‘Superman’ and ‘Batwoman’ to Both Discover Relatives Named Martha (Probably) in Two-Hour CW Crossover

So we got good news and we got bad news when it comes to our earnest super-friends over at the CW’s Arrowverse. Speaking on a network scheduling call, CW CEO Mark Pedowitz revealed that the network’s annual DC Comics crossover would be majorly paired down this year to a two-hour event. (Last year’s Crisis on Infinite Earths was the longest, a whopping five-hour story.) However, those two hours will bring together some of the biggest names in DC canon, as Batwoman and the upcoming Superman & Lois will house the two-hour crossover in 2021.

Apropos of nothing, please keep in mind Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) is also related to someone named Martha.

“We’re still working on it,” Pedowitz said. “It will be a smaller event than usual, we’re only planning a two-hour event. We are talking about doing Superman and Batwoman together. There’s a lot of characters coming from our other shows.”

Superman & Lois was officially greenlit on the CW back in January, after Arrow’s series finale set the small-screen comic book universe on a new path. Developed and written by The Flash executive producer Todd Helbing, the series stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the Man of Steel and his intrepid journalist wife, respectively. Meanwhile, Batwoman—which stars Rose as Gotham’s red-haired guardian and cousin to the Dark Knight—wrapped up its first season last year after the character debuted in a CW crossover. It was renewed for a second season shortly afterward.

The news of a smaller crossover comes after The CW announced it wouldn’t debut any new seasons of its dramas this fall due to the COVID-19 outbreak and its effect on filming. Shows like Superman & Lois—along with the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot and The 100 season 7—will be held until 2021. For more on the series, here is the original announcement.