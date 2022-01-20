Factory 25 has just dropped an official trailer for its trippy noir, Superior, which debuted at the 2021 Sundance Fil Festival and was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize. Directed by Erin Vassilopoulos and serving as a sequel of sorts to her short film of the same name, the film has been described as David Lynch and Pedro Almodovar meets Brian De Palma, starring twin sisters Alessandra and Ani Mesa as two sisters who seem very different on the surface, trying to feel like individuals when they are forced to spend time with one another due to one member of the duo being on the run.

The enigmatic trailer, which packs a big punch in just over a minute, immediately begins with a Mulholland Drive vibe as the stylish Marian frantically treks on foot to her sister Vivian's house. Vivian is surprised to see her sister, but takes her in and gives her a similar haircut to herself. People start coming by the house to look for Marian, but they think she is her sister when she answers the door. As the trailer progresses, viewers are treated to colorful, dreamlike images as the identity of the two sisters starts to blur. One quote from a critic in the trailer compares the film to Twin Peaks, which is a comparison that will be totally understood by anyone who tunes in to the trailer.

The film has so far received polarizing reviews from critics, with some loving its moody Lynchian qualities, while others just feel flabbergasted. On top of the Mesa sisters, Superior stars Pico Alexander, Jake Hoffman, and Stanley Simons. The film serves as writer and director Vassilopoulos' feature debut, and the screenplay is co-written by star Alessandra Mesa.

Image via Factory 25

Factory 25 will release the festival darling on March 25 at BAM Cinemas in New York before a nationwide expansion. A digital release of Superior is currently set for this summer, including a special edition Blu-ray. Check out the official trailer below:

And check out the film's synopsis:

"Erin Vassilopoulos' stylish debut feature is a noir throwback exploring identity and deception. When Marian is on the run, she goes to the only place she knows is safe: her childhood home. She is greeted by her estranged sister, Vivian, a stay-at-home housewife struggling to conceive and on the verge of a failing marriage. Though the two are identical twins, they live opposite lives. Marian’s mysterious return disrupts Vivian’s small-town routine, and the sisters must learn to reconnect and reconcile. When Marian's haunting past finally catches up to her, their separate worlds collide, catapulting both sisters into grave danger."

