‘Superintelligence’ Trailer: Melissa McCarthy Spars with James Corden A.I. in HBO Max Comedy

The official trailer for Warner Bros. Superintelligence is here. The new comedy coming soon to HBO Max stars Melissa McCarthy and is directed by her creative partner and husband, Ben Falcone. This is just the latest in a long string of team-ups between the comedy duo. Their most recent outing — with Falcone in the director’s seat and McCarthy in the starring role — was 2018’s Life of the Party, a movie I genuinely enjoyed and think we need to talk about more often.

But alas! I digress. We’re here to talk about Superintelligence, which follows the very ordinary Carol Peters (McCarthy). One day, Carol discovers that the technology powering all of her smart devices has gained sentience and can communicate with her. When the program, Super Intelligence (voiced by James Corden), reveals it is monitoring Carol as part of a plan to decide whether to destroy humanity or not, she must channel her inner Sarah Connor and do whatever it takes to convince Super Intelligence to let the humans live.

The trailer for Superintelligence is a charming ride. It’s nice to see McCarthy re-team with Bobby Cannavale, who she last worked with on 2015’s Spy. And I’d be lying if I said I’m not super curious to know what kind of banter McCarthy and Brian Tyree Henry will get to have in their shared scenes. But, more importantly, this trailer had me drawing connections to so many other established movies and it will probably occupy my thoughts for the rest of the day. At various points while watching, I found myself thinking, “Oh, so this is funny Terminator?” or “Oh, so this is Jexi but with a female lead?” or “Oh, wait, it’s funny Black Mirror?” or, in the most absurd twist, I thought, “Oh, so it’s earthbound Defending Your Life?”

Needless to say, the Superintelligence trailer sent me on a bit of a spiral. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing! Perhaps what we need in the world right now is just a light comedy where McCarthy, a reliable comedic presence, regales us as she tries to save the world. Sounds nice, right?

Superintelligence premieres on HBO Max on November 26. Watch the official trailer below. For more, find out what’s coming to HBO Max throughout the month.

Here’s the official synopsis and poster for Superintelligence:

With a star-studded cast, including Bobby Cannavale, Brian Tyree Henry, Jean Smart, and James Corden, Superintelligence tells the story of Carol Peters (Melissa McCarthy), to whom nothing extraordinary ever happens. But when she starts getting snarky backtalk from her TV, phone, and microwave, she thinks she’s being punked. Or losing her mind. In fact, the world’s first superintelligence has selected her for observation, taking over her life…with a bigger, more ominous plan to take over everything. Now Carol is humanity’s last chance before this artificial intelligence-with-an-attitude decides to pull the plug.

