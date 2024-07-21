The superhero genre is at the peak of its popularity, with franchises like Marvel and DC rushing to get out new content and capitalize on the craze. These brands have been around for a long time but only found success in the movies in the 2000s. Despite this, Marvel has built a cinematic empire through its connected universe. On the other hand, DC struggled to find their footing with the DCEU, but hopefully James Gunn can stick the landing with the DCU when Superman comes out in July 2025.

Even with studios pumping out multiple superhero movies every year, some of the most popular characters haven't had their chance to star in their own film. Some of these heroes might appear as a side player but haven't been the lead in the story. With a focus on only live-action movies, these iconic superheroes have not yet been showcased in a solo movie despite having the comic book credential for it.

10 Hawkgirl and Hawkman

First Appearance: 'Flash Comics #1' (1940)

As the reincarnations of Egyptian lovers, Hawkgirl and Hawkman are a crime-fighting duo with the power of fight, strength and healing. Fans were excited to see Hawkman in Black Adam, but the DCEU's ultimate cancelation destroyed any hopes of the character receiving a movie. However, Hawkgirl will appear in the upcoming Superman movie, giving fans hope that she will get a major spot in the DCU.

As two of the oldest characters in DC's canon, it's surprising to see the duo without a movie, but the lack of presence in any live-action media is even more shocking. They may not be household names, but they are popular among comic fans and played a significant role in the Justice League animated series. Hawkgirl and Hawkman have the potential to be mainstays in the DCU due to their fantastic dynamic, exciting origin, and incredible powers.

9 Sentry

First Appearance: 'The Sentry #1' (2000)

Many fans may be familiar with Sentry as Marvel's Superman, but the character stands out because of his relatable nature and unique situation. Sentry wields many typical superpowers, such as flight, super-strength, durability, super speed, energy/matter manipulation, and teleportation. His powers are theoretically limitless and dependent on his mental state. However, The Void came into existence when Robert Reynolds became Sentry, a villain with the same powers who does one bad thing for every good thing Sentry does.

Having been created in 2000, it isn't surprising that Sentry has yet to make his live-action debut, but that will soon change as he has a main part in the Thunderbolts movie coming out in 2025. While it is nice to see Sentry finally making it to the big screen, the character has so much potential for a standalone movie that could be just what Marvel needs. His inner struggle and conflict with The Void is a perfect chance to showcase the character's human side and make a unique movie focusing on mental health issues.

8 Plastic Man

First Appearance: 'Police Comics #1' (1941)

Image via DC Comics

Besides Hawkgirl and Hawkman, Plastic Man is possibly the most shunned DC character. With no significant roles in movies or TV shows, Plastic Man is relegated to the comics with his silly antics and powers. His body has the consistency of plastic, meaning he can transform into nearly anything due to his elasticity. Along with his superpowers, Plastic Man used to be a thief and safe-cracker, allowing him to get into the mind of a criminal.

Surprisingly, Plastic Man's main appearance on screen was in Batman: The Brave and the Bold, where he appeared in multiple episodes. DC has ignored the character long enough; with a funny and goofy personality, Plastic Man is perfect for the DCU as an underappreciated hero with the potential to be a main member of the Justice League. His unique powers and personality help him stand out. However, his elasticity is precisely why he hasn't appeared in live-action. Recently, rumors emerged that Oscar-nominated director Darren Aronofsky is slated for a Plastic Man movie, a leak that fans can only hope is real.

7 Cyborg

First Appearance: 'DC Comics Presents #26' (1980)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Mostly known as a member of the Teen Titans, Cyborg has expanded to new routes as a solo hero and even a member of the Justice League. After his father's failed experiment, Victor Stone is turned into a half-robot, half-man with the power of a mother box. His cybernetic enhancements allow him to create weapons at will, and his superhuman intellect makes him a more than capable hero.

Zack Snyder's Justice League gave fans their best look at the character, with an intriguing backstory and beautiful characterization. Cyborg's unique powers are underutilized in the DC universe and deserve to be showcased to the fullest in a live-action movie. The character did have a movie planned for the DCEU, but as the universe collapsed, so did his chance at the spotlight. With Gunn confirming a Teen Titans movie, fans can hope Cyborg is a part of the team.

