Fans of Superman & Lois shouldn't expect the Man of Steel to team up with a character from one of The CW's other DC Comics television series. In an interview with Looper, series showrunner Todd Helbing recently addressed the potential of future crossovers. Although Tyler Hoechlin (Superman/Clark Kent) and Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane) previously appeared in the Arrowverse, it was revealed in the second season finale of Superman & Lois that the series takes place in a different universe.

In the episode, Lois' father General Sam Lane (Dylan Walsh) mentioned that Superman is the only superhero in that universe. "We're a different planet, a different Earth. The Superman that you saw in all the crossovers is not the same as the Superman on our planet," said Helbing. "It's clearly a doppelganger. Part of how this all folds in the big picture with DC is ultimately a DC decision. I'm sure there'll be more clarity in the future, but as of now, we're a different Earth in the DC Universe." Helbing, who also worked on The Flash, also talked about the future of potential crossovers within the Arrowverse. Since the 2019-2020 crossover "Crisis on Infinite Earths" the only crossovers have been "Armageddon" in The Flash's eighth season and appearances from Arrow's John Diggle (David Ramsey). A crossover between Superman & Lois and Batwoman was planned for 2021 but was later canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the interview, Helbing said he believes the ending and cancellation of multiple Arrowverse series recently may prevent another crossover in the future. "That version of what we did is probably [done] because we don't have all of those characters anymore," said Helbing. "[From] those shows, all the actors are going to go on and do different projects, or life is going to make them busy. It's hard to speculate other than they're still comic book shows. There are guests in comic book shows all the time. I don't know if we'll have exactly the same thing — it's hard to perceive [what would happen in] the superhero genre." Since the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover, Arrow ended in 2020, and Black Lightning and Supergirl ended in 2021. In April, both Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow were canceled. The reveal that Superman & Lois is in a separate universe has made The Flash the only Arrowverse series currently in production. However, a series called Justice U that would star Ramsey as John Diggle is currently in development.

Although Superman & Lois probably won't have another superhero guest star in the future, Helbing has hinted at which character he would want to bring in. "If there's an opportunity... I love Grant [Gustin]," said Helbing. Gustin plays Barry Allen/Flash in The Flash. "Grant's a friend. I have connections to that show, but I would say if there is one, Flash would probably be my first call. It's a little tricky now to do all this, but we'll see what happens."

