2023 marks the 85th anniversary of comics' greatest hero, Superman. Debuting in the pages of Action Comics #1 in 1938, the Man of Tomorrow has been in countless comics, movies, TV shows, and video games. Now, to celebrate Superman’s history birthday, McFarlane Toys is releasing a new statue based on the character's first appearance.

The 1:10 scale resin statue is based on the iconic cover of Action Comics #1. Superman is holding a car above his head as he saves the day. The hero’s red and blue suit hasn’t changed much over the last eight decades, but there are some noticeable differences in his first appearance. Mainly Superman’s belt matching his staple red trunks and the more bell-like “S” shield more prominent when compared to the more modern designs. This has been an image replicated many times over the years in comic book homages and in movies like Superman Returns. The statue maintains most of the cover’s detail minus the imperil pedestrians, but it makes up for that omission by adding the famous red Action Comics logo on its base. There's a lot of great detail and paint work seen throughout this piece which is sure to make any Superman fan blush.

Superman Through the Years

There have been so many amazing Superman stories over the years on both the comic book page and the big screen. Richard Donner’s original Superman in 1978, starring Christopher Reeves, changed the genre game forever and made moviegoers believe a man could fly. From there, Superman would appear in hit TV shows like Superman: The Animated Series and Superman & Lois alongside fan-favorite modern theatrical gems like Man of Steel.

No matter who's playing the character or what voice you hear in your head while reading the comics, we all have our different reasons for loving the character. For instance, his hope and sense of justice is something that has made the idea of Superman timeless. On that same note, McFarlane Toys have done a great job representing the many versions of Superman with countless action figures based on his different appearances. Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Batman: Hush, and Action Comics #1 are just naming a few. They even did a special edition 85th anniversary figure for San Diego Comic Con this year.

What’s Next For Superman?

Superman currently has a new Adult Swim anime inspired series, My Adventures With Superman, in the middle of its first season. However, the Man of Steel will be returning to the big screen in 2025 for Superman: Legacy. That film will be directed by new DC Studio’s co-head James Gunn and will have Pearl’s David Corenswet taking on the title hero. While we wait for more news on Superman’s next film, you can pre-order McFarlane’s new Action Comics #1 statue on their website. The $500 statue is a McFarlane Toy Store online exclusive limited to 500 pieces. It’ll ship this November.

