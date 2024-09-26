One of the big thrills about a hugely anticipated blockbuster movie is hearing the little tidbits that escape from the set after the film has finished shooting. James Gunn's Superman is no different in this case because, if what Deadline has just reported is true, he's managed to sneak another little surprise into the movie. While it may have finished shooting, the outlet reports that Alan Tudyk has been cast in the movie in an undisclosed role. Tudyk is already lending his voice to the villain Doctor Phosphorus in Gunn’s upcoming animated series Creature Commandos, which will kick off the first part of Gunn’s DC Universe phase, “Gods and Monsters", and he's also the voice behind Clayface in the animated Harley Quinn series which currently streams on Max.

The pair have collaborated before now, as well. with Gunn guest-starring in Tudyk’s web series Con Man, which ran from 2015-2017 on Vimeo.The movie also stars David Corenswet (Clark Kent/Superman), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), Terence Rosemore (Otis), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner), María Gabriela de Faría (The Engineer), Wendell Pierce (Daily Planet editor Perry White), Beck Bennett, and Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr).

Will 'Superman' Be Shooting Any Extra Scenes?

Image via James Gunn

Don't count on it. Following the conclusion of production, Gunn took to social media, as he loves to do, and a fan on Threads inquired about his approach to minimizing re-shoots, which is sadly common in superhero films and seen universally as something of a negative sign, often inferring that there are problems with the film. Gunn responded by sharing several strategies, including thorough preparation, working exclusively with a finalized script, and closely monitoring "small imperfections" that could later feel much larger during the editing process. With such an attentive method, it appears that Superman will likely require minimal to no reshoots. He wrote:

"1) Over-prepare 2) Don’t start shooting until I have a finished script my whole team is happy with 3) Hire actors and department heads I know can do their jobs 4) Surround myself with people who will challenge me and not just yes-sir everything 5) Ask myself daily - are there any small imperfections in the script or what we’re shooting that might end up feeling like huge imperfections when we cut the film together? 6) 1 and 2 again!"

Superman will fly into theaters on July 11, 2025.