If the Man of Steel returns for a sequel after this summer's new Superman, it may not be right away. Writer/director (and DC Studios co-CEO) James Gunn is working on another DC project, but it may or may not be Superman 2. Gunn commented on the issue at a DC press conference with co-CEO Peter Safran, where Collider's Steve Weintraub was in attendance. When Weintraub asked if Gunn's next project at the studio would be Superman 2, Gunn gave a cryptic answer with an update regarding his next mystery project:

I'm writing and directing something else that would be the next directing thing. It's about...it's connected.

When Weintraub later tried to clarify what that project might be, Gunn denied saying it wasn't a Superman sequel, but did not reveal what the project is, saying "I'm writing something that's within the DCU, that's my next project." Gunn's previous DC projects have spanned the length and breadth of the DC Universe, from its most famous and iconic character in Superman to oddball obscurities like Peacemaker and the Creature Commandos, so there's no telling what mystery project he's working on if it isn't Superman 2. If it's merely connected to Superman, there are several characters in the upcoming film who could potentially be spun off into their own project, from obnoxious Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) to high-flying heroine Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced).

What Other DC Comics Movies Are In Development?

Image by Maggie Lovitt

After Superman, the next film on the DC slate is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which will star Milly Alcock as Superman's cousin, Kara, and Jason Momoa as intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo; it is currently filming and is set to be released in the summer of 2026. Next is a horror-tinged take on the Batman villain Clayface, which features a script by horror maestro Mike Flanagan; it will be released in fall 2026. Further ahead are a Swamp Thing film, which will be written and directed by James Mangold, and The Brave and the Bold, which will introduce the new DC universe's Batman (separate from Robert Pattinson's The Batman), and is to be directed by The Flash's Andy Muschietti. There are also films in development featuring the antiheroes of The Authority; the youthful heroes of the Teen Titans; the villains Bane and Deathstroke; and the WWII heroics of Sgt. Rock, which is to be directed by Luca Guadagnino.

It's not unusual for a director to launch directly into a superhero sequel after a blockbuster hit, which Warner Bros. certainly hopes Superman will be. The 1978 Christopher Reeve Superman film was actually shot back to back with its sequel, Superman II, which proved problematic when the film's producers, Alexander and Ilya Salkind, came into conflict with director Richard Donner.

Superman will premiere in theaters on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.