6 Hawkeye

First Appearance: 'Tales of Suspense #57' (1964)

Image via Disney+

It is no secret that Hawkeye is the punching bag of the Avengers; even Jeremy Renner wanted the character killed off early on in his career. With his only power being incredible skill at archery, every member outclassed him by leagues, resulting in Marvel limiting the character in certain roles. Even so, Hawkeye is still a fascinating character who could be a good star if done correctly.

As the only Avenger without a movie, Hawkeye is still an overlooked hero. While the character did get a TV series, he would benefit from the big screen treatment and get his due. However, as his relevancy declines, it is unlikely that Marvel will have a dedicated movie for the sharpshooter as they try to incorporate younger heroes. Fans can hope for Hawkeye Season 2 or a prominent role in an upcoming movie, but the dreams of a Hawkeye standalone movie will probably never come true.

5 Zatanna

First Appearance: 'Hawkman #4' (1964)

Image via Warner Bros Animation

Appearing occasionally in the DCAU, Zatanna is most well-known, thanks to Justice League Dark and Young Justice on the small screen. Daughter of renowned magician Zatara, Zatanna more than establishes herself as an incredibly powerful and knowledgeable magician, which helps put her on the Justice League's map. Her magical powers range from stage performing to illusions to spell casting, and she even dabbles in the occult.

There have been many attempts to bring the magician onto the big screen, but the project was either declined or canceled every time. Zatanna is the perfect character to introduce the DCU to the magical side of the universe, as she offers unique powers, a fun personality and the potential to be a fan favorite. As one of the strongest magicians in DC, a Zatanna movie has so much promise for action, character development and a dark plot.

4 Scarlet Witch

First Appearance: 'X-Men #4' (1964)

Image via Disney+

As one of the most popular superheroes in recent memory, Scarlet Witch has starred in a TV series and played a major part in various Marvel movies. With her abilities of energy/reality/probability manipulation, spell casting, and chaos magic, she is one of the strongest characters in the MCU, making it a waste to be done with her character so soon.

With her seemingly being killed off in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Elizabeth Olsen wishing to distance herself from Marvel, the future isn't looking too bright for Scarlet Witch. Fans still believe the character will return, as there are still some open plotlines to explore. Not only that, but a solo movie for Scarlet Witch could redeem her or double down and set up an even bigger role with the X-Men.

3 Green Arrow and Black Canary

First Appearance: 'Fun Comics #73' (1941) and 'Flash Comics #86' (1947)

Image via Warner Bros. Animation

This iconic comic duo has gotten its fair share of screen time in live-action; they appeared in Arrow, and she played a major role in Birds of Prey. Like Hawkeye, Green Arrow is a master archer, but he enhances this skill through his creative use of gadgets and high IQ. On the other hand, Black Canary is one of the best combatants in the DC universe with a supersonic scream capable of damaging organic and non-organic objects.

As far as fans know, a Black Canary movie is technically in production. However, Warner Bros. most likely canceled the project, as there haven't been any progress updates since 2022. For years, fans have hoped Charlie Hunnam would play Green Arrow; however, the actor turned the DC character down. Beloved and impressive, Green Arrow and Black Canary would make a good solo or duo movie, as their chemistry has been proven with countless comics and animated shows.

2 Martian Manhunter

First Appearance: 'Detective Comics #225' (1955)

Image via Warner Bros.

After being forcefully brought to Earth by a scientist's invention, Martian Manhunter uses his incredible alien powers to stop crime in the city. With the abilities of shapeshifting, telepathy, regeneration, super-strength, and flight, the character has been a consistent member of the Justice League. His humble personality and collected demeanor mask the fact that he is one of the strongest characters in DC, to the point that even Superman fears him.

Martian Manhunter is the only original Justice League member without a movie, and unlike Hawkeye, the character doesn't even have a TV show. Martian Manhunter has also only appeared twice on film, in the forgettable Justice League of America and a small cameo in Zack Snyder's Justice League. With a unique set of powers and so many different ways to adapt the character, it's hopefully only a matter of time before Martian Manhunter stars in a movie.