Flash’s opponents.

Spider-Man

While the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is a great hero in his own right, his vast array of memorable villains has played a massive part in seeing him reach his iconic standing. From crime lords to symbiotic supervillains, Spidey’s nemeses are some of the best known in superhero comics.

With the sympathetic Doc Ock and Norman Osborn's Green Goblin among his most iconic foes, Spider-Man has often had his morals, and emotional strength challenged just as much as his abilities in a fight. Also, including Venom, Kingpin, Mysterio, Vulture, and many more, his collection of villains is almost the best in comic book history.

Batman

With the most extensive and well-known rogues’ galleries from all literature, the Caped Crusader has truly been blessed. With the Penguin, the Riddler, Two-Face, Poison Ivy, Bane, Scarecrow, and, of course, the Joker making up just some of his better-known enemies, Batman’s bad guys have been captivating presences while offering a dark reflection on different components of his personality.

One of the strengths of this line-up of villains is, much like Batman himself, they can all be effective in stories with dramatically different tones. The Joker, for instance, has been a delightfully camp criminal and a terrifying anarchist in two of his biggest on-screen depictions. This versatility will see the full range of notorious characters continue to shine in the limelight for years to come.

