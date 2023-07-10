McFarlane Toys has been the one-stop shop for DC Comics action figures. Whether it’s figures based on hit movies and TV shows or the comics themselves, the famous toy company has been delighting DC fans the last couple of years with their very affordable Multiverse line. Now with San Diego Comic Con right around the corner, McFarlane has unveiled their first SDCC exclusive figure celebrating Superman’s 85th anniversary.

The new Gold Label seven inch figure is an artful comic book rendition of the Man of Steel. The figure is meant to replicate the hero’s 85th anniversary logo that sees Superman flying high in the air with the historic number behind him. What makes it unique when compared to other countless McFarlane Superman figures is that this piece is almost entirely blue with meticulously placed red paint taking over for where the standard comic book shading would be. It almost looks like war paint with half the character’s face divided down the middle in red and blue. It’s an image very reminiscent of the Batman villain Two-Face as well. However, what really makes this figure pop is the classic Superman “S” symbol which retains its iconic yellow and red color scheme. The figure itself comes with a character specific art card detailing Superman’s origins with a certificate of authenticity on the back, a flight stand, and a 85th anniversary backdrop that has a base of its own.

The Legacy of Superman

Superman is one of DC’s oldest characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster in the spring of 1938. Since then the character has leaped in a single bound onto countless TV shows, movies, and video games. On the small screen some of his best efforts included Superman: The Animated Series, Smallville, and the current hit CW series Superman & Lois while on the big screen Superman: The Movie, Superman II, and Man of Steel have made audiences believe a man could fly.

Over the years there have been so many great actors that have portrayed the character including George Reeves, Christopher Reeve, George Newbern, Tim Daly, Tyler Hoechlin, and Henry Cavill. While Superman had a very small cameo in last year’s Black Adam, the character will fly high again in his next film Superman: Legacy where the hero will be played by Pearl’s David Corenswet. That film, written and directed by the new co-head of DC Studios James Gunn, is releasing in 2025. However, if you can’t wait that long, DC has recently debuted the new anime inspired animated series My Adventures With Superman on Cartoon Network’s mature program block Adult Swim. There the character is voiced by Scream’s Jack Quaid. McFarlane Toys has made their own Superman: Legacy as well releasing figures based on his film appearance in Zack Snyder’s Justice League and his various comic book appearances like in Batman: Hush.

When Is San Diego Comic-Con?

SDCC is taking place at the San Diego Convention Center from Thursday, July 20 to Sunday, July 23, 2023. McFarlane’s new SDCC Gold Label anniversary figure will be available at DC booth #4645 during the event and online in the near future. It’s not available to pre-order yet, but you can find more information about the premium figure on McFarlane’s website. You can also view preview images of the Superman figure down below.

